Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV stuns at CES 2023 — we go hands on

The Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV introduces some compelling performance upgrades, making for this year's most anticipated 4K QLED TVs. Here are our first impressions of the set.

The Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV is the company’s top-shelf 4K QLED TV for 2023. Of course, there are 8K Neo QLED TVs and other exciting panel technologies from Samsung to consider, but this is the one that should most closely rival the best TVs overall of this year.

There are some exciting upgrades over the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV that kind of elevate this new TV from how the lineup previously stood. For one, it ditches the One Connect box (that’s being reserved for the S95C OLED TV), so the components and HDMI inputs are all built-in to the TV now. Otherwise, the big story in terms of performance is the new auto HDR remastering feature, which can take any content and make it look HDR.

We’ll need to get the Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV in the lab to truly see how it stacks up, but for now, here are our hands-on impressions based on a first-look demo at CES 2023.

It will be a few months until we know the Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV price and release date. Typically, Samsung announces this information sometime in spring, so we’d expect to hear more by April or May of 2023.

As for how much the Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV will cost, we’re guessing the price will be around the same as for the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV that launched in 2022. The 65-inch configuration cost $2,999 before TV deals, for reference.

Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV design

The Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV looks about as premium as you’d expect, complete with barely-there bezels and a slim profile — it’s a mere 20mm thick.

Perhaps the biggest change design-wise is a departure from the One Connect box, which offloads inputs into a separate unit allowing for installation and use flexibility. Now, only the new Samsung S95B OLED TV gets the One Connect feature.

Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV performance

Samsung promises some performance improvements for the Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV that should set it apart from the QN90C, the set that’s a step down in the 2023 lineup. It gets better dimming and 14-bit processing, making for what should be Samsung’s best 4K QLED TV of the year in terms of backlighting technology.

Overall performance should also be advanced by the new auto HDR remastering feature. Still, most content you watch isn’t natively available in HDR. The Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV can take any content and make it look HDR. That said, Samsung TVs continue to miss out on Dolby Vision. In the meantime, the upgrade to a 144Hz panel should appeal to gamers.

As far as sound quality is concerned, the Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV has Q Symphony 3.0, an update to the feature that combines the TV’s native speakers with a soundbar. Now, new neural networks are used to determine what kind of enhancements are needed from the soundbar, so you should get a more sophisticated soundscape with Q Symphony than befor

Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV outlook

With not much new to report on the smart TV side, the Samsung QN95C Neo QLED TV’s success will rely greatly on how it performs in our benchmarks. If the previous-gen versions of this TV are any indication, we should start getting excited to get this TV in our lab later this year. In the interim, the Samsung QN95B remains an excellent choice if you’re looking for one of the best QLED TVs you can buy right now.