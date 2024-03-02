The best pillow-top mattresses 2024: Hotel quality beds tested by experts

Pillow-top mattresses are the best choice for adding a touch of luxury hotel sleep to your bedroom. These opulent mattresses have a top plush layer of cushioning that adds a softer, ‘pillowy’ feel directly beneath you, and are typically found on hybrid and innerspring beds. Many of 2024's best mattresses for all sleepers sport a pillow-top, and they range in price from several hundred dollars for a queen to a few thousand.

Our expert testers have reviewed a wide range of pillow-top mattresses and, based on our extensive in-house testing and analysis of customer reviews, we recommend the Saatva Classic as the best pillow-top mattress overall. This handcrafted innerspring hybrid achieved near-perfect scores in all of our tests, and we feel it is fantastic value for money at $1,695 for a queen size – especially as it comes with a lifetime warranty and year's sleep trial.

When choosing the best pillow-top mattress for you, consider your sleeping position, any health issues that may affect your in-bed comfort, and of course your budget. Also keep in mind that pillow-top mattresses differ to Euro top mattresses and look and feel as though they have a topper built into the surface of the bed. As a result they feel instantly softer and cozier, producing that feathery feel hotel mattresses are famous for.

Best pillow-top mattress: Quick list

In a rush and want to see our recommendations for this year's best pillow-top mattresses? Here's an overview of our top picks for hotel quality comfort at home...

The best pillow-top mattresses 2024 – tested by experts

Best pillow-top mattress overall

Buy it if ✅ You suffer from back pain: The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned thanks a chiropractor-approved design that features extra support in the lumbar region.



✅ You want to customize your mattress: With three different firmness ratings and two heights, the Saatva Classic allows sleepers to choose the mattress that’s right for their specific sleeping style.



✅ You prefer a traditional bed feel: The Saatva Classic is a 'hybrid innerspring' that feels like a traditional mattress yet looks as luxurious as a 5-star hotel bed.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want a memory foam ‘hug’: Even the Plush Soft version of the Saatva Classic keeps you sleeping on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it. If you want more of that hugging feeling, we’d recommend checking out the best memory foam mattresses.



❌ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: The Saatva Classic is a highly responsive mattress, due to its double layer of coils and minimal foam. Great for changing position and keeping you cool, but less great for isolating motion.



❌ You’re non-committal: Although you get a whole year to trial the mattress, you’ll have to pay $99 to return it if you don’t like how it sleeps.

The bottom line 🔎 The Saatva Classic is an exceptional pillow-top mattress and a great all-rounder. Thanks to its customizable options it can be adjusted to suit the vast majority of sleepers, and its luxury feel is hard to beat. With fantastic extras as well, this mattress is extremely good value for money.

The best pillow-top mattress we've tested is the Saatva Classic, a bed that's no stranger to accolades. (It even tops our general best mattress guide and our best hybrid mattress roundup.) It arrives flat and is handcrafted at one of 14 factories across the United States. In our year-long review, we were thoroughly impressed by this mattress, noting that it’s still in pristine condition without any signs of sagging or dips.

This is mainly due to the premium materials Saatva uses, which include CertiPUR-US foams and recycled steel coils. You’ll also find a contouring three-inch Euro pillow top for that plush, supportive feeling. This pillow-top has extra lumbar support added to the center third, making this one of the best mattresses for back pain sufferers. It doesn’t contain much foam overall outside of the lumbar crown and high-density foam rails to aid in edge support. This bodes well for temperature regulation but as we'll explain later, it lacks that sink-in softness that some sleepers might prefer.

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options – Plush Soft (rated 3/10), Luxury Firm (rated 5-7/10) and Firm (8/10). There are also two different height options (11.5” and 14.5”), although the only difference here is the height of the springs. We tested the Luxury Firm and found it a fantastic all-rounder that suited a vast array of sleepers. It’s particularly suited for back sleepers – side sleepers should look at the Plush Soft, while stomach sleepers will appreciate the great support of the Firm option.

Due to the lack of memory foam, this isn’t a mattress you’ll sink into so if you’re looking for that ‘hug’ the Saatva Classic isn’t the right choice for you. Even the softest version of this mattress will keep you lying on top of it. Of course, this is what helps the Saatva Classic provide superior lumbar support and pressure relief. There is some motion transfer on the Saatva, so if you share your bed with a restless sleeper this again might not be the best choice. (The comparable WinkBed further down the list performs better in this regard.) But these are the only small blemishes in an otherwise perfect mattress.

Considering how luxurious it is, the Saatva Classic is incredibly well-priced – thanks to an almost permanent Saatva mattress sale, you can usually pick up a queen for under $1,700. We’d still recommend buying around major holidays, as this is when Saatva is most likely to bring out its very best offers.

Extras with the Saatva Classic are also extremely generous. You’ll get a 365-night trial along with a lifetime warranty, giving you plenty of time to decide whether the mattress is right for you. There’s free White Glove delivery as well, with the mattress delivered flat to a room of your choosing and your old mattress and foundation taken away if necessary. It is worth noting, however, that Saatva charges $99 for returns.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

Best value pillow-top mattress

Buy it if ✅ You want to customize your mattress (for less): With three different firmness ratings, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is another mattress that allows sleepers to customize it for the perfect fit – but for less than Saatva, WinkBeds and Stearns & Foster.



✅ You share your bed with a restless partner: Despite the responsiveness of the foam and springs, this mattress has good motion isolation. The plushness of the pillow-top absorbs movement and will prevent you from being disturbed by your partner at night.



✅ You need an unusual size: There are loads of size options for the Signature Hybrid, including RVs beds and less common dimensions like short queen and split California king.

Don't buy it if ❌ You’re a hot sleeper: Despite a GlacioTex cover, this mattress does not stay cool and could disturb your sleep if you run hot at night The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe (#5) will be a better choice if you regularly overheat.



❌ You want strong edges all over: The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid has great edge support on its sides, but it’s very weak at the corners and ends.



❌ You'd rather not pay for returns: You get 120 nights to trial it at home but beware of the $99 fee if you decide to send it back.

The bottom line 🔎 The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid offers customizable firmness plus a broad range of sizes at a lower cost than the other beds on this list. The pillow-top adds plush comfort to even the firmest option, and there’s plenty of bounce so it's easy to change positions at night.

If you can't quite splurge on a premium pillow-top mattress, the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid may be more your speed. It's often on sale for at least 25% off the MSRP. The pillow-top isn't included – it's an add-on worth up to $400. Even then, a queen Brooklyn Signature Hybrid with pillow-top will fetch less than $1,300 after discount, which is comfortably within the upper-mid range bracket. Among the broader market, it's one of the cheapest pillow-top mattresses around.

Like the Saatva Classic above, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid comes in three firmness options, allowing customers to tailor the mattress to their particular sleeping style . Our tester slept on the Firm version with the optional extra Cloud Pillow Top, and our Sleep Editor tried out the Medium option on a visit to the 3Z Brands showroom.

The mattress is made with individually wrapped coils alongside layers of CertiPUR-US-certified foams. There’s no memory foam in this mattress and you shouldn’t expect to sink into it at all. Rather, it uses more responsive foam that makes it easy to move about. With a bouncy, springy feel, this is a mattress that you lie ‘on’ rather than sink into, although the pillow-top does give it some plushness.

The pillow top softens up the mattress overall. We thought that it made the Firm version, which is rated at 7/10, feel more like a 6.5/10. With the pillow-top, the firm version is best suited to back sleepers and some lighter-weight stomach sleepers. The medium firmness should also be fine for back sleepers, whereas side sleepers should seek the soft version. This bouncier feel can take time to get used to and, although the spine is kept aligned in all sleeping positions, some sleepers may find that there’s not enough ‘give’ in the mattress for adequate cushioning at their pressure points. But combination sleepers in particular should enjoy this mattress, as it's very easy to change position throughout the night.

For our weeks-long test, we added the pillow-top for more cushioning and plushness – and it includes a cover made from GlacioTex fibers to help keep sleepers cool. Whilst the pillow top has a cooling cover, temperature regulation on the Brooklyn Bedding mattress was otherwise disappointing, and our tester frequently woke up at night feeling too hot. Meanwhile, edge support is good along the sides, but poor at the corners and ends. On the other hand, motion isolation is excellent, with the pillow top doing a fantastic job of absorbing any movement. If you share your bed with a restless partner, this mattress is one to consider.

Another big plus point of the mattress is the sheer choice of sizes it comes in. There are lots of niche options, including a good range of sizes for RVs, and we rate the mattress as one of the best queen size mattresses on the market. The mattress trial and warranty are fairly standard at 120 nights and 10 years, and you do need to be aware that there’s a return fee of $99. Overall, this is a deservedly popular mattress with customers, providing a comfortable and supportive night’s sleep at a reasonable price.

Read more: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review