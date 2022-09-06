iPhone 14 Pro case leak just tipped huge camera lenses

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro looks set to sport a large set of camera lenses, which could hint at improved smartphone photography capabilities, going by a photo posted by yeux1122 (opens in new tab) on Korean site Naver.

The photo in question shows an iPhone 13 Pro inside a case designed for the iPhone 14 Pro. While the case fits (since we're not expecting a overall size change this year), the camera lens cut-outs are clearly much larger than the sensors on the iPhone 13 Pro. This would suggest the iPhone 14 Pro's cameras will be notably larger, likely with the rumored 48-megapixel main camera taking up the most space, and thus have better photography capabilities such as letting in more light.

(Image credit: yeux1122)

This follows other rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro's camera upgrades, which also include a larger sensor for the ultrawide camera.

No major rear camera upgrades are expected for the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, but all iPhone 14 models will supposedly get enhanced front cameras with autofocus and a wider aperture too.

(Image credit: yeux1122)

We can see from the images that there are also larger cut-outs for the flash and LiDAR scanner too. We've not heard any rumors about these getting larger, so this could be just for aesthetic reasons to match better with the total size of the camera block, with no functional changes to either.

Alternatively, Apple could surprise us with some upgrades that somehow didn't make it around the rumor mill, but that seems less likely.

(Image credit: yeux1122)

As well as the camera changes, yeux1122 observes that the power button on the iPhone 13 Pro doesn't match up with the cut-out on the case, although the photo shows the alert slider rather than the side button. It seems from the case that the slider is moving up the phone's body, which could point to Apple reversing the change it made to the iPhone 13 series last year, where it moved the side controls further down the sides.

There have been plenty of rumors flying around already, but the Apple event finally happens tomorrow (September 7). Take a look at our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs to catch up on what's been claimed so far, and then stay locked to our Apple event rumors live blog for regular updates as we chew over last-minute leaks and information tidbits.