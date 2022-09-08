iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences

An iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison should come in handy whether you're thinking of an upgrade or you just want to know the biggest differences between these two phones. After all, Apple may have just introduced the iPhone 14, but the iPhone 13 remains on sale at Apple's store for a reduced price.

At first glance, the iPhone 14 looks pretty much identical to the iPhone 13, but there's plenty of notable upgrades, including a bigger and brighter main camera sensor, safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection and a slightly more powerful version of Apple's A15 Bionic chipset.

However, the iPhone 13 has now been discounted and remains one of the best phones around. This iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 guide will help you decide which phone is better for your needs.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Models

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

Apple has given its iPhone lineup a huge shakeup this year by killing the iPhone Mini. Instead, there's a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus (opens in new tab). The Plus is very similar to the iPhone 14 and the only notable differences are the screen size and battery.

All that remains of the iPhone 13 lineup on Apple's store is the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini. With Apple also dropping the iPhone 12 mini from its ranks, the iPhone 13 mini joins the iPhone SE 2022 as the last remaining compact phone in Apple's lineup.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Price

The standard iPhone 14 costs $799. While the iPhone 13 launched at $799, it has now been discounted to $699 with the arrival of the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in at $100 more than the iPhone 14, with a $899 price tag. The iPhone 13 mini now costs $599.

Preorders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus begin September 9, with the standard iPhone shipping September 16. You'll have to wait a bit longer for the iPhone 14 Plus, which doesn't arrive until October 7.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Specs

iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Current starting price $799 $699 Screen Size 6.1-inches 6.1-inches Display resolution Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology Max display brightness 1200 nits (HDR) 1200 nits (HDR) Processor A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chip with 4-core GPU Rear cameras Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Main lens: ƒ/1.5 aperture Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Main lens: ƒ/1.6 aperture Front camera 12MP TrueDepth camera 12MP TrueDepth camera Battery life Up to 20 hours video Up to 19 hours of video Colors Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (Product) Red Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Design

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The iPhone 14 looks very similar to the iPhone 13. Both are made of glass and aluminum with glossy backs. The iPhone 14 has a Ceramic Shield on the front glass for added durability, just like the previous model.

iPhone 13 changed its camera module layout from vertically stacked lenses to diagonally arranged ones on the back. iPhone 14 sticks with that and the slightly smaller notch that was seen on iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 comes in five colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (Product) Red. The iPhone 13 colors include Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Green and Red.

Under the hood, Apple has brought some significant changes to the iPhone 14. This includes improving the phone's thermal performance and a new Emergency SOS satellite feature that will let you get help even when there is no cellular connection.

Apple has also done away with the physical SIM tray on US iPhone 14 models, which means that the iPhone 14 is an eSIM-only phone. So if you want a SIM card tray the iPhone 13 might be better for you.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Display

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 have identical 6.1-inch OLED displays, featuring HDR support, 800 nits of brightness and 1,2000 nits of peak brightness with HDR content. The only difference of note is that you can go bigger if you want with the iPhone 14 Plus, which gives you more real estate with 6.7 inches. This panel fits more content on screen at once and is more immersive for watching videos.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Chip and battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

A new iPhone normally means new chipsets, but for the first time this not the case for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple has stuck with the high-end A15 bionic that powered the iPhone 13 Pro, while the new A16 Bionic chipset is a iPhone 14 Pro exclusive this year.

The A15 is a pretty powerful chip that brings the same 6-core CPU 16-core Neural Engine, but the iPhone 14 now enjoys a 5-core GPU for boosted gaming performance. The A15 Bionic also enables computational photography features like Photonic Engine for better low-light performance.

The iPhone 14 is rated for up to 20 hours of video playback, 16 hours of streamed video and 80 hours of audio. The iPhone 13 is rated for 19 hours, 15 hours and 75 hours, so you should see a boost with the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Plus packs a bigger battery and ups those numbers to 26, 20 and 100 hours.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Cameras

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

Some of the biggest upgrades on the iPhone 14 are with its cameras. The phone has two 12MP cameras on the back, but this time the main wide sensor is much larger with bigger pixels (1.9 microns), and with a faster f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift image stabilization.

All of this should add up to better photos and video, delivering better detail and less noise. Night mode is also improved with the exposure now twice as fast. A Photonic Engine feature helps improve low-light performance across all of the cameras.

The front camera on the iPhone 14 has also changed: its new TrueDepth camera has an ƒ/1.9 aperture that is supposed to help in low light. And you get autofocus for the first time on a front iPhone camera.

In terms of video, Apple has introduced a new Action mode that is designed to add better stabilization to videos taken on the go on the iPhone 14.

We will have to see if the iPhone 14 makes it to our best camera phones list.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Outlook

The iPhone 14 brings some upgrades like SOS Emergency satellite connectivity, Crash Detection and improvements in low light photography, but there are many aspects that are very similar to the previous iPhone 13 model.

This includes the A15 Bionic chip, same 6.1-inch display size and similar design. With iOS 16, the iPhone 13 will also get many of Apple's latest software features, including the customizable lockscreen display.

The biggest difference between the iPhone 14 series and iPhone 13 series is that Apple has removed the iPhone Mini from its lineup this year, replacing it with the iPhone 14 Plus.

Overall, the iPhone 14 doesn't seem like a significant upgrade from the iPhone 13. But if you own an iPhone 12 or older handset — or if you want to splurge for the new bigger Plus model — it could be worth it.