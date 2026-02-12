<p id="4bff5058-ba68-481d-97e2-981ea73e36f6"><strong>Welcome to our Saatva Presidents' Day sale live blog!</strong></p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"><strong></strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/frances-daniels"><u>Frances Daniels, Senior Sleep Staff Writer</u></a></p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Presidents' Day is just around the corner, making right now and excellent time to save on one of Saatva's luxury line of the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-hotel-mattresses"><u>best hotel-style mattresses</u></a>, bedding and sleep accessories.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>While Saatva is best known for its non-toxic handcrafted mattresses, it also makes a wide range of organic and natural bedding, furniture, and some of the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-mattress-toppers"><u>best mattress toppers</u></a>. And we&rsquo;ll be talking about those too today.</p><p>This is my third stint of covering the Saatva Presidents' Day sales, and since joining the Tom&rsquo;s Guide team I&rsquo;ve helped test the brand's flagship mattress, as well as tracking prices.</p><p>There's not much I don't know about Saatva mattress sales, where to find the lowest prices and when is the best time to buy depending on the mattress you want, and I&rsquo;ll be sharing all of that knowledge here with you today.</p>