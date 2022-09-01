How to watch the Apple event September 7 — live stream the iPhone 14 launch

If buzz about the Apple September 7 event is accurate, we could have plenty of new Apple products to wade through by the middle of next week — everything from new iPhones to a trio of updated Apple Watches. And you don't have to miss a moment of it if you know where to watch the Apple September event online.

Apple typically holds a fall product launch in September where it rolls out new products just in time for the holiday shopping season. This year, we already have a date — September 7 — and a pretty good idea of what to expect. iPhone 14 rumors are picking up steam, so it's a safe bet that we're going to get a glimpse at the latest Apple smartphones next week. The heavily rumored Apple Watch 8 may be part of the event, too.

If either smartphones or smartwatches intrigue you, you're not going to want to miss any of Apple's next big event. But where to find a live stream of the Apple September event that you can watch online? Not to worry — we've done the research and can help you sit back and enjoy all the product news coming out of Cupertino.

When is the Apple September event?

Apple has scheduled its next product launch for Wednesday, September 7. The in-person event — Apple's first since the Covid-19 pandemic began, give or take a few VIPs at June's Worldwide Developer Conference — starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. BST.

Apple has billed this event as its Far Out product launch. There are different interpretations as to what Apple means by "far out," but it could be an indicator of some improvements to the cameras included with the iPhone lineup.

How can I watch the September Apple event?

Apple will host a live stream of its September event (opens in new tab) on its website, and you'll be able to view that on any web browser, whether you're using a laptop, desktop or mobile device. In addition, Apple continues to live stream its events on YouTube (opens in new tab), and the Far Out event will be no exception. We've embedded the video placeholder for the September 7 product launch below.

You can set a notification through YouTube to be alerted when the Apple September event begins. Typically, the placeholder video makes way for a live stream a few hours before the actual event.

If you own an Apple TV, you've got another option for watching the Apple September event, and this one lets you view everything on a TV screen. Apple events can be found in the TV app on the Apple TV, the same area that houses Apple TV Plus content as well as the Up Next and What to Watch streaming suggestions.

What will Apple announce at its September event?

As we noted at the outset, this is the time of year when Apple likes to introduce new smartphones. So even if the company hasn't explicitly confirmed that we're getting a look at the next iPhone on September 7, it's widely assumed that's exactly what's happening.

iPhone 14: Specifically, we're likely to see the iPhone 14, with Apple expected to show off four new models. In addition to the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model, we think we're going to see a 6.7-inch version, which replaces the iPhone Mini in Apple's phone lineup. This new device will either be called the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus, and it's essentially a standard iPhone with a bigger screen.

(Image credit: @AR72014 / Twitter)

The iPhone 14 Pro lineup figures to be the more impressive of Apple's new phones. In addition to the A16 Bionic processor — the other two iPhones are expected to still use the A15 chip introduced with the iPhone 13 — the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might replace the notch with a pill-shaped cutout to house the front camera and Face ID sensors. Speaking of cameras, both the main camera and ultrawide lens on the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to see improvements.

These changes could come at a cost — Apple is said to be increasing the cost of the Pro models by $100 over their iPhone 13 counterparts.

More: Read 5 last-minute iPhone 14 rumors.

Apple Watch 8: The other big announcement likely to occur on September 7 involves an update to the Apple Watch. And like the iPhone 14, we're expecting to see multiple watches make their debut.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

You may already be familiar with the Apple Watch 8, one of the annual updates Apple rolls out. The highlight for this year's model will reportedly be a temperature sensor along with a low-power model for extending battery life. But we might also see an Apple Watch 8 Pro, a higher-end version of Apple's watch that's supposedly more rugged than the standard model. Apple could show off an Apple Watch SE 2, updating the entry-level watch in its lineup.

More: Read 5 biggest Apple Watch 8 rumors.

AirPods Pro 2: This one's less certain than the iPhone and Apple Watch rumors, but we're overdue for a new version of Apple's high-end wireless earbuds. Rumored features include fitness tracking tied into the new Apple Watches, improvements to active noise cancellation and the addition of lossless audio support and EQ customization.

More: Read 5 biggest AirPods Pro 2 rumors.

New software announcements: The iOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9 updates shouldn't catch anyone by surprise since Apple previewed all three software updates in June. However, all three of those updates are slated for fall releases, so Apple could use the occasion of its Far Out event to give us an exact release date. In the case of iOS updates, for example, they usually arrive a few days ahead of any new iPhone launches.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

iPadOS 16 is slated for a fall release, too, though Apple has already confirmed it's arriving later than the iOS 16 release. Still, it wouldn't be out of character for Apple to give us a date for that update, too.

Other possible announcements: An event featuring four new phones, three new watches, and an AirPods update would be pretty packed on its own. But that doesn't prohibit Apple from surprising with something else.

It's heavily rumored that the company is working on a VR/AR headset, though the product itself isn't likely to arrive until next year. Nevertheless, Apple isn't above previewing new products well in advance of their launch. The original iPhone got a sneak preview about six months before its actual release, and the first Apple Watch saw a similar tease. If Apple is serious about establishing its virtual reality bona fides, it could take a similar tack with its rumored headset, taking advantage of an in-person event to preview the device.

Apple's other product lines may see updates before 2022 draws to a close. There's the possibility of a new iPad Pro model coming out this year, New MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips have also been tipped for late 2022, with the Mac mini also in need of an update. And that's before we mention the iMac Pro 2023, which most people are tipping for next year.

Of course, these announcements are far more likely to get an event of their own, as opposed to having Apple cram everything into its September 7 event. We'll find out for certain when we tune in for the event live stream next week.