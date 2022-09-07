A free iPhone 14 Pro? Here’s what this rumored trade-in deal offers

The launch of the iPhone 14 Pro is mere minutes away — we think. But that doesn't mean there isn’t still time for some last-minute leaks and rumors.

Based on a since-deleted Reddit (opens in new tab) post, it looks like T-Mobile could be one of the first networks to offer customers a free iPhone 14 Pro. According to PhoneArena (opens in new tab), who first reported the rumor, the way to take advantage of this possible promotion will be pretty simple.

First, the rumor claims, you'll have to have a Magenta Max plan from T-Mobile . Second, you'll have to have one of the following phones available for trade-in: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro , iPhone 13 Pro Max , Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , OnePlus 10 Pro , or Google Pixel 6 Pro .

The major downside of this potential trade-in offer is that you'll have to be an early adopter to take advantage of the deal. People holding onto their old iPhone 6s like Chris Evans seemingly won’t be able to upgrade for free — though his new iPhone 12 Pro would be eligible if he feels the urge to move up. But if you happen to have one of these higher-end phones, and if this deals proves to be real, this could be a perfect time to upgrade to the latest iPhone.

iPhone 14 Pro upgrade: How it could work

(Image credit: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock)

Obviously this promotion is not confirmed at this stage, but assuming it ends up being real, it will seemingly work as a $1,000 monthly billing credit that is applied evenly over 24 months. The only catch at that point is that you'll have to pay tax on the phone, which is typically also spread out over the same 24 months.

This would make the iPhone 14 Pro essentially free at a rumored price of $1,000. Keep in mind we have seen rumors of a potential $100 price hike , though, so if this promotion is true, that means the rumored price hike likely isn’t. Conversely, the rumored price hike could mean this promotion is a bit too good to be true — so as always take these rumors and leaks with a grain of salt.

Are there other rumored iPhone 14 Pro promotions?

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro/YouTube)

T-Mobile is rumored to have some additional trade-in promotions starting as soon as September 9, according to PhoneArena.

Magenta Max plan holders would be eligible for the biggest discounts. This could include $800 off on an iPhone 14 Pro with an iPhone X or newer, iPhone SE 2022 , Samsung Galaxy S20 or newer, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9, Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 6 .

$400 off will reportedly be possible for all Magenta Max customers with iPhone 7 and 8 series and iPhone SE 2. Samsung users are also possibly eligible for a trade-in credit of $400 Galaxy S7 to S10 series, Note 8, Note 9, A51, A70 and A71. Additional android phones potentially eligible for this $400 credit include the Google Pixel 3 and 4 phones, LG Wing, Velvet, V50, V60, G7, G8, and the foldable Motorola Razr . There are also said to be trade-in discounts of as much as $500 for all non-Magenta Max T-Mobile customers.

(Image credit: Apple)

One final note — this trade-in promotion may not be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro, because the $1,000 credit is rumored to work across the entire iPhone 14 lineup. That means T-Mobile customers may only find themselves paying out of pocket for the iPhone 14 Pro Max if they are eligible for this rumored promotion.

Whether you are ultimately eligible for this rumored trade-in offer or not, make sure to check out our tracker of all the latest iPhone 14 pre-order offers. Plus, stay tuned to today's launch by following our Apple event live blog, so you can see which iPhone 14 rumors prove to be true.