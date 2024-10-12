What is the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed and should you buy it?

Leading the way in the smart mattress field, Sleep Number is an innovative sleep brand known for its high tech beds. The Sleep Number mattress suite, including the popular i8 smart bed, features the latest in sleep technology to provide customers with better rest.

Taking second place in our best smart bed guide, there are plenty of reasons to invest in Sleep Number’s i8 smart bed. But there’s no getting around the fact it will make a dent in your bank, so it’s important to consider whether it is the right choice for your sleep. Having spent hours upon hours testing the very best mattresses on the market, we’re here to help you make that decision.

The Sleep Number i8 is the brand’s most popular model, balancing strong temperature control with plush pressure relief – and next level sleep tech, of course. Currently, you can save $600 on all sizes of the i8 Smart Bed at Sleep Number, but it's still a premium bed, with a queen $3,399 (was: $3,999). Here we'll weigh up the i8’s pros and cons and look at whether it’s worth buying now or waiting for Black Friday mattress sales.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: OVERVIEW

Pros Dual adjustable firmness

Integrated sleep tracking

Superior responsive support

Outstanding climate control Cons Very pricey

No option for manual controls

Lacks edge support

If you’re looking for a high tech bed with personalized sleep tracking, customizable support, plus temperature regulation — and you have the cash to splash — the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed is a strong choice. The smart mattress is 12” high and comes in ten size options, making it suitable for everyone from single sleepers with limited room to couples with different sleep needs.

With integrated sleep tracking, the Sleep Number i8 offers personalized sleep insights via its compatible app. Each morning it gives you a SleepIQ score so you can track the quality of your sleep from night to night and identify any sleep issues. And during the night, adjustable firmness keeps you comfy even as you toss and turn.

As expected with such high-end features, this smart bed comes with a steep price tag. Sales, like the current $600 off, are semi-frequent and worth taking advantage of. The i8 smart bed does come with a 100-night sleep trial and 15-year limited warranty, along with a glistening 4.8 out of 5 stars customer review rating. And Sleep Number technicians will deliver and set up your bed, but you'll have to pay for it.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: was from $3,399 now from $2,799 at Sleep Number

The i8 bed is the most popular model in Sleep Number's Innovation series thanks to its advanced temperature control, superior support, and enhanced pressure relief — plus the smart features we expect from this high tech brand. There's $600 off all sizes in the current sale, reducing a queen-size to $3,399 (was: $3,999). We recommend this smart mattress to those looking for the best cooling mattress and contoured support, alongside sleep insights and adjustable firmness.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: PRICES & TRIAL

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

Sleep Number is one of the leading brands in the smart sleep market, and this level of expertise doesn’t come cheap. But the i8 isn’t extortionate (for a smart bed). It is, in fact, rated our best value for money smart bed this year. Here’s the price for each size:

Twin : $2,799 (was $3,399)

: $2,799 (was $3,399) Twin XL : $2,949 (was $3,549)

: $2,949 (was $3,549) Full : $3,224 (was $3,824)

: $3,224 (was $3,824) Queen : $3,399 (was $3,999)

: $3,399 (was $3,999) King : $4,099 (was $4,699)

: $4,099 (was $4,699) Cal King : $4,099 (was $4,699)

: $4,099 (was $4,699) Split King : $5,399 (was $5,999)

: $5,399 (was $5,999) Split Cal King : $5,399 (was $5,999)

: $5,399 (was $5,999) FlexTop King : $5,399 (was $5,999)

: $5,399 (was $5,999) FlexTop Split Cal King: $5,399 (was $5,999)

The i8 sits in the top three most expensive models in Sleep Number’s smart mattress range, setting you back $3,999 at full MSRP. That said, it is $1,500 cheaper than Sleep Number’s next model up, the i10 smart bed, and a hefty $6,000 cheaper than the brand’s most expensive model, the Sleep Number Climate 360.

You can save $600 on all sizes of the i8 Smart Bed at Sleep Number, with a queen down to $3,399 (was: $3,999). We have seen better discounts from Sleep Number, including 30% off the i8 in the Memorial Day sales. These bigger deals only come a few times a year, so we're keeping our fingers crossed to see something similar on Black Friday. However, you do get a 100-night sleep trial and 15-year limited warranty all year round.

To completely revamp your sleep space, you can add an integrated base from $299 or an integrated base and frame from $399. A Sleep Number bed requires a firm flat surface to support the air chambers inside, which a traditional box spring base does not provide. Adding a base avoids faff if your current bed base is not compatible. You also have the option to add an adjustable base.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: DESIGN & MATERIALS

Automatic firmness adjustment on both sides of the mattress

Ceramic gel layers absorb and release heat for a cooler sleep feel

Six inches of comfort layers add support and cushioning

Like all beds in the Sleep Number line up, the i8 smart bed has automatic firmness adjustment. As well as the ability to pick your own feel, the responsive air feature automatically responds to your movements throughout the night, adjusting firmness based on position to give the most comfortable support possible.

The i8 also features the built-in sensors we expect to find in a Sleep Number mattress. Monitoring different metrics as you rest, it records sleep duration, how much you move around, plus health info such as breathing and heart rate. It then collates all this data in a nightly sleep report, helping you learn what happens to your body overnight.

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

But what makes the i8 smart bed stand out from the Sleep Number lineup is its advanced temperature balance functionality and multiple foam layers. The 12” smart mattress is comprised of six inches of CertiPUR-US certified ceramic gel-infused foam layers, which balance body temperature by drawing excess heat away. A dream for year-round hot sleepers.

These foam layers ensure the i8 can also offer advanced lumbar support and cradling comfort. The smart adjustability, combined with these foam layers, relieves pressure points, promising a “soothing, weightless feeling while you sleep” — at least, according to Sleep Number.

Dual adjustable firmness allows each side of the bed to be adjusted independently, so you and your partner can pick a firmness that suits you. Add on the ceramic gel temperature regulation, and the i8 smart bed could be a peacemaker for couples who bicker over their ideal sleep environment.

Should you buy the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed?

Buy the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed if…

✅ You have the budget to invest in your sleep health: While the Sleep Number i8 is a more expensive option from the brand, its advanced cooling and support bolsters the smart features so you can invest in quality sleep.

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: Sleep Number levels up its cooling tech in the i8, with multiple ceramic gel layers promising hot sleepers comfortable snooze all year round.

✅ You suffer with joint pain: The advanced pressure relief and responsive support offered by the i8 smart bed removes tension from the back, hips and shoulders (common pressure points) to alleviate aches and pains.

Don’t buy the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed if…

❌ You’re not tech-savvy: The Sleep Number i8 is fully app controlled, which can be daunting for those not clued up in smartphone technology. Without being able to navigate the app, you will not benefit from all the features this mattress offers.

❌ You’re looking for a budget mattress: With all that tech packed into your bed, you can’t be surprised to find a high price tag. The Sleep Number i8 is a luxury investment, but it is worth it if discomfort or night sweats are seriously disrupting your sleep.

❌ You like to sit at the edge of your bed: Among the (very few) negative reviews of the Sleep Number i8, some customers complained about the smart mattress’ lack of edge support.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: ALTERNATIVES