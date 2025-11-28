<a id="elk-108b6672-289b-4793-ac19-a7c342e5e349"></a><h2 id="a-laptop-deal-that-will-suit-anyone-2">A laptop deal that will suit anyone</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="911c28de-1d07-488e-b8ca-030f06a7566f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Xq4SFed3JKrqkeLFj7HCaj" name="MacBook Air M4 deals" alt="MacBook Air M4" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Xq4SFed3JKrqkeLFj7HCaj.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="90be0b6c-225f-4569-b418-b36c209d6e86">Happy Black Friday - let's check out some Apple deals! We'll start with the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD9S5GC" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">13-inch MacBook Air M4, which is down to $749 at Amazon</a> right now, since it's a laptop that should suit any kind of user you're shopping for right now.</p><p>This lightweight MacBook is super portable, but the M4 chip inside makes sure it's got enough grunt to handle intense workloads or even the odd game. But that oomph doesn't come at the expense of battery life &mdash; you can easily survive a full day away from a charger with this laptop.</p><ul id="2d29b143-18d2-4b80-a720-6398a7f992be"><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD9S5GC" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $749 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>