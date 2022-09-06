Apple event rumors live blog — last-minute iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 leaks

We're now a mere day away from the Apple event set for September 7, where we expect to see the iPhone 14 range, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 8 Pro, Apple Watch SE 2, and potentially the AirPods Pro 2 all revealed.

As such, this could be one of the largest Apple events in recent years, with a bumper range of products to be unveiled.

Going by the rumors and claimed leaks so far, we can expect everything from minor changes for the standard iPhone 14, to a new pill-shaped cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

We might also meet a new Apple Watch model for rugged outdoor use, and on the audio front we're hoping the AirPods Pro 2 will be a significant upgrade on the already impressive AirPods Pro; those feature on our list of best wireless earbuds.

We can also expect Apple to show off some new software and maybe even new series for Apple TV Plus.

In the meantime, we can expect plenty of last-minute leaks and rumors around the iPhone 14 and other Apple products.

With that in mind, we'll be updating this live blog with all the very latest news in the run up to the event, as well as dissecting the information we have so far.

If you want to watch the Apple event live, then check out our guide on how to watch the Apple September 7 event.

Apple event rumored products

iPhone 14: While the standard iPhone 14 isn't expected to offer a dramatic change over the iPhone 13, it's is set to drop the mini model and get a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. It could also come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

iPhone 14 Pro: Apple's Pro phones are set to steal the show with some notable upgrades and changes over the iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple is tipped to kill the notch with a new pill-shaped camera cut-out, bring in A16 chip power, a bigger battery and a 48-megapixel camera.

Apple Watch 8: Evolution not revolution is set to be the aim if the game with the next-gen Apple Watch. We're expecting a design similar to the Apple Watch 7, but with features like the ability to measure body and skin temperature and a long-lasting low-power mode.

Apple Watch 8 Pro: Apple is tipped to make a rugged version of its smartwatch for outdoor use. A design with extra buttons and a titanium construction by default should make for a smartwatch that can take a beating yet still deliver watchOS 9 features.

AirPods Pro 2: A new design has been tipped to debut with the next-gen AirPods Pro, as well as boosted audio and active noise cancellation abilities. And a new charging case could also com with a carrying strap and the ability to facilitate Apple’s Live Listen accessibility feature.