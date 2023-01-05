The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p has Magic Bay accessories you can swap on the go

CES 2023 has been full of great innovations, especially in the laptop space. Now Lenovo is bringing a laptop with modular accessories to the table that has our attention.

Announced today, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 could be a great option for power users on the go. Lenovo calls it “the most powerful ThinkBook yet” and a look at the spec sheet makes it easy to see why. This ThinkBook comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core Raptor Lake H processor and can be fully loaded with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to two 1TB SSD storage drives. You can also add an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, though Lenovo did not provide full details on the GPU configurations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 specs Processor 13th-generation Intel Core Raptor Lake GPU Optional NVIDIA Geforce RTX GPU RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM Storage Dual PCIe Gen 4 slots with up to 1TB each Display 16-inch display with 2.5K IPS and 60Hz refresh rate, 16-inch display with 3.5K IPS and 120Hz refresh rate Battery 80Wh with fast charging Accessories Magic Bay 4K webcam, Magic Bay Light, Magic Bay LTE

It’s not just under the hood that the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 shines. The laptop comes with a gorgeous 16-inch display with Dolby Vision support that comes in a 2.5K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate or a 3.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get an 80Wh battery with fast charging, four Harmon Kardon speakers, dual noise-canceling microphones and a FHD webcam.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

But what makes the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 really stand out are the Magic Bay accessories. These modular accessories allow you to upgrade your laptop on the go based on what you need to get out of it. If that FHD webcam isn’t cutting it, there’s a Magic Bay 4K webcam that you can swap in to give your video call — or Twitch livestream — a serious upgrade. Or if the webcam is fine but your lighting is bad you can use the Magic Bay Light to brighten up any setting. And if you find yourself without Wi-Fi, the Magic Bay LTE module allows you to access 4G LTE cellular networks on the go to stay connected.

These Magic Bay accessories are exclusive to the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and attach at the top of the laptop display via a magnetic pogo pin connector. That means no extra cables to lug around — just click it in and you are good to go. The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 starts at $1,349 and will be available starting in May. Make sure to stay tuned to all our CES 2023 coverage today so you don’t miss out on all the latest gadgets announced.