iPhone 14 Pro just tipped for charging upgrade I’ve been waiting for

Apple could equip the iPhone 14 Pro with 30W charging, giving its Pro models a notable boost in charging speed as it looks to chase some of the fastest charging phones .

That’s according to tech tipster DuanRui (opens in new tab) on Twitter, who claimed that a charger brand has sent new chargers to the media which suggest that 30W charging is on the cards for the iPhone 14 Pro. Now DuanRui doesn't have the most solid of tech tips track records, but I’m rather hopeful this rumor is on the money.

The iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power? Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series.August 29, 2022 See more

The current iPhone 13 charges at 20 watts — not that Apple includes a charger in the box. As a result, it takes that model 30 minutes to charge to 51% capacity, at least in our testing.

That’s not exactly slow, but it’s also a far cry from some of the fastest charging phones I’ve used, such as the Oppo Find X5 Pro and its support for 80W charging. That takes a drained Find X5 Pro's battery to 50% capacity in just 12 minutes. Comparatively, my iPhone 13 Pro feels sluggish to charge, which is one of the few irritations from my swapping from Android to iPhone.

Sadly, the 30W charging for the next-generation of iPhones only appears to cover the Pro models with the iPhone 14 and so-called iPhone 14 Max seemingly left to make do with 20W charging. That could be down to the latter phones sticking with the A15 Bionic chipset which powers the iPhone 13 range, as has been rumored. The iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to get a new A16 Bionic system-on-chip.

When the 30W charging is added alongside the other reported iPhone 14 Pro upgrades, such as a notch-less design, 48-megapixel camera, an ultrawide camera upgrade, and improved chipset, it’s looking like the Pro models will be the highlight of the Apple September event, potentially leaving the standard iPhone 14 models in the dust.

We’ll find out soon enough if this is indeed the case as the Apple showcase is titled “Far Out” and will take place on September 7. Not only do we expect to see the iPhone 14 range, we should get a look at the Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 as well.