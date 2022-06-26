iPhone 14 colors: What the rumors say and our predictions

Outside of the next iPhone's release date, few things about Apple's upcoming phones inspire more speculation than the colors each new model will come in. And though we may be a few months out from the iPhone 14 launch, rumors about the new phones' colors are already underway.

It's easy to figure out why there's so much color talk any time a new iPhone is in the works — besides the iPhone 14 display, the colors will be the first thing we see of Apple's latest devices. They represent Apple's chance to put a unique stamp on this round of updates, particularly with the iPhone 14 expected to look a lot like its predecessor (even with the iPhone 14 Pro allegedly ditching the notch for a pair of cutouts).

iPhone 14 colors won't be the biggest feature on Apple's new phones — not when the Pro models are in line to get a 48MP main camera and a new A16 processor while an iPhone 14 Max model could bring a more affordable 6.7-inch handset to Apple's lineup. But they will play a role in our first impression of the new phones when they arrive later this year.

So what can we expect in terms of iPhone 14 colors? Early rumors don't suggest a radical departure from the colors we have now, with one big exception. With the understanding that more color options could emerge between now and the iPhone 14 release date, here's what we've heard so far about Apple's alleged color choices for its next phones.

iPhone 14 colors: What we've heard so far

The most prominent iPhone 14 color rumor emerged in April when a now-deleted Weibo post spotted by AppleTrack (opens in new tab) claimed that a purple iPhone option was on the way. That same post on the Chinese social networking site also predicted that Apple would switch out the current deep blue iPhone 13 color for more of a sky blue.

It's not just the iPhone 14 that's due for a purple makeover. The same rumor claims the iPhone 14 Pro will include a purple option, though likely a darker matte shade in keeping with the style of Apple's Pro handsets.

This wouldn't be the first time Apple dabbled in purple. In the spring of 2021, the company released purple versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini six months after the phones originally debuted. (Apple repeated that trick this spring with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, only this time the new shade was green.) The iPhone 11 also came in purple.

The purple iPhone 12 from 2021 (Image credit: Future)

Subsequent iPhone 14 color rumors have done little to debunk the notion that a purple option is a go for this fall's phones. In fact, newer reports have even included renders of a purple iPhone 14 Pro, though these have been unofficial renders based entirely on rumors.

In May, MacRumors (opens in new tab) summarized the status of iPhone 14 color rumors thus far, with the addition of the purple option the most radical change. Otherwise, the report has the black, white, blue and [Product] Red options that make up the current iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 sections. (Note that Apple has started calling its black and white phones "Midnight" and "Starlight," respectively.) The pink and green colors would be dropped this time around.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the new purple hue would join silver, gold and graphite as the reported color options. Both the Sierra Blue color available since the iPhone 13 Pro's launch and the Alpine Green version introduced in the spring would be dropped from the lineup.

iPhone 14 colors: A look at recent models

When weighing which iPhone 14 color rumors to believe, it sometimes helps to go back and review Apple's recent history. The colors Apple previously used may not tell us much about future options, but the number of colors available at launch can be very telling.

Standard models Pro models iPhone 13 Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Pink, [Product] Red Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue iPhone 12 Black, White, Blue, Green, [Product] Red Graphite, Gold, Silver, Pacific Blue iPhone 11 Black, White, Purple, Green, Yellow, [Product] Red Space Gray, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green

You can spot a couple trends in that chart. For starters, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 debuted with five color options, eventually adding a sixth option to match the half-dozen colors that the iPhone 11 came in. The Pro series features fewer options — just four for each model year in the last three years.

The standard iPhones — which include the 6.1-inch model, plus the mini in years that Apple put out a more compact flagship — always feature black, white and Product [Red] options. The remaining colors vary from year to year. The Pro and Pro Max models meanwhile usually offer Graphite (or Space Gray, if you want to go old school) alongside silver and gold. A fourth color rounds out the Pro options.

iPhone 14 colors: What we expect to see

Given Apple's track record in recent years, it seems reasonable to expect that Apple will offer five choices in iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Max colors and four options for the Pro models. We'd expect the black, white and red options to return for the iPhone 14 while graphite, silver and gold seem nailed on for the iPhone 14 Pro.

(Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard)

That leaves two slots for the standard iPhone models and one remaining option for the Pros. Given that the purple hue is the only persistent rumor out there at the moment, it sounds like both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will feature that color, though we'd expect the pro version to be more subdued.

As for the remaining iPhone 14 color, it will likely come down to which of three current colors — blue, pink or green — has sold the best for the iPhone 13. We wouldn't rule out blue being the sole survivor, though we're not sure about the sky blue rumor that surfaced on Weibo on April. Still, the green iPhone 13 strikes as pretty stylish, and we'd hate to see it disappear so soon after arriving.