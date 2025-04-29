Saatva Memorial Day mattress sale 2025: Our expert predictions

We expect this year's Saatva Memorial Day sale to start in early to mid May and our experts view it as your next best chance to buy one of these luxury handcrafted mattresses for up to $100 less than they sell for in a normal month. But if you need to buy a new mattress urgently and want a Saatva you can still save $300 on orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva today.

Outside of a major holiday that's the best Saatva mattress sale we see on twin through queen size Saatva beds worth $3,999 or less, but it's a smaller discount for the largest sizes of the premium Solaire adjustable firmness mattress (normally up to $500 off).

We expect this year's Saatva Memorial Day sale to include a $400 discount on every mattress with an MSRP of $1,000 or more. If we're right that will reduce the price of a queen Saatva Classic to $1,699 (was $2,099). For context, the cheapest price we've tracked for the Classic so far this year is $1,695 in the Presidents' Day sales.

Saatva mattresses are award-winning and we've added two of them to our guide to the best mattresses we've tested this year because they deliver superb support and pressure relief. Every Saatva comes with a year's sleep trial and a lifetime mattress warranty, plus free White Glove Delivery.

Save $300 on orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva

Ahead of this year's Saatva Memorial Day sale you can save $300 on any mattress worth $1,000 or more. We predict a $400 Saatva discount will arrive for Memorial Day so consider waiting a little longer to save that extra $100. However if you need to buy now then $300 off a luxury handcrafted Saatva mattress is still great value. With it you can buy a queen Saatva Classic for $1,799. That's a competitive price for the best hybrid mattress we recommend to all sleepers in 2025.

Saatva Memorial Day sale 2025: The 3 best deals to look for

In this guide you'll learn everything our experts know so far about the Saatva Memorial Day sales and when we expect the best deals to go live, based on our experience of tracking Saatva's biggest holiday sales for the last five years. We'll also let you know how these Saatva deals compare to the best of this year's Memorial Day mattress sales so you can make the right choice for your budget.

In the meantime, here are the mattresses we recommend looking out for once the sale is actually live...

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: queen was $2,099 now $1,799 at Saatva

Our Saatva Classic Mattress review team struggled to find fault with this mattress — outside the $99 returns fee, it's a near-perfect luxury hybrid. The flagship Saatva mattress, the Classic is available in three feels and two heights, which means it suits most sleep styles, while the enhanced lumbar support reduced the back and hip pain of our lead tester. We think it's the best hybrid mattress we've reviewed — no surprise, it earned five stars across our testing data — and if you can hold tight until Memorial Day, we're predicting a lower than usual price. Right now a queen is $1,799 with $300 off (was $2,099) but we predict a $400 discount for Memorial Day 2025 which would reduce a queen Classic to $1,699. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,900+ reviews)

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: queen was $1,999 now $1,799 at Saatva

The Memory Foam Hybrid is Saatva's most affordable adult mattress, delivering the signature Saatva luxury for smaller budgets. With just one firmness level it lacks the versatility of the Classic, but our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review team found the medium-firm build comfortable in most sleep positions. The top foam layer also delivers more body contouring, for those who like the cushioning of the best memory foam mattresses but want the breathability of a hybrid. We've seen between $200 and $300 off a queen lately (MSRP $1,999) so we recommend waiting for Memorial Day to potentially bag a $400 discount and a cheaper queen price of $1,599 versus the $1,699 price we're seeing right now in the current $300 off sale. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★★ (190+ reviews)

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: queen was $2,499 now $2,199 at Saatva

Using latex foams — often found in the best organic mattresses — to create natural pressure relief, the Saatva Latex Hybrid is an eco-friendly bed with buoyant support. Saatva recommends it for back and stomach sleepers and we think that's probably accurate; latex foams rarely have the sink we look for in the best mattresses for side sleepers, but the bouncy feel cradles the body without losing support. Latex is also naturally breathable, so this is a top Saatva choice if you're looking for the best cooling mattress. Today a queen size Saatva Latex Hybrid is on sale for $2,199 (was $2,499) but we predict it will drop to $2,099 in the Memorial Day sale, saving you an extra $100. User score: ★★★★★ (260+ reviews)

When does the 2025 Saatva Memorial Day sale start?

Memorial Day isn't until May 26th 2025 but we're expecting Saatva's Memorial Day mattress sale to start a few weeks prior to the big day. Based on previous sales, we expect Saatva to launch its big holiday deals in early to mid-May.

This is because in past years the Saatva Memorial Day sale has started in the second week of May.

However, last year's Saatva Black Friday sale began earlier than we were expecting and we saw that pattern repeat itself for Presidents' Day 2025. With sale start dates creeping forward, we predict we won't be far into May when this year's Saatva Memorial Day deals appear.

In previous years, Memorial Day has been one of the cheapest times to buy a Saatva mattress and we think this will be the same for 2025

However, if you have your eye on one of the largest sizes of the Saatva Solaire adjustable firmness mattress then Memorial Day might is not the time to buy it. That's because we've seen 15% off these mattresses in recent weeks, which nets you the biggest saving (up to $500) on queen sizes and bigger.

But these 15% off sales tend to be short lived — we're talking a few days only — while the Saatva Memorial Day sale should last a good few weeks.

Saatva MSRP's have been creeping up over the years and we expect this trend to continue (we spotted a 'beat the tariffs' sale a few weeks ago.) With that in mind, Memorial Day might be the lowest price we see on several Saatva mattresses for a while.

(Image credit: Future)

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a Saatva mattress?

Based on past sales, we're expecting the Saatva Memorial Day mattress sale to match the discount we saw for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024. Incidentally, this is the same deal we saw for President's Day 2025.

The Black Friday Saatva sale took $400 off all orders over $1,000. This reduced a queen size Saatva Classic to $1,695. The MSRP has since risen by $4 (from $2,095 to $2,099) but if the $400 off deal returns, it will still be the biggest discount we've seen on the Classic.

(Image credit: Future)

Once live, we expect the offer to hold steady until Memorial Day itself. Although some mattress brands tease the sale in early May and increase the discount over time, that's rarely Saatva's style.

Post-Memorial Day, we're not expecting the Saatva sale to hang around. So if you have your eye on a Saatva mattress, we recommend buying it by May 26th at the latest.

These are predictions and we'll update this article regularly with all the latest Saatva Memorial Day mattress sale news as it lands.

Where to find the best Saatva Memorial Day sales

Saatva is an online sleep brand and you can find all the latest Saatva mattress deals on the brand's website. Alongside mattresses, Saatva also sells pillow, toppers and other bedding accessories.

Although Saatva doesn't operate any traditional mattress stores, you can visit a Saatva Viewing Room, to try before you buy.

These calming spaces are home to multiple Saatva mattresses and, with the help of kiosks and Sleep Guides, you can find the best Saatva mattress for you. The order is then placed online and the mattress delivered to your door.

For bedding accessories, the Saatva Amazon store sells both pillows and mattress toppers but I've never seen any sales here. Saatva rarely reduces accessories, so if you want to save, the best chance is to bundle them with a mattress purchase.

Saatva mattresses aren't stocked on any third-party sites, although on rare occasions we have seen old stock sold via mattress liquidators. Regardless, we recommend shopping direct from Saatva, as your mattress will be made to order and you get the full benefit of Saatva's premium extras.