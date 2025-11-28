<a id="elk-351dbf8d-1620-4f30-9b59-51b59b6ce456"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-here-2">Black Friday is here! </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6c8050ca-c577-4cef-91b4-44dfe0627618"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="crCL3gyzJKrwVydMDJFbA5" name="Black Friday TV deals" alt="Two 4K TVs shown with a Black Friday TVs badge in between" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/crCL3gyzJKrwVydMDJFbA5.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide / LG)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="f0540802-b417-4269-a6ae-7d6cd1561e6c">Black Friday has officially arrived, and TV prices are at rock bottom. OLED TVs, Mini-LED sets, and budget models are all seeing major discounts across retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.</p><p>Standout deals include the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/lg-48-class-b5-series-oled-ai-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv-2025/JJ8VPZTK9F" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">48" LG B5 OLED for $549 at Best Buy</a> and the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/tcl-75-class-qm6k-series-4k-uhd-hdr-qd-mini-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv-2025/J36QYTQWFJ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">75-inch TCL QM6K is just $699 right</a>. Expect more deals to drop throughout the day &mdash; and I'll be flagging the best deals worth your attention.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>