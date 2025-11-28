<a id="elk-052ec5f1-977c-4567-8b29-b640e69ed650"></a><h2 id="i-m-picking-the-best-amazon-black-friday-deals">I'm picking the best Amazon Black Friday deals...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/blackfriday" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="20e9d0b5-ca55-4dc6-8ec6-4c6c4dfea30f"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="TjAj3VFciniHkhy2w7cA4k" name="Amazon Black Friday 2020.jpg" alt="Amazon Black Friday" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/TjAj3VFciniHkhy2w7cA4k.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="8abac63b-8648-4a71-a319-2ab9c1f86a86">Greetings, shoppers! Deals EIC Louis here reporting from a chilly New York City. Black Friday is underway and some of the best deals today are coming from Amazon. On this blog I'll be highlighting the best deals as they're released (spoiler: most of them have been live for days). I'll also spotlight items the Tom's Guide team has reviewed or recommends. So let's get started!</p><ul id="76b7632b-df09-4a8b-8dfd-ecc1b84a9ce8"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/blackfriday" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>