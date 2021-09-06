Our favorite Labor Day mattress deals of the holiday — save on Nectar, Saatva and more

Labor Day is a great time to purchase a new mattress. However, like every holiday — Labor Day can be filled with fake price drops designed to make you think you're getting a good deal. Now that every Labor Day mattress sale has been unveiled, we're picking out the top 7 deals we think merit your attention this holiday.

Keep in mind that Cyber Monday mattress deals will beat any sale we list today. November is hands down the best time to buy a new mattress. However, we understand that not everyone can wait till late November to buy a new bed. Perhaps you're moving into a new home or your current mattress is giving you back aches.

So we've looked at every mattress sale today and we're showcasing the deals we think are the best of the holiday on many beds featured in our best mattress guide.

Labor Day mattress deals

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N

Why we recommend it: Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is perfect for anyone who needs a new mattress, but has a tight budget. In our review, we found it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. It's also great for couples, because its adaptive foam will keep you stable even if your partner rolls around overnight. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $451 (was $645), whereas the queen size is $626 (was $895). Use coupon "OG30" to get these prices. It's valid on the Original Mattress only. View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Why we recommend it: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick and offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. We also like Nectar for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,087 now $877 @ Saatva

Why we recommend it: The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress sans the sticker shock price tag. It's also the most comfortable mattress we've tested and highly customizable: You can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $210 off orders of $1,000 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $877 (was $1,087), whereas the queen costs $1,364 (was $1,574).View Deal

Allswell Mattress: was $265 now $225 @ Allswell

Why we recommend it: If you need a budget mattress that doesn't disappoint — check out the Allswell Mattress. It's a hybrid mattress made from memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Simply put, it's our favorite budget hybrid mattress and delivers comfort at a very affordable price. Use coupon "FUTURE15" to take 15% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress twin for just $225 (was $265) or the queen for $318 (was $375). View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Why we recommend it: If you tend to sweat overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses claim to wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. As part of its current Labor Day mattress deals — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Avocado Green Mattress: was $999 now $949 @ Avocado

Why we recommend it: Avocado's mattresses are all made from non-toxic, organic materials. While many mattress companies offer at least one organic mattress, Avocado is our favorite. The high-quality hybrid mattress offers a luxurious, gentle-but-firm sleeping experience and we like that it doesn't get too hot. As part of its Labor Day Day mattress deal — you can use coupon code "LABORDAY" to take $150 off the Avocado Green Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,099), whereas the queen costs $1,449 (was $1,599).View Deal

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $1,099 now $999 @ Helix

Why we recommend it: We gave the Helix Midnight mattress a big thumbs up in our in depth review. In fact, both our reviewers were found the mattress to be genuinely supportive. It’s plush to the touch, but firm with deep pressure relief. Helix has a variety of coupons that save you up to $200 sitewide. After discount, you can get the Midnight Luxe twin for $999 (was $1,099), whereas the queen is $1,749 (was $1,949). View Deal

Shop more Labor Day sleep deals