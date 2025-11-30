<a id="elk-9ceafebc-d9a4-4e24-bf23-99abded2e806"></a><h2 id="cyber-monday-just-arrived-early">Cyber Monday just arrived early!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="982a0c1b-1f3e-448e-a5ea-3b02c3b571ed"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3759px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.24%;"><img id="ArtgFwcbFZiS5y8BBJm3b6" name="MacBook Air M4 2025-8" alt="MacBook Air 13-inch M4 shown on tabletop" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ArtgFwcbFZiS5y8BBJm3b6.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3759" height="2114" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7b18e922-a851-4a83-ae01-bceb65727f61">A very early good morning to you all! Jason checking in and I've done a quick check-in of all the best laptop deals heading into Cyber Monday. Turns out, the sales have already started, so I'm keeping on to of every single one!</p><p>There have been some sneaky attempts to increase the pricing over Black Friday weekend, which I'm confident will come back down to their lowest ever prices tomorrow, so I won't be recommending them right now.</p><p>But with MacBooks continuing to be at their lowest prices, RTX 50-series gaming laptops getting even cheaper, and some of my favorite Windows notebooks still dirt cheap, now is as good-a-time as any to buy!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><a id="elk-8000d259-d4ea-4d9f-bbab-e668589163c7" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="my-top-5-cyber-monday-laptop-deals-us">My top 5 Cyber Monday laptop deals (US)</h2><a id="elk-07363b23-d9f3-4123-a947-07956ff14229" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="07363b23-d9f3-4123-a947-07956ff14229_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Lowest price!"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="749" data-editorial-was-price="999" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/jaozhA6DUqwVKiykJv3KGG-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD9S5GC" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Apple" data-model-name='Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4/256GB)' data-model-product-name='13" MacBook Air (M4/256GB)' data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/jaozhA6DUqwVKiykJv3KGG-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;The latest MacBook Air is now so cheap, I'm all out of reasons to tell you to buy the M2 or M1 MacBooks. This is only up to $150 more, and you're getting the latest beefy performance for the price &mdash; maximum bang for your buck.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD9S5GC">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-52035f17-4914-4523-a39c-6101f83bf111" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="52035f17-4914-4523-a39c-6101f83bf111_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Lowest price!"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="434" data-editorial-was-price="679" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZZEwLBwAYkZGCzgN4R7YtH-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/laptops/ideapad/ideapad-slim-series/lenovo-ideapad-slim-3x-gen-10-15-inch-snapdragon/83n30002us" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Lenovo" data-model-name="Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X" data-model-product-name="IdeaPad Slim 3X" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZZEwLBwAYkZGCzgN4R7YtH-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;One of my personal favorite budget laptops is cheaper than ever. At $434, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X is a steal with a 15.3-inch WUXGA display, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/laptops/ideapad/ideapad-slim-series/lenovo-ideapad-slim-3x-gen-10-15-inch-snapdragon/83n30002us">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-5eea0dc2-42c6-4c76-a6aa-8e42dd39f06e" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="5eea0dc2-42c6-4c76-a6aa-8e42dd39f06e_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Lowest price!"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="649" data-editorial-was-price="1099" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/erEM5fLTSUW4eqxz4YNBLn-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/lenovo-loq-15-6-full-hd-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i5-13450hx-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5050-512gb-ssd-luna-grey/JJGSH8FS59" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Lenovo" data-model-name="Lenovo LOQ 15 (RTX 5050)" data-model-product-name="LOQ 15 (RTX 5050)" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/erEM5fLTSUW4eqxz4YNBLn-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;You read that right. This Lenovo LOQ 15 is down to a crazy $649, and that's with an RTX 5050 GPU for the latest in entry-level gaming performance. It's not a powerhouse, but with its Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, along with its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, this laptop is a great pick for those who enjoy fast-paced multiplayer hits. &lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/lenovo-loq-15-6-full-hd-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i5-13450hx-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-5050-512gb-ssd-luna-grey/JJGSH8FS59">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-dc1d369a-9ae0-4bc2-bf19-ecee5948de61" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="dc1d369a-9ae0-4bc2-bf19-ecee5948de61_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="649" data-editorial-was-price="1099" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/b6iWy88uDiY4FuGfHwwiMH-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/dell-14-plus-laptop/spd/dell-db14250-laptop/usedb14250hbtshksm" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Dell" data-model-name="Dell 14 Plus" data-model-product-name="14 Plus" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/b6iWy88uDiY4FuGfHwwiMH-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;After a simple, solid laptop that does the job at an affordable price? Now that it's $450 off, this &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/laptops/dell-14-plus-review&quot;&gt;Dell 14 Plus&lt;/a&gt; has you covered. This model sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. A pretty strong contender for workers on the move at this price!&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/dell-14-plus-laptop/spd/dell-db14250-laptop/usedb14250hbtshksm">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-a08c581a-772a-406f-a583-3935e52cb0b4" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="a08c581a-772a-406f-a583-3935e52cb0b4_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Lowest price!"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="1999" data-editorial-was-price="2399" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/jpbNmsFuHGSQVdfEDmvNJZ-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-3k-oled-120hz-gaming-laptop-copilot-pc-amd-ryzen-ai-9-hx-32gb-ram-nvidia-rtx-5070-ti-1tb-platinum-white/JJGGLHJXQ9" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Asus" data-model-name="Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5070 Ti)" data-model-product-name="ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5070 Ti)" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/jpbNmsFuHGSQVdfEDmvNJZ-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This is my all-time favorite gaming laptop &mdash; the MacBook Pro of systems for play. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 sports a sleek aesthetic with a gorgeous OLED display, while packing peak performance with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and a screamer of an RTX 5070 Ti GPU.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/product/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-3k-oled-120hz-gaming-laptop-copilot-pc-amd-ryzen-ai-9-hx-32gb-ram-nvidia-rtx-5070-ti-1tb-platinum-white/JJGGLHJXQ9">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-ad89066a-88c7-40b4-b196-dceef34fe30f" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="my-top-5-cyber-monday-laptop-deals-uk">My top 5 Cyber Monday laptop deals (UK)</h2><a id="elk-525e0e32-e17f-4fa4-8b9c-9e8ae71e9065" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="525e0e32-e17f-4fa4-8b9c-9e8ae71e9065_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Lowest price!"]' data-editorial-currency="GBP" data-editorial-price="849" data-editorial-was-price="999" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/M89M2ggGxqtGPr6vGABCDE-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD958Z8" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Apple" data-model-name='Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4/256GB)' data-model-product-name='13" MacBook Air (M4/256GB)' data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/M89M2ggGxqtGPr6vGABCDE-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;The 13-inch M4 Air has dropped to its lowest price ever here in the U.K. Perfect timing for that critical laptop upgrade, and at just &pound;100 more than the M2 or M1 MacBook Airs, there&rsquo;s no need to go old this year. The latest M4 chip is a screamer in performance, paired with a slim, sleek design.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD958Z8">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-fe179d08-fcf4-45fc-84b3-526b969c687e" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="fe179d08-fcf4-45fc-84b3-526b969c687e_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="GBP" data-editorial-price="849" data-editorial-was-price="999" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/dC629yAPW9ekucXVLqaVEE-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.currys.co.uk/products/acer-nitro-v15-15.6-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-rtx-5060-512-gb-ssd-10285548.html" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Acer" data-model-name="Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 5060)" data-model-product-name="Nitro V 15 (RTX 5060)" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/dC629yAPW9ekucXVLqaVEE-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This RTX 5060 gaming laptop is a steal right now! now down to &pound;849, the Acer Nitro V 15 offers up some decent specs for the price, including an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It will go beyond entry-level gameplay, and is speedy, too, with its 15-inch 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. &lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.currys.co.uk/products/acer-nitro-v15-15.6-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-rtx-5060-512-gb-ssd-10285548.html">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-e4707415-826c-4349-8b99-a604bb98c9be" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="e4707415-826c-4349-8b99-a604bb98c9be_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Lowest price!"]' data-editorial-currency="GBP" data-editorial-price="449" data-editorial-was-price="699" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wX3k6JrFXSG7qVtEZUpKsn-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.currys.co.uk/products/samsung-galaxy-book4-edge-15.6-laptop-copilot-pc-snapdragon-x-256-gb-ufs-sapphire-blue-10290098.html" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Samsung" data-model-name="Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X)" data-model-product-name="Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X)" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wX3k6JrFXSG7qVtEZUpKsn-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;Personally, I call this one of the ultimate student notebooks, but it&rsquo;s also a fantastic all-rounder that makes even the MacBook Air blush at under &pound;500. The Snapdragon X processor is surprisingly zippy given the low cost of entry &mdash; paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and a battery life of up to a whopping 27 hours.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.currys.co.uk/products/samsung-galaxy-book4-edge-15.6-laptop-copilot-pc-snapdragon-x-256-gb-ufs-sapphire-blue-10290098.html">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-be86deb2-5205-41da-b449-e788c99ea039" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="be86deb2-5205-41da-b449-e788c99ea039_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["Lowest price!"]' data-editorial-currency="GBP" data-editorial-price="699" data-editorial-was-price="1099" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pgTswaxs4RHZmZP3Fr8skH-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.currys.co.uk/products/lenovo-yoga-slim-7-14.5-laptop-copilot-pc-snapdragon-x-plus-1-tb-ssd-cosmic-blue-10283956.html" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Lenovo" data-model-name="Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Snapdragon X Plus)" data-model-product-name="Yoga Slim 7x (Snapdragon X Plus)" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pgTswaxs4RHZmZP3Fr8skH-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This is a phenomenal price for Lenovo's uber premium OLED notebook &mdash; packing the seriously zippy Snapdragon X Plus, a 14.5-inch 3K display, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, since its a Qualcomm chip, you can expect a MacBook-beating 24-hour battery life!&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.currys.co.uk/products/lenovo-yoga-slim-7-14.5-laptop-copilot-pc-snapdragon-x-plus-1-tb-ssd-cosmic-blue-10283956.html">View Deal</a></aside><a id="elk-695e7c8e-2059-457a-bf00-8d845f0581cf" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="695e7c8e-2059-457a-bf00-8d845f0581cf_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="GBP" data-editorial-price="189" data-editorial-was-price="279" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/HTy2wbrmr77ruq9k5Wmp7N-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.co.uk/ASUS-Chromebook-CX1405CTA-Laptop-Processor/dp/B0DX71GQPT" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Asus" data-model-name="Asus Chromebook Plus 14" data-model-product-name="Chromebook Plus 14" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/HTy2wbrmr77ruq9k5Wmp7N-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;Plus up your Chromebook for dirt cheap. This is officially the cheapest Chromebook Plus laptop &mdash; packing solid performance into a premium, ergonomically great chassis with Google AI Premium included!&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/ASUS-Chromebook-CX1405CTA-Laptop-Processor/dp/B0DX71GQPT">View Deal</a></aside>