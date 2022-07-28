The best hybrid mattress 2022: foam and spring beds tested by experts

A hybrid mattress is made with memory foam and either coils or springs, and for many people it’s the best mattress for a perfect blend of comfort, support and bounce. The benefits of a hybrid bed include good spinal alignment, all-over pressure relief to reduce pain points, and cooler sleep (hybrids are more breathable than memory foam mattresses). We’ve spent hundreds of hours testing this year’s best hybrid mattresses, and have ranked them here for different sleepers and budgets.

How we test hybrid mattresses We personally research and test the latest hybrid mattresses to provide unbiased recommendations. We rate each mattress out of 10 and use the review data to inform rankings. Read our mattress methodology for more.

We’ve included a fantastic affordable hybrid mattress that offers big support for a small price, plus our top-rated innerspring of the year, the Saatva Classic Mattress. We also have great recommendations for anyone shopping for the best hybrid mattress for couples, for back pain, and for side sleeping. In fact, our review panel rates the Helix Midnight Mattress as a fantastic hybrid for sleeping on your side.

You can buy softer and firm hybrid mattresses, though from our testing experience medium-firm is the sweet spot for most body types and sleeping positions. When choosing a hybrid mattress, also look for a risk-free trial period. Mattress trials usually last around 100 nights so you can make sure you’ve made the best choice for you. DreamCloud, WinkBeds and Saatva each run 365-night trials, and you’ll find all three below.

Let’s now look at our pick of 2022’s best hybrid mattresses for all budgets and sleepers, along with today's best prices and any mattress sales for each...

The best hybrid mattress 2022 - rated by experts

1. Saatva Classic Hybrid Mattress This year’s best hybrid mattress for every type of sleeper Specifications Materials: Memory foam and coils Firmness (1-10): : Plush soft (3/10), luxury firm (5.7), firm (8) Best for: All sleepers; back pain; fans of handcrafted luxury Sizes: 8 (twin - split Cal king) Availability: Online, but with showrooms Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price: $912 - $2,396 Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Three firmness options + Two height options + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - $99 fee to exchange or return

The Saatva Classic is a luxury, five-layer innerspring mattress handcrafted in America, and it’s our top-rated choice for anyone looking to recreate the feel of a luxury hotel bed in their own bedroom. When we tested Saatva’s flagship hybrid mattress for ourselves, we were highly impressed by the luxury finish and build quality. We also found it extremely comfortable to sleep on, with a neutral temperature that meant we didn’t overheat or feel cold.

We rank the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress overall because it’s exceptionally well made, a dream to sleep on, and it comes in three firmness levels: plush soft, luxury firm and firm. That means it suits all body types and sleep styles as you can choose the firmness and height (either 11.5” or 14.5”) to best suit you. For that hotel feel at home, choose the luxury firm version. If you weigh under 130lbs and sleep on your side, pick the plush soft Classic. The firm version is ideal for heavier bodies, back and stomach sleepers.

The Saatva Classic has earned the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations thanks to its back pain relief and support. You can thank the additional support added in the lumbar zone for this, as it helps to elevate your hips and maintain healthy spinal alignment.

Because the Classic is a hybrid mattress, air flows better through and around the recycled steel coils, making this a cooler option compared to even the best memory foam mattresses with cooling gels. However if you sleep hot and have back pain, we’d recommend the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow (number five) instead.

Even though regular Saatva mattress sales can take up to $250 off the price of this US handcrafted innerspring bed, it’s still on the pricier end, with a queen costing $1,770. Still, this is more affordable than what you’d pay for a comparable handcrafted hybrid mattress sold in store.

Saatva has also made the perks more attractive by extending the trial period to 365 nights, giving you a whole year to test the Saatva. You also get a lifetime warranty, which is pretty much unheard of on a handmade hybrid of this price.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

2. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress The best hybrid mattress for couples Specifications Materials: Memory foam and coils Firmness (1-10): : Medium-firm (6.5) Best for: Couples; better back support; if Saatva is out of your budget Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Availability: Online Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price: $799 - $1,499 Today's Best Deals View at DreamCloud (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at DreamCloud (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Reduces hip and back pain + Bouncy, responsive feel + Remains cool to the touch Reasons to avoid - Too firm for lighter bodies

If the Saatva is out of your price range, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress in a box is an excellent alternative. After testing it for three weeks, we rate it highly for back and hip support, with consistent pressure relief to reduce pain points in these areas. The DreamCloud achieves this via a mix of memory foam and individually wrapped coils that enable the mattress to contour to your curves.

This subtle yet effective cushioning is bolstered by a 1.5” quilted foam topper and a 1” layer of gel-infused memory foam. This means it works just as well for side sleepers seeking a little sink-in comfort as for back and stomach sleepers who need to remain more on top of the mattress. You may find it too firm if you weigh under 130lbs though, so take advantage of the 365-night trial to make sure the medium-firm feel is right for you.

We also rank the DreamCloud as the best hybrid mattress for couples thanks to its higher levels of motion isolation. Hybrids are bouncier than all-foam mattresses so it isn’t uncommon for them to transfer more motion from one side of the bed to the other. However this isn’t the case with the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, so we feel confident in recommending this hybrid mattress to anyone who shares a bed with a restless sleeper. The DreamCloud mattress sale reduces the price of a queen to $999, making it more competitive than the premium Saatva hybrid above.

Read more: DreamCloud mattress review

3. Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress The best affordable hybrid mattress Specifications Materials: Memory foam, innersprings Firmness (1-10): : Medium (5.5-6) Best for: Small budgets; back and stomach sleepers; kids beds Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Availability: Online only Trial length: 30-100 nights Warranty: 10 years Price: $280 - $470 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable for a hybrid + Toxin-free foams Reasons to avoid - Limited warranty - Short trial period

If you’re looking for a good cheap mattress to give you a taste of the support and comfort of a hybrid but without charging the earth, choose the Linenspa 10 Inch Hybrid Mattress. It’s fairly basic in terms of design (especially compared to the mid-range and luxury options in this guide), but it will help you sleep better for less. Linenspa has designed it with a 1.5” layer of quilted memory foam, plus 2.5” of comfort foam and a 6” layer of steel springs mixed with support foam.

While there are multiple depths available, we feel the 10” version is the best option for most sleepers shopping for an affordable hybrid mattress. 10” is the standard height for a bed-in-a-box, and it’s also the minimum comfort level we recommend for adults.

The Linenspa 10 Inch Hybrid Mattress won’t contour to your body in the way the Helix Midnight would (see below), so we wouldn’t recommend it to side sleepers, but it will offer a decent level of comfort for back and stomach sleeping. If you weigh over 230lbs, look at the Saatva Classic (number one) or the DreamCloud instead.

The Linenspa 10 Inch Hybrid Mattress is also the best-selling hybrid on Amazon, with over 125,000 user reviews to date. Reviewers praise its affordable price, and how it sleeps cool (that’s because air flows more freely through and around its springs).

There’s only a 10-year limited warranty on this hybrid, and if you buy it through Amazon, Linenspa’s official retail partner, you’ll only have 30 to trial it once the mattress has been unboxed. You can read more about this in our feature answering how to return a mattress to Amazon. Still, for the price it’s definitely worth considering.

4. Helix Midnight Mattress The best hybrid mattress for side sleepers Specifications Materials: Memory foam, polyfoam, coils Firmness (1-10): : Medium (5.5-6) Best for: Side sleepers Sizes: 5 (twin - Cal king) Availability: xx Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10-year limited warranty Price: $799 - $1,549 Today's Best Deals View at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) View at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Designed for side sleepers + Zoned lumbar support + Aligns the spine during sleep Reasons to avoid - Not for heavier bodies - Limited warranty

Following extensive testing, we rate the Helix Midnight as the best mattress for side sleepers, so if you want a top-rated hybrid to help you sleep comfortably in this position, look no further than the Helix Midnight (standard version).

The DreamCloud is another great hybrid for side sleepers, but the Helix Midnight was specifically designed to support this sleep position. As such you can expect good cushioning and pressure relief along your shoulders, hips and knees when lying on the Midnight.

We like the mix of contouring memory foam and responsive polyfoam, meaning the Helix Midnight hugs your body while responding to your changing sleep position to deliver good pressure relief all night long.

Like the DreamCloud, we noticed little motion transfer when sleeping on the Helix Midnight, so it’s another good choice for restless sleepers sharing a bed. You may want to upgrade to the Helix Midnight Plus if you weigh above average though, as you’ll need more support than what’s offered here.

Overall the Helix Midnight is well priced for a mid-range hybrid mattress, and it’s regularly up to $150 off in the Helix mattress sale and sold with two free pillows to boost your value for money.

Read more: Helix Midnight mattress review

5. Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress The best cooling hybrid mattress for back pain Specifications Materials: Memory foam, natural latex, innersprings Firmness (1-10): : Medium-firm to firm (7) Best for: Hot sleepers; back pain relief; people dealing with night sweats Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Availability: Online ** Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10-year limited warranty Price: $2,295 - $3,995 Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Casper (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Helps prevent overheating + Endorsed by chiropractors + Free shipping and returns Reasons to avoid - Limited warranty only

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow cooling mattress tackles two major sleep disruptors simultaneously: back pain and overheating. It does this via a series of hybrid mattress technologies that you won’t find in any other bed in this guide. But that also means the Casper is the most expensive hybrid mattress featured here. But if you’re dealing with chronic back pain and night sweats or overheating at night, it’s worth trialling to see how it can quickly improve your sleep comfort.

The Casper Wave Hybrid is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, and we rate it very highly (it scored 4.5 out of 5 stars in our testing process) for zoned back support. This is powered by Casper’s own Zoned Support Max and gel pod technology designed to lift your lower back during sleep so that it doesn’t bend or dip out of alignment. There are various ergonomic zones for all-over pressure relief too, with 78 of those gel pods delivering noticeable support. One member of our testing panel who had back pain felt immediate relief when lying on the Wave Hybrid.

If overheating at night is your biggest challenge, then the Casper is the best hybrid mattress for you above all others here. The QuickCool cover is infused with phase change material to absorb then dissipate heat to keep the mattress cooler to the touch. We’ve seen similar technology used in the cheaper Cocoon by Sealy mattress (priced $799 for a queen), but the Casper takes this up a gear with the use of HeatDelete Bands and AirScape 3 technology to quickly disperse body heat so that it doesn’t build up in the bed. A good Casper mattress deal will discount the Wave Hybrid Snow by a few hundred dollars, so they’re worth keeping an eye on.

Read more: Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress review

How to choose the best hybrid mattress for you

When researching the best hybrid mattress for you, we recommend taking the following criteria into account before you spend a dime:

Your budget

The firmness you like from a mattress

Your sleep position (stomach, back, side, combi)

Whether you sleep alone or with another person

If you or your partner are a restless sleeper

Whether you overheat during sleep

Any health considerations that impact sleep quality

Answering those key questions will help you to quickly narrow down the best hybrid mattress for your budget, your body type, sleep needs and any health issues that may be impacting your ability to sleep through the night.

We recommend only buying from a hybrid bed manufacturer or retailer that offers a decent mattress trial of at least 30 nights (100 is the standard). A trial gives your body time to adjust to the hybrid mattress so you can be sure whether it suits you or not. This is very important if you're switching from an innerspring or memory foam to a hybrid, as the feel is very different and often firmer at first.

When is the best time to buy a hybrid mattress? All of the top-rated hybrid mattress brands run regular offers that can save you hundreds of dollars on these supportive, comfy and bouncy mattresses. So it's rare that you'll have to pay full price for any of them if you keep an eye out for offers over a month or two. We've been covering mattresses for years on Tom's Guide and what we have noticed is that summer isn't generally a good time to buy a hybrid mattress, as manufacturers tend to increase prices at this time. Couple that with this year's inflation woes and prices are at a high. The best time to buy a hybrid mattress is in November when the Black Friday mattress deals arrive. These roll over into Cyber Monday mattress deals, giving you a long weekend of massive discounts and the cheapest hybrid mattress prices we see all year. If you can't wait until November, the Labor Day mattress sales in September are another excellent time to snap up one of the best hybrid mattresses for less. We'd recommend looking at Saatva, DreamCloud, Helix Sleep, Casper and Amazon for some great hybrids that we anticipate seeing in this year's Labor Day sales.