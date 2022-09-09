Apple just discontinued these four iPhones following iPhone 14 launch

Now that the iPhone 14 is here, Apple is trimming its iPhone lineup in an expected move.

As of this writing, Apple is no longer offering the following phones: iPhone 11 , iPhone 12 mini , iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max . So all of the above iPhones are officially discontinued.

It might seem odd that Apple would discontinue two of its highest-end phones that are just a year old. However, the move mirrors exactly the same cuts Apple made last year with the discontinuation of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

If you are still looking for one of these discontinued phones, you’ll need to go to a third-party retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, which should continue to sell them until they are out of stock. But if these don’t appeal to you, take a look at what Apple now has to offer.

Apple’s new iPhone lineup

(Image credit: Future)

Announced at the company’s September 7 event , there are now four brand new iPhones. The $799 iPhone 14 is the entry-level option now — no new mini. Instead, Apple went big with the $899 iPhone 14 Plus , which features a 6.7-inch screen and a larger battery than the base model.

The top-of-the-line models remain the Pro and the Pro Max. The $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max got some serious upgrades over their predecessors. They feature a new A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP main camera and the notch has been replaced by the Dynamic Island . You can even potentially get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with trade-in deals.

Outside of the new models, Apple is keeping around last year’s iPhone 13 which is still one of the best phones available. The iPhone 13 price is now reduced to $699, or you could pick up the iPhone 13 mini for $599.

The iPhone 12 also starts at $599, though at this point it may not be worth it to get this two-generations older phone just to save some money.

Finally, the iPhone SE 2022 is also available and features a lot of power for just $429, but it's screen is quite small at 4.7 inches. There are rumors the next iPhone SE will get a bigger screen using an iPhone XR-like design.

If you are looking to upgrade your iPhone, make sure to check out our iPhone 14 preorders page to ensure you get a good deal. Apple is offering as much as $1,000 off their new phones, so there are definitely opportunities to save some money and get a new phone.