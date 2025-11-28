<a id="elk-ca5a3abe-d063-4283-8cd0-88e0469a3df5"></a><h2 id="soundbars-galore">Soundbars galore</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="dcfe4270-5246-4338-942f-2ac166b76f01"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="ctq7kveurhFk9U5SH453mm" name="soundbar image best buy" alt="the samsung q600f and the jbl bar 1300 mk2 with a tom's guide black friday blue deal badge on a pink background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ctq7kveurhFk9U5SH453mm.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Samsung / JBL / Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="b23c2775-db10-4ee7-83df-55559eed8619">Let's start things off with something proper meaty: soundbars. Right now, Best Buy has slashed the price on some of our favorite soundbars, including the best-value Samsung Q600F, the premium-on-premium Samsung Q990D, and the home theater behemoth JBL Bar 1300 MK2.</p><a id="elk-92c8e6dd-a878-42bc-8f25-af0cecee2472" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="92c8e6dd-a878-42bc-8f25-af0cecee2472_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["My favorite mid-range soundbar"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="499" data-editorial-was-price="699" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ExfR2TSGT2maYw6G6JSFS5-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/samsung-q-series-hw-q600f-atmos-3-1-2-ch-soundbar-with-subwoofer-titan-black/J3ZYG2FV7Z/sku/6619392" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Samsung" data-model-name="Samsung Q600F" data-model-product-name="Q600F" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentageAndSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ExfR2TSGT2maYw6G6JSFS5-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This is our favorite mid-range soundbar. With a fantastic 3.1.2 channel arrangement, the Samsung Q600F has expansive sound both horizontally and vertically, and it offers crystal-clear dialogue. Although it doesn't have any smart home features like AirPlay, if you're after a soundbar and subwoofer that does everything to earn its place on your TV stand, then this is it. &lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/samsung-q-series-hw-q600f-atmos-3-1-2-ch-soundbar-with-subwoofer-titan-black/J3ZYG2FV7Z/sku/6619392">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-ec82e723-4808-4b14-8251-a64a6c2ce958" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="ec82e723-4808-4b14-8251-a64a6c2ce958_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Home theater enthusiasts"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="999" data-editorial-was-price="1999" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qu867jreWrkXCd74uJZaHZ-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/samsung-hw-q990d-za-11-1-4-channel-q-series-soundbar-with-wireless-subwoofer-and-rear-speakers-dolby-atmos-and-q-symphony-black/J3ZYG2H93V" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Samsung" data-model-name="Samsung Q990D" data-model-product-name="Q990D" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentageAndSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qu867jreWrkXCd74uJZaHZ-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;With a huge 11.1.4 channel arrangement, the Samsung Q990D is the best of the best. If you want a serious movie-theater-quality soundbar system, it's got to be the Q990D. This soundbar has a subwoofer and two rear speakers, meaning you get &lt;em&gt;true&lt;/em&gt; Dolby Atmos. As with other 'Q' series Samsung soundbars, you also get access to premium AI-powered room calibration so your speakers adapt to your surroundings &mdash; not the other way around. &lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/samsung-hw-q990d-za-11-1-4-channel-q-series-soundbar-with-wireless-subwoofer-and-rear-speakers-dolby-atmos-and-q-symphony-black/J3ZYG2H93V">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-0fa2ccfb-56b5-4a86-b71f-1c9ce5486572" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="0fa2ccfb-56b5-4a86-b71f-1c9ce5486572_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["The best surround system"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="1199" data-editorial-was-price="1699" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Z94hVSPwNpy3qJHxkYG9Tm-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/jbl-bar1300mk2-11-1-4-channel-soundbar-system-with-detachable-surround-speakers-and-dolby-atmos-and-dtsx-black/J7LXFW36KK" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="JBL" data-model-name="JBL Bar 1300MK2" data-model-product-name="Bar 1300MK2" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentageAndSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Z94hVSPwNpy3qJHxkYG9Tm-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;We tested the JBL Bar 1300 and gave it 4.5 stars, praising its immersive 11.1.4 channel configuration. We also complimented its crystal-clear dialogue, wireless rears, and fantastic automatic room calibration. The JBL Bar 1300 is the soundbar for serious home theater nerds. This model is brand-new, so you know it's got all the latest tech. &lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/jbl-bar1300mk2-11-1-4-channel-soundbar-system-with-detachable-surround-speakers-and-dolby-atmos-and-dtsx-black/J7LXFW36KK">View Deal</a></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>