Live
Apple event rumors live blog — last-minute iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 leaks
All the final iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 rumors ahead of tomorrow's big event
We're now a mere day away from the Apple event set for September 7, where we expect to see the iPhone 14 range, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 8 Pro, Apple Watch SE 2, and potentially the AirPods Pro 2 all revealed.
As such, this could be one of the largest Apple events in recent years, with a bumper range of products to be unveiled.
Going by the rumors and claimed leaks so far, we can expect everything from minor changes for the standard iPhone 14, to a new pill-shaped cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro models.
We might also meet a new Apple Watch model for rugged outdoor use, and on the audio front we're hoping the AirPods Pro 2 will be a significant upgrade on the already impressive AirPods Pro; those feature on our list of best wireless earbuds.
We can also expect Apple to show off some new software and maybe even new series for Apple TV Plus.
In the meantime, we can expect plenty of last-minute leaks and rumors around the iPhone 14 and other Apple products.
With that in mind, we'll be updating this live blog with all the very latest news in the run up to the event, as well as dissecting the information we have so far.
If you want to watch the Apple event live, then check out our guide on how to watch the Apple September 7 event.
Apple event rumored products
iPhone 14: While the standard iPhone 14 isn't expected to offer a dramatic change over the iPhone 13, it's is set to drop the mini model and get a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. It could also come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple's Pro phones are set to steal the show with some notable upgrades and changes over the iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple is tipped to kill the notch with a new pill-shaped camera cut-out, bring in A16 chip power, a bigger battery and a 48-megapixel camera.
Apple Watch 8: Evolution not revolution is set to be the aim if the game with the next-gen Apple Watch. We're expecting a design similar to the Apple Watch 7, but with features like the ability to measure body and skin temperature and a long-lasting low-power mode.
Apple Watch 8 Pro: Apple is tipped to make a rugged version of its smartwatch for outdoor use. A design with extra buttons and a titanium construction by default should make for a smartwatch that can take a beating yet still deliver watchOS 9 features.
AirPods Pro 2: A new design has been tipped to debut with the next-gen AirPods Pro, as well as boosted audio and active noise cancellation abilities. And a new charging case could also com with a carrying strap and the ability to facilitate Apple’s Live Listen accessibility feature.
As for the Apple Watch 8 itself, we're not expecting to see a host of major changes, but a Pro model has been tipped.
And going by some alleged leaked case photos, it looks like the Apple Watch 8 Pro will be a seriously rugged smartwatch able to withstand the elements and rigorous outdoor activities while still offering access to a suite of watchOS 9 features. That'll likely be thanks to additional buttons and a titanium construction by default.
Shifting away from iPhones, we're expecting to see at least two new Apple Watch models on Wednesday. But there's also the Apple Watch SE 2 that may make an appearance.
This would be a replacement for the Apple Watch SE, Apple's cheapest smartwatch, but is could also spell the end of the Apple Watch 3, which looks set to be killed off this week.
If you're wondering whether you should be prepared to buy the iPhone 14 when it launches, or if you should wait for 12 months and get an iPhone 15, then phones writer Richard Priday has chewed over the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15.
It's looking like the iPhone 14 Pro will be the phone to get. But if you're on an iPhone 13 Pro, you may want to consider waiting as the 2023 iPhone model could bring in some major changes, such as USB-C connectivity and a periscope camera.
One of the key iPhone 14 rumors is that the standard models will stick with the current A15 processor, but that Pro models will get a new A16 Bionic chip.
However, we've now heard a new variation on this theme — namely that the A15 chip in the iPhone 14 will be an enhanced version.
This is according to the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), citing "people familiar with the plans." There's no indication as to how the A15 will be enhanced — but we'd guess that it would offer slightly higher performance than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which offered one extra GPU core compared to the A15 used in the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.
The dual chip approach is one we've heard lots about already. For instance, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also tipped the regular iPhone 14s to stick with A15, while the Pro models get an upgrade.
On the one hand, this would be disappointment — Apple almost always puts new chips inside new phones. But on the other, you could argue that the A15 Bionic is so powerful that having it in the iPhone 14 is going to be no bad thing anyway. And if the version of the A15 used is more powerful than that in the iPhone 13, there's even less reason to worry about it.
One of the latest rumors to surface ahead of the Apple event concerns a battery boost for the iPhone 14 Pro range.
That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who writes in his Power On newsletter (opens in new tab) that “beyond the notch, I’m told to expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to appear slightly larger overall and include slimmer bezels. They will have bigger batteries too.”
Slimmer bezels are nice, but a battery boost could help the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max win a spot on our best phone battery life list, replacing the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro respectively.
Good morning and welcome to our Apple event rumors live blog. We'll be updating this regularly over the next day-and-a-bit leading up to the event itself, which is due to start at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST tomorrow (September 7).
There's certainly no shortage of last-minute leaks and speculation around the various devices tipped to launch tomorrow, so read on for our thoughts on each one.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.