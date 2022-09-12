iPhone 14 battery sizes confirmed — and the Pro Max is actually smaller than last year

The iPhone 14 range's battery sizes have been revealed by multiple sources, giving us an idea of the new phones' capacities. And the most interesting finding is that the largest iPhone 14 Pro Max model has actually received a battery size downgrade.

Chemtrec (opens in new tab), an organization focused on hazardous material safety (including batteries) maintains a list of Apple products' battery details (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)). This has been updated with the capacities of the four new iPhones, plus the new Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2022 and Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, MacRumors has obtained similar details from "a Chinese regulatory database,", and these back up the Chemtrec info.

You can see all the mAh values listed in the table below. As expected, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have considerably smaller batteries than the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max, due to their smaller physical size.

iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Base model battery size (mAh) 3,279 mAh 3,227 mAh Plus model battery size (mAh) 4,325 mAh See note Pro model battery size (mAh) 3,200 mAh 3,095 mAh Pro Max model battery size (mAh) 4,323 mAh 4,352 mAh

Note: Apple didn't sell a Plus version of the iPhone 13. It instead sold a smaller variant, the iPhone 13 mini, which isn't a direct comparison for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Interestingly, as we can see compared to the iPhone 13 series capacities, listed in the rightmost column, every phone's got a bit more battery squeezed into it, other than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has 29 mAh fewer than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Don't fret just yet about this apparent downgrade, though. It's obviously only a small change in capacity, plus a phone's battery life is determined by more than just the outright size, so the more efficient ProMotion display and A16 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 14 Pro Max should offset the difference. In fact, looking at Apple's own battery capacity estimate (opens in new tab), the iPhone 14 Pro Max should be able to last for 29 hours of non-stop video playback, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is rated for 28 hours.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both appear on our best phone battery life list thanks to their highly efficient processors. We expect both the new Pro iPhones will take up their predecessors' spots, despite the Pro Max seemingly having a smaller size, and we may also see the iPhone 14 Plus in the list. This, based on the table above, has the largest ever iPhone battery.

Apple's new smartphones are now official and iPhone 14 preorders are already available, but we've still got some time before the four new models go on open sale. Before that, we recommend you check out our iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on reviews to get an idea of what's new and interesting about the latest iPhones.