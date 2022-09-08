iPhone 14 has a new Action mode for video — and it looks pretty amazing

Apple has brought some noteworthy upgrades to its cameras for the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, including larger and faster sensors and better low-light performance. But don't forget about video.

A new Action mode offers advanced stabilization for video and promises smooth-looking results.

Tech reporter Rich DeMuro has tweeted (opens in new tab) what the Action mode looks like using an iPhone 14 Pro from the Apple event. And this is the first real-world video we've seen of Action mode.

Action Mode on the iPhone 14 Pro pic.twitter.com/z1vjYs52CxSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Action mode looks very impressive, and the video looks quite smooth. It looks like he is walking fast through the event, and the camera does manage to adjust to the motion and the shakes that naturally occur while walking.

Apple suggests you may not need a gimbal with Action mode. The company says that Action mode offers “smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action."

How does Action mode work?

Action mode is built into the camera app of the iPhone 14 series. Once you open the camera app, you will have to toggle the action mode on or off — this is similar to Cinematic, Slow-mo and Time-lapse. You can also get Dolby Vision and HDR on Action mode which could make adventure videos look more professional.

The advanced stabilization uses the entire camera sensor to provide shake-free videos.

(Image credit: Apple)

Other technical details of how Apple has made the gimbal-like feature possible on its new flagship are not available as of now. But can Action mode replace your GoPro? We will have to try it for ourselves to give you our verdict on that, but going by first impressions on the video taken, Action mode really seems to provide super smooth shots while on-the-go.

Cinematic mode also gets a pretty big upgrade this year, and users can now shoot in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps using the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 could shoot only 1080p. You can also check out our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison to see all the differences between the two phones.

Apple might have reserved some of its biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max this year with its 48MP main sensor, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus could very well make it to our list of the best camera phones.

We will test out Action mode for ourselves, so stay tuned to for our full reviews. In the meantime, check out our iPhone 14 Plus hands-on review and iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on review for our first impressions.