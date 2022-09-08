When the heck is Ted Lasso season 3 coming?

I guess I'll believe in waiting longer for more Ted Lasso season 3 details. As I primarily cover streaming, I entered the "Far Out" Apple Event with my eyes on two things. First was the rumored new Apple TV. Second, as you might have guessed, is news of when Ted Lasso season 3 is due. Or even a crumb of a tease about the new season.

We got neither of those two things. Apple stuck to its guns, talking iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 (and two other models) and AirPods Pro 2.

So, I'm here to ask the question that many Ted Lasso fans have probably been asking. When the heck are we going to even learn about Ted Lasso season 3?

Ted Lasso season 3 details have been due

Despite the fictional coach's modesty, it's hard to argue against any speculation that Ted Lasso is (probably) Apple TV Plus' biggest series. And for a while, we were under the assumption that a new season was coming this summer.

For starters, it only made sense. Ted Lasso season 1 (August 14, 2020) and season 2 (July 23, 2021) came out in back to back summers. So, why not season 3?

The stronger reason to believe that this was the plan came when The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) offered word that "Apple’s intention" was to "bring Ted Lasso back in summer 2022." Then, for a while, radio silence was all we got. Production began in March 2022, and coincided with the Apple TV Twitter account (opens in new tab) posting a tease of new kits made in a collaboration with Nike. Mid-production on season 3, the cast told the press (opens in new tab) about how they weren't ready to say goodbye.

And we never heard back. So, I thought, maybe we'd hear from the cast at the Apple event. Word that they had wrapped filming? And I (foolishly, I guess) expected we'd get news at the iPhone 14 event. As noted above, Ted Lasso is one of Apple's biggest shows, and — as we all know — the iPhone is the crown jewel of its hardware assortment. The pairing only made sense.

Where — and when — Ted Lasso season 3 details could emerge

So, now we look to the next big moments for TV and Apple itself. At Monday's Emmys, Ted Lasso is up for many awards. This might make for perfect timing for an acceptance speech that announces that filming is over. Apple could run an ad for the new season if it has a release date or teaser trailer.

Apple will also likely have more product events later this year — I'd wager one will happen in October, as is the norm — where it could announce Ted Lasso season 3 news. Apple doesn't need to announce Ted Lasso's next season at one of these events, but it just makes sense — they have all the press there to report.

The countdown to the end of Ted Lasso's story is on

We practically can't wait for Ted Lasso season 3, but we understand why some are less-than-ready. Showrunner Bill Lawrence and star Brett Goldstein have already told the press to expect that this season is the end of Ted Lasso.

Or, at least, of this part of the stories we've seen in Ted Lasso. Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that "[W]hen we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end of a three-season arc. This story is going to be over next year, regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on."

So, look closely at that last line, and meditate on that for a moment. There may be a Ted Lasso season 4, or a spin-off, at some point, but think of Ted Lasso season 3 as a conclusion. Maybe that will help you wait.