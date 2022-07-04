iPhone 14 might disappoint power users — here's why

If you value power in your smartphone over everything else, then the iPhone 14 may not be the next-gen phone for you when it likely arrives this September.

That's because Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reporter and usually accurate Apple tipster Mark Gurman has once again claimed that Apple is planning to reserve the rumored new A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus, meanwhile, would instead get the A15 Bionic chip currently found in the iPhone 13 range.

This would seem like an unusual move, as almost every new Apple phone has launched with an upgraded or tweaked chipset. But while we've heard this rumor before, Gurman has elaborated on it, stating that the chip disparity will stem from the fact that Apple is focusing its efforts on its M-series Apple Silicon chips for the latest Mac machines.

“Apple’s silicon engineering group had to shift many of its testing, development and production resources to Mac chips," Gurman said in relation to information he's received from his sources.

With the new M2 chip-equipped MacBook Pro just released and the MacBook Air 2022 on its way, alongside an existing suite of Macs with variations of the Apple M1 chip, it's not surprising that Cupertino could have its hands full with Mac silicon.

Gurman also noted that: “The chip shortage has considerably increased the expense of manufacturing and shipping components.” Offering the A16 only in the more expensive Pros could be Apple’s way of swallowing “the price increase without pushing it on to the consumer.” This could also explain the recent rumor around a price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Should you avoid the iPhone 14?

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

If the standard iPhone 14 does get saddled with a less powerful chipset, and with other rumors suggesting it may also miss out on other upgrades such as a new notch design and 120Hz refresh rate display, some people may feel this will be a model to skip.

Conversely, the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to get a new pill-and-punch-hole-shaped cutouts for Face ID and the selfie cameras, a 48MP main camera, and an always-on display at long last. This makes the iPhone 14 Pro look like the next-gen Apple phone to wait for, particularly if you want the most power in an iPhone, say for video editing and rendering on the go.

But it's worth remembering that the A15 Bionic is a screamingly fast slice of silicon and one which performed admirably in our testing. In fact, we'd argue that A-series chips are so powerful and efficient that even those from two generations ago would offer plenty of power for most people. And while the iPhone 14 might not shake things ups in terms of design, retaining the tried and tested feel of the iPhone 13 range, which is superbly consistent, is no bad thing.

So with that in mind, don't dismiss the standard iPhone 14 just yet. It's also worth bearing in mind that a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model has once again been tipped to replace the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, and that may offer some people reason enough to upgrade based on size alone.

Either way, you'll want to keep you browser locked to our iPhone 14 hub for all the latest news and rumors around the device.