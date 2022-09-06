Meta Quest Pro will launch October 11 at Meta Connect — here’s what we know

The Meta Quest Pro VR headset could be announced on October 11, 2022, during the Meta Connect conference at 10 AM PT. This news comes to us from none other than Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who posted an image of himself wearing a VR headset with the caption “See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11” on Facebook (opens in new tab).

It’s possible that the Meta Quest Pro and the rumored Project Cambria are one and the same since the latter was believed to be launching in October, based on current rumors . The little information we have suggests that Meta has been working on a follow-up to the Oculus Quest 2 (now the Meta Quest 2) that will cost more than the best VR headset . It will reportedly come with advanced sensors curated for the Metaverse.

The headset is said to support exclusive mixed-reality experiences to justify a higher price tag. It seems likely that the Quest Pro is not the rumored Meta Quest 3 , based on what we know so far.

The Meta Quest Pro could be here soon. (Image credit: Meta)

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast , Zuckerberg touted the Quest Pro’s features, including eye and facial tracking that will supposedly sync up to your digital avatar in real-time. This could result in more lifelike social interactions in virtual reality, which is absolutely something normal people are interested in experiencing.

Zuckerberg didn’t delve into other specifics, but it has already been confirmed that the Quest Pro will be a “high-end headset” with a price tag to match. While a figure hasn’t been officially revealed, it’s speculated that it could cost as much as $1,500 (opens in new tab). If true, that’s going to affect the headset’s mass-market appeal — unlike the more affordable Quest 2 headset.

Prototype versions of the headset also appear to have outward-facing cameras, suggesting it will be able to integrate your surroundings in virtual environments, The design was also much less bulky than VR headsets currently on the market. But whether any of these designs will make it to the final model is unclear.

Meta Connect will be a virtual event streamed on the Reality Labs Facebook (opens in new tab) page at 10 AM PT on October 11. This is a little over a month away, which means it won't be long until we potentially see what this new VR device is all about. Stay tuned for more news as it develops.