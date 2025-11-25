<a id="elk-61a6cb5b-f33b-445c-9c53-c10cd06e9ca6"></a><h2 id="a-quick-hello-before-diving-into-the-deals">A quick hello, before diving into the deals</h2><p id="3655518f-e9bd-4905-87cf-abb3bd3439fd" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome! I'm Rory Mellon, a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide, and my life revolves around watching movies/shows on the best streaming services, so I'm always looking to save some money on my monthly streaming budget. Black Friday typically offers the best discounts across platforms of the entire year, and so far, 2025 is proving no different. I'm here to bring you the latest Black Friday streaming deals in this live blog. With that introduction out of the way, now let's jump into the deals.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>