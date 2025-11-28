<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6f39afa4-d9f7-4659-8166-745101c2f38a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="iip2LBfWoxdYRdMzz8Bvh3" name="Saatva Classic price drop" alt="Two girls sitting on white and gold Saatva Classic mattress in sleep studio with blue wall, canvas, plants and shelving next to bed" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/iip2LBfWoxdYRdMzz8Bvh3.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="ecff809a-55e0-4407-9206-0cbd07366b15" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"><strong>Welcome to our Saatva Black Friday sale live blog! </strong><br><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/claire-davies">Claire Davies</a>, Managing Editor Sleep, Tom's Guide</p><p>It&rsquo;s Black Friday and we know lots of people are looking to save money on a Saatva mattress today, so we&rsquo;re here to help you find the best deals on these luxury hotel-style mattresses.</p><p>While Saatva is best known for its non-toxic handcrafted mattresses, it also makes a wide range of organic and natural bedding, mattress toppers, and furniture. And we&rsquo;ll be talking about those too today.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>I&rsquo;ve been reporting on the Saatva Black Friday sale for over four years, and since joining the Tom&rsquo;s Guide team I&rsquo;ve retested the brand&rsquo;s flagship mattress, the Classic, twice.</p><p>I know everything about Saatva mattress sales, where to find the lowest prices and when is the best time to buy depending on the mattress you want, and I&rsquo;ll be sharing all of that knowledge here with you today.</p>