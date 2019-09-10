iPhone 11 Hands-On Review

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro with its triple-lens camera array dazzled the filmmakers in the audience at its Sept. 10 event, but you don't need to plunk down $1,000 for an iPhone with neat photography tricks. Apple's base-model iPhone 11, an upgrade from last year's iPhone XR, starts at $699 and offers the same night mode, slow-motion selfies and ultra-wide-angle landscape shots that the $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro does for $400 less — and it comes in more fun colors.

Editor's note: This is our hands-on review of the iPhone 11. We have a separate iPhone 11 Pro hands-on review that covers the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699 for 64GB of storage. Two other models with 128GB and 256GB capacities are also available for $749 and $849, respectively. Apple starts taking preorders Friday (Sept. 13) at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT, and the iPhone 11 will be available to buy in stores Sept. 20.

iPhone 11 specs compared

Model iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Starting Price $699 $999 $1,099 Screen Size (Resolution) 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (1792 x 828) 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR (2436 x 1125) 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR (2688 x 1242) CPU A13 Bionic A13 Bionic A13 Bionic RAM Unknown Unknown Unknown Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB microSD? No No No Rear Cameras 12-MP wide (f/1.8), 12-MP ultra wide (f/2.4) 12-MP wide (f/1.8), 12-MP ultra wide (f/2.4), 12-MP telephon (f/2.0) 12-MP wide (f/1.8), 12-MP ultra wide (f/2.4), 12-MP telephon (f/2.0) Front Camera 12-MP (f/2.2) 12-MP (f/2.2) 12-MP (f/2.2) Battery Life 1 hour longer than the iPhone XR 4 hours longer than iPhone XS 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max Water Resistance Rating IP68 (2 meters up to 30 minutes) IP68 (4 meters up to 30 minutes) IP68 (4 meters up to 30 minutes) Size 5.9 x 3 x 0.33 inches 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.32 inches 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.32 inches Weight 6.84 ounces 6.63 ounces 7.97 ounces Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, White, Product RED Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green

iPhone 11 design and display: Colorful and bright

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 11 looks like the iPhone XR at a glance — both have 6.1-inch LCD displays and bodies made of aluminum-and-glass. The iPhone 11 comes in purple, which the XR doesn't, in addition to five other colors (black, green, white, yellow and red).

But when you turn the iPhone 11 over, its difference from the XR is obvious: A dual-lens camera is housed in a square camera patch color-matched to the rest of the chassis. The iPhone XR's lone camera lens signified its spot as the cheaper iPhone, but the dual-lens iPhone 11 seems more premium with that extra lens.

If you don't like the square camera patch, none of the iPhone 11 models will appeal to you — the new camera design is inescapable.

iPhone 11 cameras: High-end tricks in an affordable package

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 11 sports two 12-megapixel camera lenses, one wide-angle and one ultra-wide-angle. This is a change from the iPhone XS lineup, which offered a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. (The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses.)

The new ultra-wide-angle lens lets you capture more of the details in the frame, from expansive landscapes to group selfies. Losing the telephoto lens doesn't mean sacrificing Portrait Mode — in fact, you even gain a new lighting effect called High-Key Mono for dramatic black-and-white portraits. Portrait Mode will also finally work on pets, which is guaranteed to make the internet a brighter place.

(Image credit: Future)

In selfie mode, rotating the phone from portrait to landscape mode automatically activates the ultra-wide-angle shot — it's like the iPhone 11 senses when you want a wider shot and adjusts accordingly.

The best part of the new lens set-up is that you get all of the same photography features that make the iPhone 11 Pro so appealing. Night mode, 4K video-shooting and, of course, slow-motion selfies (which Apple calls slofies — the jury is still out on whether that term is cool or not).

Of course, I had to take a slofie of myself shaking my hair out like a cheesy Pantene commercial. It was glorious. I predict these videos will take over Instagram within weeks.

I didn't get a chance to test out Night Mode, but in sample shots Apple showed off in demos of the iPhone 11, the level of brightness and detail rivals Google's Pixel 3.

iPhone 11 performance: A13 Bionic ups the ante

A new slate of iPhones means an advanced new processor, and the iPhone 11 lineup's A13 Bionic promises to surpass its predecessor, the A12 Bionic.

Apple says the A13 has a 20 percent faster CPU and GPU than the A12, which was already the most powerful processor we've ever tested, easily beating this year's chips from Qualcomm and Huawei. I saw the A13 Bionic in action on the iPhone 11 with a quick play-through of the demanding action-RPG Pascal's Wager. The graphics were beautiful and the gameplay seamless, which is what you'd expect of a new iPhone.

The Neural Engine is also expected to be faster, which will enable quicker machine learning for analyzing photos and videos.

A new behind-the-scenes image processing feature called Deep Fusion, rolling out later this fall, will take advantage of the the A13's power to refine your images pixel-by-pixel. This feature could make the iPhone 11's cameras competitive with Google's Pixel phones, which use software rather than camera hardware to create the best possible images.

iPhone 11 battery life: Could surpass XR

The iPhone XR lasted 11 hours and 26 minutes on the Tom's Guide Battery Test, continuous web-surfing over LTE. That was impressive enough to land the XR on our list of longest-lasting smartphones, and the XR easily cruised past the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Apple says the iPhone 11 lasts an hour longer than the XR in the company's testing, or up to 17 hours of video playback and up to 65 hours of audio playback. We plan to put the iPhone 11 to the test to see how it compares to last year's iPhones as well as the two new 11 Pro models.

Outlook

There's a lot to love about the iPhone 11 at first look. The camera features are impressive, even stacked against the iPhone 11 Pro, the design and new purple shade are beautiful, and the price is right. The promise of longer battery life than the already impressive iPhone XR is a bonus.

But is the iPhone 11 too good to be true? Stay tuned for our full review to see what you sacrifice for a more affordable iPhone.