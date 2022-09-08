I'm an Android user — and this is why I’m jealous of Apple events

Even though I’m an Android user and I don’t see myself switching to one of the best iPhones anytime soon, I still watch every Apple event from beginning to end to see what Cupertino has in store for the future.

While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are certainly impressive and Dynamic Island finally makes having a notch useful, I know that I’ll continue using one of the best Android phones instead. I’m heavily invested in Google’s ecosystem and switching from Android to iPhone is no small task, especially when you’ve been using Android since your first smartphone.

Still, I can’t help but be a bit jealous when watching Apple events. Instead of having to watch keynotes from Google, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android smartphone makers, iPhone users know exactly what their next phone will be along with its features and capabilities after just one Apple event.

Something every iPhone user can get excited about

Unlike with Google I/O , every iPhone user that tuned in to Wednesday’s event or even to WWDC 2022 back in June knows that they will have access to the latest features in iOS 16 on their existing device or at least with their next upgrade. Sadly, Android users can’t say the same.

Android 13 may come to your current smartphone but in the end, it comes down to your device manufacturer as to when — or if — you’ll get the upgrade. If you have a Pixel phone, this will happen sooner rather than later, but with the best Samsung phones or the best OnePlus phones , you may have to wait months to try out the latest version of Android.

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

If you have an iPhone now, you’ll likely get another when it comes time for an upgrade. This means that instead of deciding between several smartphones, you just need to figure out what size screen you want and whether you really need the extra power in this year’s “Pro” iPhone model.

Even if you’re not interested in Apple’s latest flagship device at the moment, you can rest easy knowing that one day — when you do decide to upgrade — you will be able to take better photos and have access to new features like Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Apple events have taken keynotes to a whole new level

Although Steve Jobs’ iconic “One More Thing” moments at past Apple events were always exciting, Tim Cook has taken things to a whole new level since taking over the helm.

(Image credit: Apple)

While we didn’t know it when the company first opened its new Apple Park headquarters in 2017, the spaceship-shaped campus has now become the setting for several Apple events. The new campus is stunning enough as it is but alongside a much higher production value, Apple has truly transformed its keynotes into experiences.

(Image credit: Google)

After watching the company’s September event, I went back and watched a bit of the Google Keynote from this year’s Google I/O. Even though there was plenty of new information including the reveal of the long-awaited Pixel Watch , it just wasn’t the same. By designing and building Apple Park the way it did, Apple now has the perfect set to showcase its products. Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai and other Google execs just stood on stage in front of a crowd at Google I/O 2022.

Even if Google may never be able to defeat Android fragmentation or fix the way device makers roll out updates, the search giant has quite a lot of work to do if it wants to get iPhone users to tune into its events like I do with Apple’s.