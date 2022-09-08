Verizon just launched a one-of-a-kind plan for iPhones — here’s what we know

The iPhone 14 is here and phone carriers are rolling out new plans and promotions to stand out among those offering iPhone 14 preorder deals. Verizon, in particular, may have found a way to appeal directly to iPhone fans.

The carrier's new One Unlimited for iPhone (opens in new tab) plan comes with everything an Apple fan could want short of the phone itself. While you have to bring (or buy) your own device, you get the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple Music , Apple TV Plus , Apple Arcade and iCloud Plus all for as little as $45 a line when you add multiple lines to the plan.

Does that sound a bit expensive? If you were only getting Apple One, then sure. But One Unlimited for iPhone also includes a truly unlimited data plan from Verizon on top of Apple One. That means you can consume as much data as you want without having to worry about your speeds getting slowed down. In addition, the One Unlimited for iPhone plan includes access to Verizon's super fast Ultra 5G network.

At that point, One Unlimited for iPhone becomes a huge value, one that Verizon says is worth nearly $480 per year if you have four or more lines.

Verizon's One Unlimited for iPhone: What’s included

(Image credit: Apple)

The big selling point of One Unlimited is the included Apple One subscription. This gives customers four great Apple products in one starting at $14.95. However, with the One Unlimited for iPhone plan, you can save even more.

The only other truly unlimited plan Verizon offers is its 5G Get More plan, which costs $90/month for one line. Add in an individual Apple One plan at $14.95 and you are spending nearly $105 per month. In contrast, you can get One Unlimited for iPhone for just $90. Your Apple One plan is essentially free.

Increase to four lines though and the savings really start to add up. At four lines the 5G Get More plan drops to $55 per line. Add in a family Apple One plan at $19.95 and you are spending $239.95 per month. With One Unlimited, you only pay $50 per line ($200 total) and you save nearly $40 per month. Over the course of a year that is $479.40 in annual savings — right in line with the $480 in savings Verizon claims.

Verizon One Unlimited Pricing Breakdown 5G Get More + Apple One One Unlimited for iPhone Savings from One Unlimited 1 Line $104.95 per month $90 per month $14.95 per month 2 Lines $179.95 per month $150 per month $29.95 per month 3 Lines $214.95 per month $180 per month $34,95 per month 4 Lines $239.95 per month $200 per month $39.95 per month 5 Lines $269.95 per month $225 per month $44.95 per month

Of course, there is a slight catch. The 5G Get More Plan also includes the Disney Bundle, while One Unlimited for iPhone does not. But you can always sign up for the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) a la carte, and at its $13.99 a month price point you still save money — over $25 a month for plans with four lines.

All told, Verizon's One Unlimited for iPhone is a pretty good deal. Plus, Verizon recently made strides in 5G coverage due to its integrated C-Band 5G, so you’re getting an already good network — No, 2 on our best phone carriers list — that is constantly improving.

Now the only thing you’ll need is an iPhone, and luckily Apple just launched four of them. At its September 7 event , Apple unveiled the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus , iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max .

So if you are looking for new Apple tech to go with your new One Unlimited for iPhone plan, you have plenty of options, as you can see by perusing the best iPhone 14 deals.