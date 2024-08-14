Saatva Labor Day sale 2024: Save $400 with our exclusive deal

Saatva’s Labor Day sale starts early this year with an exclusive discount of $400 off orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva. This is the largest discount we’ve seen on all Saatva mattresses since Memorial Day, and we don’t expect to see it again after this until Black Friday in late November, so now is a great time to buy the more affordable Saatva mattresses.

That includes the Saatva Classic, our top recommendation for this year’s best mattress for all sleepers. This year’s Saatva Labor Day sale reduces the price of the Classic to $1,695 (was $2,095), with a year’s sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free old mattress removal.

So if you’ve been waiting for this year’s Labor Day mattress sales to buy a top-rated bed for less and you want a Saatva, this discount is recommended. The deal isn’t available in the general Saatva mattress sale yet, so you’re also getting the jump on everyone else shopping for a Saatva mattress right now. Here’s what our experts recommend from this year’s Saatva Labor Day sale…

Saatva Labor Day mattress sale 2024: Top 5 deals

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hotel-style innerspring hybrid mattress and our top recommendation for this year’s best hybrid mattress overall. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights (11.5” and 14.5”), so it suits most body weights and sleeping positions. We awarded it an overall score of 4.5/5 in our Saatva Classic mattress review with our testers rating it for full back support and reducing aches and pains during sleep. Our exclusive Labor Day deal gets you a queen Saatva Classic for $1,695 (was $2,095), which is $100 cheaper than last month’s best price. So now is the best time to buy. Benefits: Year’s trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

2. Saatva RX: was from $1,995 now $1,595 at Saatva

The Saatva RX is the top-rated option in our best mattress for back pain guide and we also recommend it to people with joint conditions such as arthritis. Our Saatva RX mattress review panel said it’s too firm for lighter weight side sleepers (those weighing under 150lbs), but everyone else slept well on it. This Labor Day you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva RX, with a queen reduced to $2,895 (was $3,295). We don’t expect the price to drop this low again until Black Friday. Benefits: Year’s trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

3. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: was from $1,295 now $895 at Saatva

The Memory Foam Hybrid Saatva’s most affordable mattress outside of the kids range, with a queen size now discounted to $1,445 (was $1,845) in Labor Day sales – it’s rare to see a queen Saatva mattress for under $1,500 these days. As we explain in our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review this is a great choice for stomach and back sleepers who want the contouring feel of memory foam, but with a firmer, cooler feel compared to standard all-foam beds. Benefits: Year’s trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

4. Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: was from $1,595 now $1,195 at Saatva

Natural latex mattresses are very expensive, but their cooling properties and heat-wicking benefits are worth it if you overheat in bed and want to take a greener approach to your sleep setup. A queen size Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress is on sale for $1,995 (was $2,395) this Labor Day, which is $100 cheaper than last month. The biggest savings are on the twin through full sizes, as the previous saving was $200 – you’re getting double the discount here. Benefits: Year’s trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

5. Saatva Contour5 mattress: was from $1,895 now $1,495 at Saatva

The Contour5 is Saatva’s newest premium foam mattress and we have it out on test to see how it stacks up against this year’s best memory foam mattresses. The Contour5 comes in two firmness levels and is made with 3” of 5lb high-density memory foam. Early test data tells us that it’s an excellent choice for pressure relief and motion isolation, with ample lumbar support. This could make it a good alternative to the Saatva RX for lighterweight side sleepers with back and joint pain. Ahead of Labor Day the Contour5 is on sale for $2,595 (was $2,995) in a queen. Benefits: Year’s trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

When does the 2024 Saatva Labor Day sale start?

We don’t have an official start date for 2024’s Saatva Labor Day mattress sale, but we have been given an exclusive discount of $400 off every Saatva mattress in every size and that’s live today.

That means you’re getting a bigger discount on the more affordable Saatva mattresses and smaller bed sizes compared to what the general Saatva sale is offering right now.

Based on previous years, we predict the Saatva Labor Day sale will start at least two weeks out from Labor Day itself on Monday 2 September. We’ll be tracking every deal and price drop right here, so you won’t miss a saving.

Is this year's Saatva Labor Day sale any good?

Saatva mattress prices have risen this year, so while the $400 discount is the same as last year’s Labor Day sale, the price of most Saatva mattresses has increased because the MSRPs are higher compared to last year.

The Saatva Classic hybrid mattress, for example, was reduced to $1,595 (was $1,995) in last year’s Labor Day sale with a $400 discount. This year it’s on sale for $1,695 (was $2,095) with a $400 discount.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The benefits have definitely improved on Saatva mattresses this past year, with all main Saatva beds now coming with a year’s sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free mattress installation and old bed removal (White Glove Delivery).

Where to find the best Saatva Labor Day mattress sales

Saatva only sells its mattresses online and it doesn’t sell them via major third party retailers such as Mattress Firm. However you can buy Saatva bedding from the Saata Amazon store, though we haven’t seen any of it on sale there yet.

So the best Saatva Labor Day mattress sales will only be found on Saatva’s own website. You can try Saatva mattresses before you buy them by visiting one of 12 Saatva Viewing Rooms. They located as follows:

New York – 969 Third Ave, New York, NY 10022

Washington DC – 1714 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

San Francisco – 128 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94108

Los Angeles – 8715 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Boston – 90 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116

Chicago – 1534 North Halsted, Street Chicago, IL 60642

Dallas – 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX, 75204

Charlotte – 4425 Sharon Rd, Suite #150, NC 28211

Portland – 1010 NW Flanders St. Suite 100, OR 97209

Philadelphia – 1712 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Seattle – 4715 25th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105

San Diego – 4545 LaJolla Village Dr, Suite C6, CA 92122

You can read more about the Viewing Rooms in our guide to where to try a Saatva mattress before you buy online. All Saatva Viewing Rooms are staffed by the brand’s sleep experts who can answer questions about the best models and mattress firmness levels for your body and sleep. We also answer all of those questions in our guide to the best Saatva mattresses of 2024.

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a Saatva?

Yes, Labor Day is one of the best times of year to buy a Saatva mattress for a cheaper price compared to average monthly sales. It matches the prices and discounts we’ve seen during other major Saatva sales, including Black Friday, Presidents’ Day in February, and Memorial Day in May.

We don’t expect to see Saatva mattress prices drop as low in this year’s Labor Day sales compared to last year because the MSRPs have increased. Outside of a major holiday sale Saatva beds cost on average $100 more, so now is the best time to buy a Saatva mattress for the cheapest price possible. We don’t expect to see MRSPs drop this low again until the Black Friday mattress deals in November.