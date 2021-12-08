The best comforters in 2021: cozy picks for all budgets

Investing in the best comforter you can afford is an easy way to make a big difference to how well you sleep. That's because there's nothing quite like drifting off in a freshly made bed covered with a soft and warm comforter. There are plenty of great options to choose from too and at a range of prices – from budget friendly to luxury organic comforters – so you'll easily find one that suits.

To find the best comforter for your bed and budget, first consider any allergies you may have, then check the filling of the comforter you're interested in. Common comforter fillings include down (goose down is popular) and down alternative (including polyester and PrimaLoft). Next, think about the seasons you are likely to use it through and choose one that's best-suited to that time of year. If you want one comforter to see you through the year, choose one designed for all seasons.

Here we've rounded up the best comforters in terms of value for money, and how easy they are to wash and care for. We have lightweight comforters for warm sleepers, plus fluffy down comforters with a hill fill power for winter warmth. If you aren't sure what you need, look for a comforter that comes on a trial period so that you can return it for a refund or alternative product. We'd also recommend picking a machine washable comforter as these are easier to care for.

The best comforters to buy now

1. Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter The best comforter overall – sleep comfort for every season Specifications Type: comforter Materials: down cluster fill Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Machine washable: No Warranty: 1 year MSRP: $159-$359 Reasons to buy + Suitable for year-round use + Super-fluffy comforter + Great range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Not machine washable

If you’re looking for a comforter that can be used for 365 days of the year, the Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter is the best choice for you. Come fall, winter, spring or summer, you can keep this snuggly down-filled comforter on your bed to boost your sleep comfort.

The Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter comes in three different sizes, from twin to Cal king, and is packed with a down cluster fill for cozy warmth. A 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen means you can enjoy a super-soft and silky feel against your skin while you get some shut-eye too.

The Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter is also hypoallergenic so it shouldn't aggravate your allergies. The only downside is that it can't be machine washed, but otherwise there's plenty to love for the price. There's a 30-day trial on this one too so you can give it a few weeks before making up your mind.

2. Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter The best budget comforter for year-round use Specifications Type: comforter Materials: microfiber down alternative fill Sizes: twin, twin XL, oversized king, oversized queen, full, king, queen, Cal king Machine washable: yes Warranty: 3 years MSRP: $29.99-$69.99 Reasons to buy + Excellent warranty + Machine washable + Allergy-friendly + Super affordable Reasons to avoid - Not as plush as its competitors

The Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter is an Amazon best-selling comforter made from 100% polyester fiber and filled with 300gsm of microfiber fill. It starts at an affordable $30 for the smallest size, with plenty of standard and oversized options available.

The Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter also comes in a wide choice of colors (21, in fact) with both reversible solid and striped designs to choose from. Plus it's easy to care for – you can simply chuck it in the washing machine on a cold wash to give it a freshen-up. Because it has a hypoallergenic fill, this Linenspa comforter is also the best choice sleepers who have allergies.

Duvet loops are already sewn in at the corners and sides, so if you fancy a change of look you can slip the comforter inside your duvet cover and keep it firmly in place.

3. Layla Down Alternative Comforter The best comforter for hot sleepers Specifications Type: comforter Materials: down cluster loft fill Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Machine washable: yes (machine wash cold) Warranty: 5 years MSRP: $189-$229 Reasons to buy + Machine washable + 120-night risk-free trial + Five year warranty Reasons to avoid - Just two colors

The Layla Down Alternative Comforter is a cooling and calming comforter for hot sleepers looking for the coziness of down without overheating. It comes with a 10oz fill weight and has a 100% cotton shell that remains cool against the skin. This makes it snug and fluffy enough to burrow beneath, yet lightweight to not bake you during the night.

But perhaps what makes the Layla Down Alternative Comforter stand out from the crowd is the fact it’s designed to work as a duvet and a comforter. So if you want to make use of your fancy duvet covers, you have the best of both worlds right here.

The machine-washable Layla Down Alternative Comforter also comes on a risk-free 120-night trial, so you'll have a few months to make sure it's the best comforter for your sleep. It's also covered with a 5-year warranty.

4. Buffy Cloud Comforter The best fluffy comforter for all sleepers Specifications Type: Down alternative comforter Materials: 100% rPET fiberfill Sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king Machine washable: no Warranty: no MSRP: $129 to $199 Reasons to buy + Super fluffy + Light yet cozy + Eco-friendly design Reasons to avoid - Only two sizes - Not machine washable

With winter pretty much here, staying warm and comfy in bed is at the top of our list, and if you love to feel as cozy as we do, the Buffy Cloud Comforter should be top of your wish list. The cover is made from breathable eucalyptus fabric, which is kind to the earth and your skin, while the inside is stuffed with recycled ‘floof’, crafted from the ultra-fluffy rPET fiberfill.

This eco-friendly material stops 50 plastic bottles from going into landfill, so not only can you enjoy a comfier night’s sleep with the Buffy Cloud Comforter, you'll be doing your bit for the planet too.

Like many of the other comforters in this guide, the Buffy Cloud uses a quilted stitching pattern to keep the fill in place. That means the fill won't bunch up in one spot over time, though you should still shake it out and fluff it regularly to keep the comforter at its best.

5. Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter The best comforter for allergies and for night sweats Specifications Type: comforter Materials: down alternative fibers and lyocell Sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king Machine washable: yes Warranty: 1-year MSRP: $195-$275 Reasons to buy + Plush 200-thread count feel + 45-day trial + Sustainably sourced materials + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter promises you a luxurious night’s sleep – and it delivers too. It's warm and cozy, yet airy and breathable. This powerful mix makes it one of the best comforters for all types of sleeper.

Saatva's down alternative comforter is crafted from organic Fair Trade Certified cotton, including 200-thread count percale weave for an opulent feel. It's hypoallergenic and includes includes the brand’s unique blend of temperature regulating 3D down alternative fibers, including sustainable and moisture-wicking lyocell. A box quilting design ensures the fill is remains evenly distributed within the comforter night after night.

All these luxuries do come at a price, with the Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter being one of the most expensive options in our guide. That said, you can't put a price on a great night's sleep and luxury mattress maker Saatva knows what it's doing when it comes to making excellent sleep products. You'll get a 45-night trial to ensure this one is right for you, and it comes with a year's warranty. For the latest prices and savings, read our guide to the best Saatva mattress sales.

6. Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert The best down alternative comforter on a budget Specifications Type: comforter Materials: siliconized fiberfill down alternative Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, king, queen, Cal king Machine washable: yes – delicate cold machine wash Warranty: no MSRP: $26.99-50.99 Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic comforter + Great range of sizes + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Not as long-lasting as others here

If you’re searching for a plush down-like comforter without the actual feathers, you’ll want to add the Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert to your sleep arsenal. The siliconized fiber fill down alternative provides you with a snug sleep experience minus the heavy feeling some feather-filled comforters can create.

Plus, this comforter can be slotted inside a duvet if you want to switch up your bed's decor. The Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert is also designed with a high box-stitch quilting effect for added layers of comfort and to prevent it from bunching up in any one spot during the night.

The Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert has a fill weight of 350gsm and is available in a range of colors including white, navy and plum, so there’s plenty of choice and at a great price too, with a queen size costing just $31.99.

7. Avocado Green Alpaca Duvet Insert The best comforter for eco-friendly, non-toxic sleep Specifications Type: comforter Materials: 100% Peruvian alpaca fiber Sizes: twin, queen, king Machine washable: no Warranty: 1 year MSRP: $279-$479 Reasons to buy + Organic materials + Full year's warranty + Available in two different weights Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re after one of the best comforters with a small environmental footprint, the Avocado Green Alpaca Duvet Insert ticks all the eco-credentials, with an outer cover crafted from a 100% GOTS organic certified cotton percale case.

Inside the comforter you’ll find naturally-sourced alpaca fiber, grown without pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizer and sourced from the Peruvian Andes. It's also available in two different weights, including the all season or the lightweight version.

The former has 2,100 grams per square meter of place fiber while the all-season version has 2,800. The Avocado Green Alpaca Duvet Insert also has a 100-night trial, so you'll have a few months to make sure it's the best comforter for you. For the latest savings on this comforter and other organic bedding, see our guide to the best Avocado mattress sales.

How to choose the best comforter for you

Not all comforters are made equal. When it comes to choosing one, consider whether you are looking for a comforter you can use all year-round, or one you can throw onto your bed during the chillier seasons. The biggest decision you'll need to make is whether you want a down or down alternative comforter - down comforters are harder to care for, which is something to keep in mind.

Material

Down comforters are made from duck or goose feathers and are known for their warmth and coziness. Goose down is fluffier than duck down, but both are good choices for providing warmth and sleep comfort. To ensure the down comforter you are buying uses ethically sourced materials, look for Responsible Down Standard certification.

Down alternative comforters are usually made from polyester-cotton blends and are much more affordable. Luxury down alternative materials include gel-fiber and the patented and breathable material PrimaLoft.

Fill power

Hot sleepers, when choosing the best comforter for you keep an eye on the fill power as the higher the number, the warmer your comforter will be. We'd recommend a light or all-season comforter. As a general rule, a fill power of 600 or higher is the best choice for winter use (and room temperatures below 60℉). Interestingly, a higher fill power doesn't mean a heavier comforter. You can also make a comforter feel warmer by adding a flannel cover.

Machine washability

For an easier laundry day, we’d suggest looking out for comforters that are machine washable. Some comforters are dry clean only though, and these are usually the more expensive down comforters. If you do score a machine washable comforter, keep in mind that it will take up a lot of space in your washer and dryer. We shake out and fluff our comforters mid-drying cycle to prevent clumping.

Should you use a cover with a comforter?

The terms comforter and duvet have become more interchangeable over the years, but generally speaking a comforter is a bed covering that doesn't require a cover. A duvet (made from down or a down alternative) is designed to be inserted into a duvet cover.

So should you use a duvet cover on your comforter? Some manufacturers state that you must use one in order to protect your comforter from body oils, sweat and stains, and that if you don't use a cover you will void the warranty on your comforter.

We also recommend using a flat sheet to separate your body from the comforter, as this will help protect your bed covering from a build-up of allergens.

How often should you wash your comforter?

Washing your comforter is important to protect it against dust mites, stains, body oils and odors. According to dry cleaning experts, you should wash your comforter two to three times a year. However that depends on what it's made of, how often it's used, whether you use a flat sheet between your body and the comforter (you really should), and whether you have used a duvet cover or not.

Covers should be washed weekly, along with your other bedding (bed sheets and pillow cases) to banish allergens and boost the overall hygiene of your bed.

Always read the manufacturer's instructions before cleaning your comforter, especially if it's made of down and other delicate materials. Here are some other factors that influence how often you should wash your comforter:

Whether you sleep alone or with a partner or pets - if you share your bed with another person or a pet, you'll need to wash your comforter weekly if you aren't using it with a cover (we recommend using a cover). This factor alone means you'll need to choose a machine washable comforter that can withstand rigorous cleaning and drying.



If you have allergies - dust mites and dead skin cells are just some of the allergens that build up in your comforter over time, so to quell allergy flare-ups, wash your comforter more frequently.



If you experience night sweats - this can cause staining and a build-up of odors, so use a flat sheet and a duvet cover, and wash your comforter regularly. You may also want to invest in one of the best mattress protectors with a sweat-wicking and waterproof design to safeguard your bed from sweat stains.



Not all washing machines have the capacity to handle large comforters, so you may need to take yours to a laundromat or a specialist dry cleaner if you have a queen size comforter or bigger.

