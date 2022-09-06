Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will debut at Google event October 6

If you think the Apple event is the only phone launch to keep on your calendar, Google would like to have a word. On Monday (Sept. 6), the search giant sent save-the-date emails around for a product launch on October 6 where we'll almost certainly see the Pixel 7.

Google's invitation doesn't mention products by name, but the company already announced that it would be launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall. Google offered a preview of its flagship phone during its Google I/O developer conference in May, promising a new Tensor chipset to power this year's flagships.

Specifically, the Google invitation to its October 6 event promises that "we’ll introduce the latest additions to our family of devices." Besides phones, that likely means the long-awaited Pixel Watch, which Google also previewed in May in advance of a fall release.

Still, with the iPhone 14 likely to show up this week, your mind can't help but focus on Google's phone announcement and the upcoming iPhone 14 vs. Pixel 7 showdown. Apple and Google typically slug it out for the title of best camera phone, and the upcoming devices from both companies figure to continue that jostling.

The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, is tipped to get a 48MP main camera, an improvement over the 12MP shooter on the current iPhone. We're also expecting Apple's Pro phones to get a larger sensor on the ultrawide camera that features bigger pixels for better low-light photography. In addition, the front cameras on every new iPhone are tipped for improvements such as auto-focus and a wider aperture to let in more light.

Early Pixel 7 leaks have suggested few changes from the Pixel 6 cameras, so expect a 50MP main shooter and 12MP ultrawide lens on the upcoming Google phone. The Pixel 7 Pro would add a 48MP telephoto lens. Instead, the likely focus of the Pixel 7 release will be the new Tensor chip and the machine learning-powered features that silicon enables.

With the Apple Watch 8 also likely to debut this week, the Apple Watch 8 vs. Pixel Watch comparisons will be inevitable. Google's first smartwatch is going to run Wear OS 3 while adopting fitness features from the Google-owned Fitbit line of fitness trackers.

Google's October 6 product launch is in line with rumors pointing to the company's fall products going on sale October 13. That's a week after the announced event, meaning we'll likely have a week-long pre-order period for the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch.

Google also previewed a Pixel tablet at Google I/O in May, but that product isn't slated to arrive until 2023. Still, we could get more information on what to expect from that tablet, and there's a possibility Google could finally let the cat out of the bag about the long-rumored Pixel Fold foldable that could be part of the company's plans.

Still, with a month to go before the Google event on October 6, expect a big uptick in Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch rumors.