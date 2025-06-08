WWDC 2025 LIVE: iOS 26, Apple Intelligence and all the last-minute rumors

Apple's WWDC 2025 could bring the biggest visual changes to Apple's software in years, a whole new naming scheme and possibly new hardware.

The new 'Soalrium' interface is said to be inspired by the visionOS that powers Apple's Vision Pro headset, and it figures to impact everything from the iPhone and iPad to Apple Watches. It sounds as if Apple wants a more unified software experience across its devices.

Reports also claim that Apple is moving to a new naming convention — the updates will now be listed by year. In other words, get ready for iOS 26 instead of iOS 19.

You'd also expect lots of announcements about AI, given the way Apple Intelligence dominated last year's WWDC. But a number of reports suggest a more modest approach to Apple Intelligence this year, as Apple works behind the scenes to recover from early stumbles and to make Siri better.

We'll find out how many of these rumors come to pass when WWDC 2025 gets started on Monday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. BST. We'll be following all the announcements right here.

For now, you can follow this live blog for the latest WWDC news and rumors as we wait for Apple to show off this year's software previews.

How to watch WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025 — June 9 | Apple - YouTube Watch On

We've got a full guide on how to watch the WWDC 2025 keynote, but in a nutshell, Apple offers a live stream of the keynote at the WWDC website, If you have an Apple device, you can also watch from the TV app.

The easiest way to watch WWDC 2025 is via the live stream on YouTube, which we've embedded here.

WWDC 2025 likely announcements