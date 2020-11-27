The best Black Friday mattress deals in 2020

Black Friday mattress deals for 2020 have arrived and the savings on offer this morning in the Black Friday mattress sales are massive. On this page, we're rounding up all the very best Black Friday mattress deals, from the biggest discounts to the best-value bundles. Whether you're looking for a price cut on the best mattress you can buy, or just the cheapest mattress prices possible, we've got you covered. We've also rounded up the best deals on bedding including sheet sets, pillows, duvets, and more.

The good news is that now is an excellent time to invest. This year's Black Friday mattress deals absolutely blow last year's out of the water, with many brands running their best-ever offers. Take Nectar: you can save up to $400 on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order. That's utterly incredible value for our editor's choice best mattress. And they're all at it: luxury mattress brand Saatva has a huge Black Friday mattress sale; so does Tempur-Pedic - the list goes on.

Some of this year's Black Friday deals are staggering, in fact. We've highlighted all the best Black Friday mattress deals below, along with full details about exactly how much you'll save with each one. Read on for our picks from this year's best mattress deals.

The best Black Friday mattress deals

Editor's choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at #1 in our best mattress guide. We awarded it a full five stars in our review: we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It also comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount - and you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. This Black Friday mattress deal is absolutely phenomenal value. Deal ends: 11:59pm November 27View Deal

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $995

Save up to $1,328 - The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress from leading brand Tempur-Pedic. Three layers of high-performance foam provide adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away. This is the first time it's been on sale with a 40% discount - which makes this Black Friday mattress deal the cheapest price for a Tempur-Pedic mattress ever. Plus, bundle a Power Base with the mattress and you can save even more. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $999 $784 at Saatva

Save $200 - When it comes to luxury hybrid mattresses, the Saatva Classic is the best you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. It comes in soft, medium firm or firm versions, and has a 180-night risk-free trial. We loved it in our review, and this Black Friday mattress deal cuts a huge $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. That's better than last year, which only took off $150. Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle has finally launched its Black Friday mattress sale, and - as we predicted - there's a fantastic 20% discount on everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $280 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $476, down from $595. Deal ends: 11:59pm MST, November 29View Deal

Best-selling Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660 - Not only has Sealy brought back its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress, but you also get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199 thrown in. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over. Plus, there's also a premium stretch-knit cover that's been designed to dissipate heat and keep you cool as you sleep. With up to $460 off a king size and $199 of free gifts, this is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals around. Deal ends: soonView Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,395 $977 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,160 - Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. The Luxe is a medium on the firmness scale, and a great option for anyone who overheats at night, and with 30% off - plus two free pillows worth $170 - it's a bargain. Deal ends: December 9View Deal

Leesa Original Mattress: from $699 $624 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $259 - Leesa's Black Friday mattress deals have started, and you can save $200 on the all-foam Leesa Original Mattress, plus you'll get two free pillows worth $59 too. The Original has a breathable top layer, with pressure-relieving memory foam underneath, and comes with a 100-night trial. It's the ethical choice too: Leesa donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold. A twin size currently costs just $624 (was $699), while a queen is down to $849 from $999. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Purple Mattress: from $599 $549 at Purple

Save up to $300 - This Black Friday mattress deal gives you $100 off the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews. This discount is excellent. However, last year we saw up to $400 off bundles on Cyber Monday, so the price may drop again. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Helix Midnight Mattress: from $600 $500 + 2 free pillows at Helix

Save up to $150: Helix's best-selling mattress is a medium firmness, mixing memory foam with coils for improved support and airflow. It's particularly good for couple and side sleepers (if you're a front or back sleeper, choose the Helix Dusk, which costs the same.) This top Black Friday mattress deal gives you a $100 discount and two free Dream pillows - just add code BLACKFRIDAY100 at checkout. Or, if you spend over $1,250, use code: BLACKFRIDAY150 for a $150 discount and two free pillows. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Avocado

Save $200 - In the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Avocado is continuing to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "CYBER200". If you're looking for an organic mattress, we think this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable too. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150 via coupon: "BED150". Deal ends: December 7View Deal

Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $506 at Casper

Save up to $194 - Casper's Black Friday mattress deals are now live, cutting 15% off all its mattresses. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers, and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. Plus, it's built to suit all types of sleepers with specific support for your hips and shoulders. After discount, you can get the Casper Original Mattress (twin) for $506 (was $595) or the Casper Original Mattress (queen) for $931 (was $1,095). Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Layla Memory Foam Mattress: from $649 $499 + $300 free gifts at Layla

Save up to $450 - Black Friday mattress deals are now live at Layla, and the sale is bigger than last year's. There's currently $150 off its best-selling memory foam mattress, which has a 120-night risk-free trial and lifetime warranty. The Layla Memory Foam now mattress starts from just $499 for a twin size, down from $649; and you'll get two free pillows, microfiber sheets, and a mattress protector, worth $300. (There's also $200 off the Layla Hybrid mattress, which also has $300 of free gifts.) Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Allswell Luxe Mattress: from $395 $296 at Allswell

Save up to $211 - Allswell's mid-range hybrid mattress mixes individually wrapped coils with a premium memory foam layer. As part of the company's early Black Friday mattress deals, you can use coupon code "TURKEY25" to get a 25% discount on the Luxe. That cuts the price of a twin to just $296.25 (was $395) or a queen to $483.75 (was $645). The discount code can also be applied to the top-level Allswell Supreme mattress, too, which now starts from $543.75, down from $725. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Black Friday mattress deals: memory foam and foam

Black Friday mattress deals: hybrid mattresses

Black Friday mattress deals: organic mattresses

Black Friday mattress deals: bedding and accessories

Tempur-Pedic Premium Soft Sheet Set: was $169 now $126 @ Tempur-Pedic

Available in five colors, these soft sheets will keep you cool through the year thanks to their blend of rayon, from bamboo and cotton. They're now on sale at their lowest price of the year and perfect for any bedroom.View Deal

Layla weighted blankets: $30 off @ Layla

As part of its Black Friday mattress deals event, Layla is taking $30 off all weighted blankets. The blankets are designed to reduce stress and come in three sizes. They're a must for anyone who likes a cozy night's sleep. View Deal

Emma Mattress Protector: from $95 $57 at Emma

As part of its official Black Friday mattress deals, Emma is taking 40% off sitewide via coupon "EMMABF". After coupon, you can get the Emma Mattress Protector for just $57. That's $38 off and the cheapest it's ever been. The mattress protector is waterproof, breathable, and sports a probiotic cover that reduces allergens. It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free delivery/returns. View Deal

Avocado mattress toppers: from $299 $349 with code: TOP50 at Avocado

Save $50 - You can get $50 off any size of Avocado’s luxurious eco-friendly mattress toppers right now, using discount code: TOP50 at checkout. Made from GOLS organic-certified latex, wool, cotton, and kapok fiber, Avocado's three mattress toppers (Organic Latex, Vegan and Alpaca) are non toxic, sustainably sourced and they'll make your mattress feel like new. Deal ends: Monday December 7View Deal

Tempur-Topper Supreme: from $299 $179 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to £179 - You can get 40% off any size of the luxury three-inch Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme over at Tempur-Pedic right now. It comes with a handy removable and washable cover, so you can keep it clean, and if you sleep hot there's the option to upgrade to the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling model. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Avocado organic pillows: from $89 $71 at Avocado

Save up to $23 - Avocado's organic, non-toxic pillows are on sale as part of its Black Friday mattress deals event. Use code "PILLOWS20" to take 20% off its entire range - including Avocado's yoga meditation and toddler pillows. After discount, you can get the Avocado Green Pillow for $71.20, which is $17 off - or treat yourself to the luxury charcoal-infused Molded Latex pillows, which regulate temperature while eliminating odors and excess moisture (from $79, down from $99). Deal ends: 2:59am ET, December 8View Deal

Cozy Nights Bundle Pajamas + SoftStretch Sheets: $298 $268 @ Purple

Stay in your bedsheets all day and night! Get a matching set of pajamas, made of the same soft material as your sheets, with this epic Black Friday mattress bundle. It's great for gifting to someone or for yourself!View Deal

Allswell Organic Sheet Set: from $68 $55 at Allswell

Save up to $28 - Allswell is taking 25% off pillows, organic sheet sets, towels, and more via coupon "TURKEY25". For instance, you can get the Allswell Organic Sheet Set (pictured) for $55 for a twin size after coupon, or $84 for a Cal king. That's up to a $28 discount and one of the least-expensive organic sheet sets we've seen. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Nectar Duvet: from $179 $90 at Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer. It's 25% off and on sale for $90 (queen).View Deal

Casper Throw Pillows: $59 $53 at Casper

The Casper Throw Pillows are made with 100% wool and come in a variety of sizes and colors to match your room. They're currently 10% off with prices from $53. View Deal

Tencel Sheet Set: from $155 $139 at Amerisleep

The right linens can help you get a good night's sleep. Right now, Amerisleep is taking 10% off its luxury linen sheet set via coupon code "TAKE10". After discount, sheet sets start at $139.50. The eco-friendly sheet sets are available in all sizes and they're wrinkle resistant. The set includes one fitted sheet, one oversized flat sheet, and two pillowcases. View Deal

Vaya Pillow 2-Pack: $120 $102 at Vaya

Black Friday mattress deals aren't just for mattresses. Vaya is taking 15% off all pillow bundles. For instance, add two Vaya pillows to your cart and you'll pay $102 for the bundle. That's $18 off. Vaya pillows use the company's Foam Blend technology to mold themselves to the curves of your head and shoulders for unbeatable comfort. View Deal

Casper Weighted Blanket: 10% off @ Casper

Casper's new weighted blanket is available in a whole range of colors, sizes, and densities. It's recommended to choose a blanket that's 10% of your body weight for the ideal level of comfort. 10% also happens to be the discount you get on all Casper weighted blankets with this Black Friday mattress deal. View Deal

Black Friday mattress deals: bed frames and foundations

Purple bed frames: 10% off with a mattress purchase at Purple

From $139 - Two of Purple's three bed frames have a 10% discount in the company's Black Friday deals event when you buy a mattress from Purple. The ultra-sturdy Platform bed has great under-bed storage and starts from $139, while the upholstered Purple Foundation starts from $429. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Tuft & Needle bed frames: 10% off all bed frames at Tuft & Needle

From $54 - You can get 10% off all Tuft & Needle bed frames with this early Black Friday mattress deal from the popular mattress and bedding brand. The cheapest is T&N's metal base, which starts from $54 (was $60), while the popular wooden frame (pictured) now starts from $896 (was $995). There's a lot of choice, but you'll need to be quick as this deal ends soon. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Avocado bed frame: save $150 with code BED150 | Avocado

There's an excellent $150 discount on Avocado's Natural Wood and Eco Wood bed frames in the current sale - now priced from $2,175 (was $2,325) and $1,695 (was $1,845) respectively. That's a discount we've seen a few times this year already, including on Labor Day, and we don't expect the price to drop by much, if at all, again in 2020. They're selling out fast though, with fewer than 15 of the Eco Wood frames left - so if you want one, be quick. Deal ends: Monday, December 7, 2020View Deal

Cocoon bed foundation: from $299 $249 at Cocoon by Sealy

Save $50 - The best pairing for a new Cocoon by Sealy mattress is the Cocoon by Sealy foundation, which now has a $50 discount on all sizes. The company claims it's even better than a box spring, and users seem to agree, giving it an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Tempur adjustable mattress sets: save $500 with a bundle at Tempur-Pedic

Save $500 - This Tempur-Pedic Black Friday deals works in two parts. First, choose your mattress - you can save $300 on LuxeAdapt and Breeze models, or $100 on Adapt and ProAdapt models. Next, click 'add to cart' and you'll be shown eligible bases to pair with your mattress. There's $200 off the Tempur-Ergo or Tempur-Ergo Extend Smart Base, or $100 off the Tempur-Ergo power base. (See all Tempur's bed bases.) If you need a base as well as a mattress, this offer gives you serious bang for your buck. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Black Friday mattress deals: weighted blankets

Layla weighted blanket: from $99 ( $129 ) at Layla

Save $30 on a Layla weighted blanket with this early Black Friday deal. The blanket has been specifically designed to improve sleep and reduce stress levels, and it's available in three different sizes: twin, queen and king. Prices now start from just $99. Deal ends: November 30, 2020View Deal

Casper weighted blanket: from $169 $152 at Casper

Save up to $19 - There's a 10% discount on the calming Casper weighted blanket in the company's Black Friday mattress sale today. There are three different weights on offer: 10lb, 15lb and 20lb. All three have a breathable cotton cover, and quilted channels to keep the microbead fill evenly distributed so that it hugs your body better. Deal ends: November 30View Deal

Quilty weighted blanket: from $89.99 $67.99 at Amazon

Save up to $49 - The Quilty weighted blanket is one of Amazon's best selling, with an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 23,000 user reviews. It has seven different layers, with an ultra-breathable cotton outer layer and removable cover that can be machine-washed. There are lots of different sizes and weights to choose between - for adults and kids. The discounts differ depending on which you choose, with up to 40% off some. Deal ends: unknown View Deal

Black Friday mattress deals: dog beds

Casper dog bed: was $125 now $113 @ Casper

Save up to $22 - There's a 10% discount on Casper's luxurious memory foam dog bed with this Black Friday mattress deal. Choose the small size for dogs weighing up to 30lbs (now $113, down from $125). For dogs up to 60lbs, choose the medium ($135, was $159); and for dogs up to 90lbs, choose the large (now $203, down from $225). With pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support, this is one of the best dog beds around. Deal ends: November 30, 2020View Deal

Layla pet beds: $25 off all beds @ Layla

As part of its Black Friday mattress deals, Layla is taking $25 off its entire pet bed collection. After discount, prices start at $124. The Layla pet bed is unique in that it features a washable and flippable mattress. One side features a flat surface with a firmer feel, whereas the other side features a textured surface with softer feel and slightly more airflow. View Deal

Pet beds: 20% off @ Brentwood Home

Brentwood Home is taking 20% off its Runyon Orthopedic Pet Bed and the Griffith Orthopedic Pet Bed via coupon code "PETBED20". After discount, the Griffith Pet Bed starts at $76 ($19 off), whereas the Runyon starts at $124. ($31 off). The Griffith is made with non-toxic materials and offers two layers of dense, supportive foam. The Runyon is made especially for orthopedic support, which is extra beneficial for pets with sore joints.View Deal

Purple pet bed: 10% off bundles @ Purple

Buy a pet bed for your pupper and save on some pillows for yourself. Currently, when you buy a Purple Pet Bed, you'll get 10% off two Harmony Pillows or 10% off back seat cushions. Pet beds start at $149. View Deal

Best Friends by Sheri Shag Fur Donut Cuddler: from $34.95 $26.19 @Amazon

Save up to $11 - There are a range of discounts available for this extremely popular Best Friends by Sheri dog bed (it averages 4.6 out of 5 from 22,000 user reviews on Amazon), depending on which size you choose and whether you add a blanket to your order. The round shape and raised rim make for a more comfortable slumber for your pet, giving plenty of support to the head and neck. Plus the bottom section is water and dirt resistant, and it's safe to machine wash. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

More Black Friday mattress sales

Mattress Firm: up to 50% off @ Mattress Firm

Retailer Mattress Firm has launched its Black Friday preview sale with discounts on Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and more. After discount, the Sealy Essentials mattress starts at just $199.99, which is 50% off its regular retail price. Other Black Friday mattress deals at Mattress Firm include the Serta Perfect Sleeper from $249 and Sleepy's pillows from $29. View Deal

Macy's mattress sale: up to 60% off at Macy's

There are some extremely big discounts in Macy's Black Friday mattress sale - on some big names too. There's up to 60% off Beautyress mattresses, Serta has a discount, Sealy, Casper... These largely appear to be close-out items, which means they're older models and have huge price cuts, but you don't get a large sleep trial to make sure the mattress is right for you. View Deal

Picking the best Black Friday mattress deals

Buying a new mattress can be intimidating. However, many bed-in-a-box companies have made the process simple. Some companies even offer white glove service and will remove your old mattress when delivering your new one.

Keep in mind that while you may see ultra cheap mattress sales on Black Friday, a mattress is something you will use every night of your life. In other words, if there's one item you should splurge on — a mattress would be it. (Alternatively, you can invest in one of the best mattress toppers).

That said, our favorite overall mattress comes from Nectar. The company has crafted a mattress that's both comfortable and economical. Other noteworthy brands include Saatva, Allswell, and Purple. Below you'll find our Black Friday mattress deals predictions for these — and other — top-rated brands.

Black Friday mattress deals — Nectar

Nectar makes our favorite overall mattress. Last year, the company took $100 off its entire line of mattresses and bundled two free memory foam pillows ($150 value). In total, you saved $250.

However, Nectar's current deal absolutely trumps last year's best Black Friday mattress deals. Right now Nectar is taking up to $400 off all mattresses . At the very least we expect Nectar to match this sale and or even sweeten it with a slightly bigger dollar-off discount, which will likely apply to its pricier/premium line of mattresses.

Read more: best Nectar mattress deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, Saatva makes our favorite premium mattress. Even better, they provide free white glover delivery and they will even remove your old mattress for you.

During last year's Black Friday mattress sales, Saatva knocked $150 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. However, this past summer Saatva has already topped its previous sale by taking $215 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. In fact, it's a sale you can still get right now. Given that shoppers have less money to spend in 2020 and the fact that Saatva may have potentially more stock on hand, there's a good chance we may see a better Black Friday mattress sale from Saatva. Whether it comes in the form of a larger dollar-off discount or free bundle remains to be seen.

Read more: best Saatva mattress deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Purple

Few mattress companies are as widely known as Purple Mattress. The company is known for being one of the most innovative brands, thanks to its unique "Purple grid" layer that's found inside each of the company's three mattresses.

Last year, Purple's Black Friday mattress sales offered a mix of dollar-off discounts and free bundles. The discounts ranged from $50 to $200 off and every mattress purchase was accompanied by free sheets and a sleep mask. Purple's 2020 deals haven't quite beaten last year's sale, but they've come close. Earlier in the month, Purple was taking up to $150 off its mattresses and taking an extra $200 off mattress bundles.

However, Purple's Black Friday mattress sales are now live and taking up to $400 off mattress and bundle purchases. If you don't require a bundle, mattresses are up to $200 off with prices from $574.

Read more: best Purple mattress deals

Black Friday mattress sales — Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are designed for people who want to make a long-term investment in their sleep. Outside of the holidays, a Tempur-Pedic mattress can cost as much as $1,699. However, with Black Friday mattress sales slated to begin as early as mid-October — there's never been a better time to shop.

For instance, right now you can get the Tempur-Topper Supreme for just $239.20. That's 20% off and the best price we've seen for this mattress topper. (It's our Editor's Choice pick in our list of the best mattress toppers). If you don't want to buy a new mattress or if your current mattress is in ok shape, a mattress topper is a great way to extend the life of your mattress.

Last year, Tempur-Pedic took $200 off select mattresses during Black Friday. The manufacturer also offered $100 off its entry-level line of mattresses. We expect to see similar — if not slightly steeper — discounts during this year's Black Friday mattress sales.

Read more: Best Tempur-Pedic deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Casper

In addition to being one of the more popular bed-in-a-box brands, Capser is also known for offering excellent customer service. Casper's line of mattresses includes three models: the Casper Mattress (Original), the Hybrid Wave, and the Hybrid Nova. There's also the Casper Element, which is the brand's cheapest mattress.

In terms of Black Friday mattress deals, look for sales that take from 10% to 15% off Casper's line of mattresses. To date, 15% off has been the biggest discount we've seen from Casper in 2020. The discount applied to its less costly Original mattress, whereas the pricier models saw 10% off. (These sales were offered on July 4th and again on Labor Day). It's possible Casper may offer even more aggressive Black Friday mattress deals, but rest assured that anything 15% off is indeed an excellent deal.

Read more: Guide to Casper Mattress

Black Friday mattress deals — Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle offered some epic deals during Prime Day (it had mattresses on sale from $280). This past summer, the manufacturer also took up to $250 off select mattress purchases. Black Friday mattress deals are different and we expect Tuft & Needle will offers its biggest discounts yet.

Currently, Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide. For Black Friday, we predict they'll bump that savings to 20% off or bundle some freebies with a mattress purchase.

As for the quality of their mattresses, Tuft & Needle mattresses rank among the best mattresses you can buy. They make mattresses with two layers of proprietary foam: one layer is an adaptive cooling gel and the other a graphite foam that promises to keep you cool while you sleep. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is their main model offering a soft, plushy feel but with enough back support for most sleepers.

Black Friday mattress deals — tips to remember