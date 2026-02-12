<a href="https://www.amazon.com/events/presidentsdaysale" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="2e63c186-9f44-4de1-b8ca-ac32d0b968ed"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="YggCJAhqzKCLRnd7QevK2Y" name="Presidents Day sales" alt="Collage of items on sale for Presidents Day" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/YggCJAhqzKCLRnd7QevK2Y.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="d7cd3f21-cb8b-435d-a4f3-aac0faabddb4" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">There are three days to go until Presidents' Day! A bunch of retailers are rolling out their discounts early, so strap in as I'll be sharing the savings that are actually worth snagging this holiday weekend.</p><ul id="613d6685-27ee-4de6-b3d2-889621f4f204"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/events/presidentsdaysale" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>shop Presidents' Day sales at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>