<a id="elk-10b71aab-fc79-46f7-a38d-ff3239d8bd7c"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-here-2">Black Friday is here! </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="30e27c0e-bc38-46fa-bcc2-47d710b4be39"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="tjy3ssS6asVFCD2zgmjimG" name="switch-2-deals-black-friday-2025" alt="Nintendo Switch 2 console being docked with a Tom's Guide Black Friday deals badge" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/tjy3ssS6asVFCD2zgmjimG.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="dc4399e2-d16a-43ac-89a2-ac1d1a0ffb5b">The Nintendo Switch 2 deals are rolling in fast. While the console itself is retailing at $499, bundles are delivering real savings &mdash; up to $20 off when you buy the Switch 2 with a game like Mario Kart World (or Pok&eacute;mon Legends Z-A during the restock).</p><p>Accessories are where the deepest cuts are happening. Screen protectors start at just $6, carrying cases are heavily discounted, and controllers are seeing price drops across the board. Games are also getting significant markdowns, with titles like Star Wars Outlaws ($30, was $59) and Sonic X Shadow Generations ($24, was $49) hitting record lows.</p><p>Stay tuned as new deals land.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>