Stearns & Foster Black Friday sale 2024: Save up to $600 on hotel mattresses

This year's Stearns & Foster Black Friday sale contains savings across all of the brand's luxury mattresses. As of today you can save up to $600 on mattresses and get a free $300 VISA gift card at Stearns & Foster, with prices from $1,499 (was $1,699) for the 4.5-star rated The Studio mattress.

The Stearns & Foster Black Friday sale is a big upgrade on what we saw last month (no cash discount but free bedding worth up to $300). So if you've been waiting for this year's Black Friday mattress deals to get the largest discount on a Stearns & Foster mattress, there's no reason to wait any longer as you're unlikely to get cheaper prices than this.

When choosing the best mattress for you this Black Friday make sure you consider your sleeping position, body weight, and whether you share a bed or sleep alone. All of these factors will affect which Stearns & Foster mattress feels the most comfortable and supportive to you. Here are our top recommendations from this year's Stearns & Foster Black Friday sale...

Stearns & Foster Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Top 3 deals

1. Stearns & Foster The Studio mattress: from $1,699 $1,499 at Stearns & Foster

Stearns & Foster's cheapest mattress features supportive innersprings for stability and support, with pressure relief and motion isolation to keep you comfy during sleep and undisturbed by your partner changing sleeping position. This pillow-top mattress is also designed with a moisture-wicking Tencel fiber cover to keep you cool by wicking away heat and sweat. Last month there was no cash discount on The Studio but you could have bagged up to $300 of free bedding. For Black Friday there is no free bedding with The Studio mattress, but you do get a $200 discount on each size, plus free white glove delivery, a 90-day sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

2. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress: from $2,899 $2,499 + free $300 VIS gift card at Stearns & Foster

The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate adds enhanced pressure relief compared to The Studio, and is the brand's equivalent of the Saatva Classic (our number one recommendation for this year's best hybrid mattress, on sale for $1,695 at Saatva). The Lux Estate has a proper cooling cover (The Studio does not), with NASA-developed Tempur-foam on hand to reduce pressure points across your body. This is the best price we've seen it sell for in months, with a queen reduced to $2,599 (was $2,999) and you get a free $300 VISA gift card. the only other time we've seen this gift and discount combo was last Black Friday.

3. Stearns & Foster Reserve mattress: from $4,499 $3,899 + free $300 VISA gift card at Stearns & Foster

Stearns & Foster's most premium mattress is a 17" inch plush mattress available in one firmness level (medium) but with your choice of pillow-top: firm or soft. This is a big and luxurious mattress, made from premium materials including a sweat-wicking TENCEL cover, Tempur-Indulge foam to eliminate all painful pressure points, and the brand's own InteliColli HD springs for full body support. This is one of the coolest Stearns & Foster mattresses you can buy this Black Friday too, and is a good choice for hot sleepers with back pain. You'll get $600 off plus a free $300 gift card, which beats all sales we've seen on the Reserve this year.

Stearns & Foster Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Expert analysis

Last Black Friday, Stearns & Foster discounted their luxury Estate mattress by $400, but has since lowered the MSRP, so the standard price now beats this discount. With this precedent, it's likely that we could see further discounts on Stearns & Foster mattresses this Black Friday, beating the current free gift offer.

Last time only one model was reduced, so this year's Stearns & Foster Black Friday sale is the best we've seen as it includes all models. The free gifts and discounts get better as you move up through the brand's range, with the smallest discount of $200 on The Studio mattress, and the largest saving of $600 off plus a free $300 VISA gift card on the premium Reserve mattress.

Which Stearns & Foster mattress should you buy?

Stearns & Foster currently manufactures and sells four different mattress models, starting with the Stearns & Foster The Studio. This entry-level model is a mid-range mattress that packs in a good amount of features, including a pillowtop layer and a cooling cover featuring moisture-wicking Tencel fibers.

We haven't tested this mattress, but we can confidently say it packs in many of the features that make similar mattresses from brands like Saatva great, so we expect it to offer an excellent sleep experience.

We loved sleeping on the Stearns & Foster Estate (Image credit: Future / Karen Freeman)

Then there's the Estate collection, which includes two modes - the Stearns & Foster Estate and the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate. The Estate boasts some added cooling features, with eight air vents for breathability. The Lux is made with more premium materials, offering an even more comfortable sleep. These mattresses fall into the high-end price tier, with a queen Estate going for $1,999, while the Lux is $2,999.

Finally, there is the Stearns & Foster Reserve, which is a big step up in price, with a queen selling for $4,599. The brand positions this luxury mattress as a statement piece - emphasizing its unique design and premium craftsmanship. The focus is once again on cooling and breathability, but it also boasts a taller profile, standing at 16-17". You can expect a greater degree of comfort here as well, with its Tempur-Indulge memory foam designed to match the curves of your body.

Which one is right for you will largely depend on your budget. Each tier of mattress simply adds features (and inches), meaning the more you pay, the more premium experience you're getting.

A guide to Stearns & Foster mattresses

(Image credit: Stearns & Foster)

1. Stearns & Foster The Studio Mattress The cheapest hybrid mattress in the brand's hotel mattress range Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin to split Cal king | Depth: 14 -14.5" | Filling: Hybrid - memory foam and coil | Comfort: Medium, pillow top medium | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $1,699 - $3,398 Visit Site Premium cooling cover Responsive inntersprings Reduced motion transfer No lifetime warranty

Stearn & Foster's entry-level mattress is packed full of features. It's handcrafted structure combines pillowtop memory foam with a cooling cover, and supportive innersprings for a great all-round sleep experience. It's got a higher price point than other brand's entry-level models, with a queen size retailing for $1,799.

When compared to a competitor in the Saatva Classic, this model is priced competitively, but doesn't match the benefits - namely the generous 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free mattress removal. Still, it stands up next many of the models in our best hybrid mattress list, so its a compelling option, especially with the added free gifts Searns & Foster offers.

(Image credit: Stearns & Foster)

2. Stearns & Foster Estate mattress A step up from The Studio, with added comfort layers and a plusher finish Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin long to split Cal king | Depth: 14.5" - 15" | Filling: Hybrid - memory foam, quilt and coils | Comfort: Soft - Firm | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $1,899 - $3,798 $1,529.99 at Amazon $1,749 at Sears $2,099 at Wayfair Intellicoil innersprings for strong support Tempur-Indulge memory foam Cooling cover No lifetime warranty

The Stearns & Foster Estate is the mid-level mattress in the collection but offers a luxury feel - with a luxury price tag to boot. While you can find it slightly cheaper at third-party sellers, the MSRP represents good value, especially with the added bonus of free accessories.

The premium memory foam layer provides luxury sink-in comfort but doesn't skimp on support, thanks to the innerspring coil layer. Another major draw of this mattress is the breathability. It's cooling cover is paired with eight air vents that allow air to flow freely through the mattress, allowing for cooler, more comfortable nights.

There are several firmness options for this mattress firm to soft, plus the pillowtop options which add their own unique feel. It also boasts strong edge support.

(Image credit: Stearns & Foster)

3. Stearns & Foster The Lux Estate mattress The most popular Stearns & Foster mattress Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin long to split Cal king | Depth: 14.5 - 16" | Filling: Hybrid - memory foam, quilt and coils | Comfort: Pillow top firm, PT soft, PT medium and medium | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $3,499 - $6,998 $2,325 at Amazon $2,899 at Pottery Barn US $3,499 at Mattress Firm Tencel cover with cooling fibers Pillow top with support layer 15% more specialty materials High price point No lifetime warranty

The Stearns & Foster Lux Elite adds several features and improves on several points of the Estate, but comes with a hefty price increase too. This mattress will run you an extra $1,000 compared to the Estate. This mattress is suited for hot sleepers, as it's packed with features to help you stay cool at night.

Additional ventilation and cool cover help reduce heat and breathable coils allow air to move through the mattress. These cooling features are what sets the Lux apart from the standard model, as well as the TEMPUR-Indulge memory foam top that contours to your body.

Our mattress tester was impressed by this model in our Stearns & Foster Lux Estate review, praising its temperature regulation and pressure relief, and reporting that it's good value for money despite the high price tag.

(Image credit: Stearns & Foster)

4. Stearns & Foster The Reserve mattress The most luxurious option in the brand's hotel mattress at home range Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin long to split CA king | Depth: 16 - 17" | Filling: Hybrid - memory foam, quilt and coils | Comfort: Pillow top firm, pillow top soft, medium | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | MSRP: $4,499 - $8.998 Visit Site Enhanced motion isolation Cooling performance Premium, durable materials Heavy and bulky

Last on the lineup is the Stearns & Foster Reserve mattress, the height of luxury in the brand's collection. This mattress matches upholstery-grade fabrics with premium flourishes and hand-crafted details. It's air vents provide excellent cooling, while intellicoil springs offer tailored support to sleepers of all types.

This mattress certainly is firmly in the luxury mattress cateogry, with prices starting at $4,499 and reaching up to $6,299 for a split California King. This model also comes in two SKUs - the Reserve and the Reserve Duet. The Duet is said to be 'more luxurious', which we take to mean softer, so probably one for the side sleepers.

Stearns & Foster mattress sale FAQs

Where to find the best Stearns & Foster deals

Stearns & Foster tend to run sales around major sales event weekends such as Labor Day, Memorial Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Often, the sale price will become the new standard price.

The firm also offers periodic offers with free accessories such as bedding. Right now you can get a free mattress base worth $300 with every purchase. The brand has also been known to sweeten the deal with VISA gift cards worth up to $300 - a nice incestive indeed.

Last Memorial Day, we saw the brand knock $400 off some of their top products. If you're eyeing up one of these mattresses, you might be best off waiting until Black Friday to see if a similar reduction appears.

Do I need a Stearns & Foster promo code?

There currently aren't any promo codes offering money off mattresses, however you might be able to pick up some bonuses with your purchase. Check out our Stearns and Foster promo codes page to see what's available right now.

Can you return a Stearns & Foster mattress?

Stearns & Foster offer free returns, however their sleep trial only lasts 90 days - not quite matching up to the 365-day trials offered by rival brands like Saatva. Your purchase will be backed by a 10-year warranty, however, so if you notice any defects, you should still be entitled to a refund or replacement if you're within this window.