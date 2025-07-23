Score this 1440p 240Hz OLED gaming monitor for nearly $100 off

There's no better way to beat the summer heat than playing PC games in the cool comfort of your home, and right now you can score a sweet deal on an OLED gaming monitor.

Right now the 27" Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor is $509 at Newegg, which knocks nearly $100 off the monitor's usual $599 price tag. That's a good price on this 1440p QD-OLED display that can hit a refresh rate of 240Hz, making it great for high-speed gaming.

I know because I review gaming monitors for a living, and I think that 1440p resolution (aka 2560 x 1440 pixels) is a sweet for PC gaming because it's higher-res than standard 1080p yet doesn't require the kind of beastly rig you need to play your favorite games at 4K.

That's especially important if you care about high framerates, and with its 240Hz refresh rate this QD-OLED 27-incher is more than capable of keeping up with just about any game. It also supports HDR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can count on beautiful lighting and buttery-smooth framerates in supported games.

Plus, it comes with a pair of built-in speakers and a good port array too, as this display sports DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports. That's great if you have a modern gaming console, as it means you can plug in your PS5 or Xbox Series X and count on taking full advantage of their HDR and variable refresh rate features.

It's also adjustable, giving you room to tilt, swivel and raise or lower it a bit as you fine-tune your desk setup.

This is a good price on this OLED gaming monitor, and I think it's worth splurging on because in my experience the switch from an IPS to an OLED display is one of the biggest upgrades you can make in terms of improving your PC gaming experience. Get one while you can!