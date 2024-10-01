Sleep hot? Cool off with Sleep Number's latest smart bed, available now

Although much of the country is on the verge of sweater weather, Sleep Number has kicked off October by launching its new cooling smart bed. The Sleep Number ClimateCool retails from $5,499 for a queen at Sleep Number and promises to deliver cooler sleep through innovative, scientifically-backed technology.

Key features of the Sleep Number ClimateCool include active air cooling, individualized temperature control, and SmartTemp Programs developed in collaboration with the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. Like all Sleep Number beds, it has adjustable firmness and personalized health insights.

Sleep Number ClimateCool quick specs Release date: October 2024

Sizes: 7 (including split king and FlexTop king)

Height: 12"

Warranty: 15 years

Trial: 100 nights

The ClimateCool aims to address a common sleep problem: overheating. While more than half of adults report occasionally or frequently sleeping too hot, this issue disproportionately affects women. In a recent poll, Sleep Number found that 90 percent of its female respondents experience night sweats due to menopause and perimenopause.

At launch, the ClimateCool is currently going for full price, but we could see a discount in the lead-up to Black Friday mattress sales. It'll be a significant investment either way, but if you're seeking the best mattress to calm your night sweats, the ClimateCool could very well be worth it. Keep reading for more details on pricing and specs, and see how it compares to the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed.

Sleep Number ClimateCool: Price

The Sleep Number ClimateCool Smart Bed is the brand's most expensive model after the Climate360, which boasts active warming and cooling. Here's a rundown of the sizes and retail prices of the Sleep Number ClimateCool:

Queen MSRP: $5,000

$5,000 King MSRP: $5,700

$5,700 California king MSRP: $5,700

$5,700 Split king MSRP: $6,700

$6,700 Split California king MSRP: $6,700

$6,700 FlexTop king MSRP: $6,700

$6,700 FlexTop California king MSRP: $6,700

For queen, king, and California king sizes, the price includes an integrated base. However, you can add a bed frame or upgrade to an adjustable FlexFit 2 Smart Base for an extra cost. The split and FlexTop sizes come standard with a FlexFit 2 Smart Base, which features under-bed lighting, zero gravity, and snore detection.

Like all Sleep Number smart beds, the ClimateCool comes with a 15-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Premium delivery and setup cost $249, but you may qualify for free delivery if you purchase during a Sleep Number sale.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See the Sleep Number ClimateCool Smart Bed from $5,499 at Sleep Number

Are night sweats and hot flashes disrupting your sleep? The new ClimateCool smart bed from Sleep Number will allow you to make your side of the bed as cool as you need it, by up to 15 degrees. Use the Sleep Programs to fine-tune your nightly temperature controls, or customize your own. The ClimateCool also features the brand's signature Sleep Number adjustable firmness and built-in sleep tracking. A 15-year warranty and a 100-night trial are included. Choose from a queen, king, or California king; split and FlexTop king sizes also available.

Sleep Number ClimateCool: Design & features

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

The highlight of the ClimateCool bed is its advanced cooling technology. At its core is a dynamic airflow system made to pull heat away from your body. According to Sleep Number, this sets it apart from competing cooling mattresses that either push heat through the mattress, recycle warm air, or rely on water-based mechanisms.

This airflow system is complemented by a breathable cover and ceramic gel cooling layers. Sleepers can adjust the surface temperature to be up to 15 degrees cooler on either side of the bed.

The ClimateCool also introduces Sleep Number’s SmartTemp Programs, developed in partnership with the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. These presets are designed to promote deep sleep and ease temperature fluctuations due to hot flashes. Users can even create custom programs based on their preferences.

Of course, this 12" smart bed will do more than cool you off. It features a combo of plush and supportive foam layers, along with Sleep Number’s signature adjustable firmness and integrated sleep tracking.

Sleep Number ClimateCool vs Sleep Number Climate360

The Climate360 received a notable update, too. (Image credit: Sleep Number)

What’s the difference between Sleep Number’s ClimateCool and Climate360 smart beds? The Climate360 offers comprehensive temperature control, allowing you to adjust the bed’s surface to be either cooler or warmer, with a separate foot-warming mechanism so you can ditch your socks. Like the ClimateCool, the Climate360 now features Sleep Number’s new SmartTemp Programs, with presets for warming and cooling.

On the other hand, the ClimateCool is made exclusively for cooler sleep. It'll especially appeal to those seeking relief from hot flashes related to menopause and perimenopause. Sleep Number says that a recent survey of its 'Smart Sleepers' revealed that 90% of female respondents (out of nearly 11,000 participants) reported experiencing diminished sleep from night sweats due to to menopause or perimenopause.

Here’s a quick comparison of the ClimateCool and the Climate360:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sleep Number ClimateCool Sleep Number Climate360 Queen MSRP $5,499 $9,999 Height 12" 13" Comfort Layer 6" 7" Climate Control Cooling (dual-sided) Cooling & warming (dual-sided) Adjustable Firmness Yes Yes Sleep Tracking Yes Yes Smart Base Optional Included

If both Sleep Number Climate Series smart beds are outside of your budget, consider the Sleep Number DualTemp Layer. This mattress topper fits one side of a queen or king-size bed and uses active air technology to cool or warm the surface. While it's pricey – a queen-size DualTemp Layer is currently on sale for $899.99 at Sleep Number – it's still more affordable than a climate-controlled smart bed.