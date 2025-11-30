<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="c3a579d4-df74-4bc2-b61f-0ab4be91bd0e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5913px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="J8jQxEgYf83b8ZYTVo57BP" name="Birch_Elite_023.JPG" alt="Tom's Guide Sleep Features Editor lying on her back like a starfish on the Birch Elite mattress that's discounted in the Black Friday mattress sales" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/J8jQxEgYf83b8ZYTVo57BP.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5913" height="3326" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="2eb6df55-1359-4def-b2d8-3b57464a6306" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"><strong>Good morning shoppers!</strong></p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Black Friday has been and gone, but welcome to our Cyber Monday mattress deals live hub, where you'll find me (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/lauren-jeffries">Lauren Jeffries</a>, Sleep Features Editor) reporting on the top sales and discounts as they drop.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">And you won't just find mattresses here. Expect sleep tips, bedding, accessories and pretty much anything that will help you get better sleep this winter.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I'll be back soon with an overview of the Black Friday sales that have ended and the new Cyber Monday deals that have started, plus what you can expect from the day itself, tomorrow!</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Don't go anywhere...</p>