iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at Verizon, AT&T, more

From AT&T to Verizon, iPhone 14 deals are now live. Unveiled at Apple's recent keynote, the new iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display and will start at $799. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Plus sports a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and will start at $899. Both phones run on Apple's previous-gen A15 Bionic chipset.

Meanwhile, the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max sport Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset. They start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Those are steep prices in today's economy, but fortunately there are plenty of iPhone 14 deals available to help knock the price of Apple's new phones.

As we've seen in the past, the best iPhone 14 deals will require that you trade-in your old device or upgrade to select 5G unlimited plans. Early Verizon phone deals and AT&T phone deals will also knock at least $800 off each phone if you purchase your new device under an installment plan. Here are the best promos you'll find right now.

Best iPhone 14 deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 14 for free after trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal. AT&T's iPhone 14 preorder page will likely go live in the next few hours.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: $400 off @ Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab)

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off any iPhone 14 between September 9 and October 6. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: up $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: up to $720 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store (opens in new tab)

The Apple Store is offering up to a $720 credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for one of the new iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 Plus deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Plus with trade-in. You'll also need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited data plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus: up $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus: up to $720 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store (opens in new tab)

The Apple Store is offering up to a $720 credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for one of the new iPhone 14 models.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus: $400 off @ Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab)

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off any iPhone 14 between September 9 and October 6. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.

iPhone 14 Pro deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro preorders: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro (free) or iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders with trade-in. You'll also need be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: $400 off @ Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab)

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $400 off any iPhone 14 between September 9 and October 6. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro (up to $1,000) when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

The Magenta network is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro when you trade-in your old phone and sign up for a qualifying Magenta Max plan. You also get free Apple TV Plus with your Magenta Max plan.

iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro Max: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro Max with trade-in. You'll also need be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans.