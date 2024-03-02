The best pillow-top mattresses 2024: Hotel quality beds tested by experts
1. Quick list
2. Best overall
3. Best value
4. Best luxury
5. Best for back pain
6. Best cooling
7. Best organic
8. Best for stomach sleeping
9. How we test
Pillow-top mattresses are the best choice for adding a touch of luxury hotel sleep to your bedroom. These opulent mattresses have a top plush layer of cushioning that adds a softer, ‘pillowy’ feel directly beneath you, and are typically found on hybrid and innerspring beds. Many of 2024's best mattresses for all sleepers sport a pillow-top, and they range in price from several hundred dollars for a queen to a few thousand.
Our expert testers have reviewed a wide range of pillow-top mattresses and, based on our extensive in-house testing and analysis of customer reviews, we recommend the Saatva Classic as the best pillow-top mattress overall. This handcrafted innerspring hybrid achieved near-perfect scores in all of our tests, and we feel it is fantastic value for money at $1,695 for a queen size – especially as it comes with a lifetime warranty and year's sleep trial.
When choosing the best pillow-top mattress for you, consider your sleeping position, any health issues that may affect your in-bed comfort, and of course your budget. Also keep in mind that pillow-top mattresses differ to Euro top mattresses and look and feel as though they have a topper built into the surface of the bed. As a result they feel instantly softer and cozier, producing that feathery feel hotel mattresses are famous for.
Best overall
Type: Innerspring hybrid
Firmness: Soft, Luxury Firm or Firm
The Saatva Classic is our favorite mattress sold in the US, and without a doubt one of the most comfortable options on the market. It comes in three firmness options, as well as two heights, meaning that it suits all types of sleepers. The handcrafted innerspring hybrid comes with a generous Euro pillow top for comfort and support, replicating the most luxurious hotel mattresses. You’ll also get a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free White Glove delivery, including removal of your old mattress and foundation.
Best value
Type: Hybrid
Feel: Soft, medium or firm; pillow-top optional
Pillow-top mattresses are generally not the cheapest option, but the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid offers a responsive and supportive sleep surface for an extremely reasonable price compared to its rivals. Like the Saatva Classic (#1), the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid comes in three different firmness options – but it also offers lots of different sizes, including RV beds. Do note that the pillow-top is an optional extra that you’ll need to add on when choosing your size and firmness specifications. It also doesn't sleep as cool as its sibling, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe (#5).
Best luxury
Type: Hybrid
Feel: Soft or firm, pillow-top optional
If you're unfamiliar with Stearns & Foster, this is the brand behind the famous Ritz Carlton Bed. Despite the high price tag, this is one of the more affordable mattresses in Stearns & Foster’s range. Choose from a soft or firm feel – unfortunately, there's no middle ground here. The pillow-top is an optional add-on. It offers excellent spinal alignment in all positions and does a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night. Extras are slightly disappointing for a premium mattress, as you’ll only get a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty. There is free White Glove delivery, though.
Best for stomach sleepers
Type: Hybrid
Feel: Medium
Despite its medium feel, the Helix Dusk Luxe is a superb choice for stomach sleepers (and back sleepers as well), offering a good balance of pressure relief and support without feeling too firm. Motion isolation and edge support are superb, but we did find temperature regulation to be average at best. Thanks to almost permanent sales, you’ll never pay full price for the mattress, but the usual 20% discount does rise to 25% at major sales events. You’ll also get a 100-night trial, 15-year warranty and free shipping.
Best for back pain relief
Type: Hybrid
Feel: Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer or Plus (no pillow-top)
Well-made and competitively priced, The WinkBed is a luxury hybrid offering a balance of zoned support and cushioned comfort similar to the Saatva Classic (#1). It’s our top pick for back pain sufferers and comes in multiple firmness options to suit all sleeping styles and body types. It boasts a plush Euro-Pillow Top for instant comfort, as well as sturdy edges so you can easily push off the surface if you need to take your time getting up in the morning. WinkBeds offers a lifetime warranty plus a 120-night trial.
Best cooling
Type: Hybrid
Feel: Soft, medium or firm; pillow-top optional
The Aurora Luxe shares several traits with its cheaper cousin, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid (#2), including variable firmness levels, multiple size options and a specialty cooling cover. However, the Aurora Luxe is more effective at drawing away heat thanks to specially engineered foam designed to adapt to your body temperature. It's cozy, but you won't feel suffocated – which is the best chronically hot sleepers could hope for with a pillow-top mattress. It comes with a 10-year warranty and a 120-night trial.
Best organic
Type: Hybrid
Feel: Soft, medium or firm; optional pillow-top or box-top
The Avocado Green is the best organic mattress on the market, prioritizing eco-friendliness and high-quality materials. The standard mattress is best suited to heavier sleepers and back sleepers, but the addition of the pillow-top gives the mattress a softer feel, making it more suitable for a wider range of sleepers. There's also a box-top for the plushest experience. Just a heads up that the pillow-top and box-top upgrades can cost year almost as much as a whole other mattress altogether, even after discount. You’ll get a year-long trial and a 25-year warranty.
The best pillow-top mattresses 2024 – tested by experts
Best pillow-top mattress overall
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You suffer from back pain: The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned thanks a chiropractor-approved design that features extra support in the lumbar region.
✅ You want to customize your mattress: With three different firmness ratings and two heights, the Saatva Classic allows sleepers to choose the mattress that’s right for their specific sleeping style.
✅ You prefer a traditional bed feel: The Saatva Classic is a 'hybrid innerspring' that feels like a traditional mattress yet looks as luxurious as a 5-star hotel bed.
❌ You want a memory foam ‘hug’: Even the Plush Soft version of the Saatva Classic keeps you sleeping on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it. If you want more of that hugging feeling, we’d recommend checking out the best memory foam mattresses.
❌ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: The Saatva Classic is a highly responsive mattress, due to its double layer of coils and minimal foam. Great for changing position and keeping you cool, but less great for isolating motion.
❌ You’re non-committal: Although you get a whole year to trial the mattress, you’ll have to pay $99 to return it if you don’t like how it sleeps.
🔎 The Saatva Classic is an exceptional pillow-top mattress and a great all-rounder. Thanks to its customizable options it can be adjusted to suit the vast majority of sleepers, and its luxury feel is hard to beat. With fantastic extras as well, this mattress is extremely good value for money.
The best pillow-top mattress we've tested is the Saatva Classic, a bed that's no stranger to accolades. (It even tops our general best mattress guide and our best hybrid mattress roundup.) It arrives flat and is handcrafted at one of 14 factories across the United States. In our year-long review, we were thoroughly impressed by this mattress, noting that it’s still in pristine condition without any signs of sagging or dips.
This is mainly due to the premium materials Saatva uses, which include CertiPUR-US foams and recycled steel coils. You’ll also find a contouring three-inch Euro pillow top for that plush, supportive feeling. This pillow-top has extra lumbar support added to the center third, making this one of the best mattresses for back pain sufferers. It doesn’t contain much foam overall outside of the lumbar crown and high-density foam rails to aid in edge support. This bodes well for temperature regulation but as we'll explain later, it lacks that sink-in softness that some sleepers might prefer.
The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options – Plush Soft (rated 3/10), Luxury Firm (rated 5-7/10) and Firm (8/10). There are also two different height options (11.5” and 14.5”), although the only difference here is the height of the springs. We tested the Luxury Firm and found it a fantastic all-rounder that suited a vast array of sleepers. It’s particularly suited for back sleepers – side sleepers should look at the Plush Soft, while stomach sleepers will appreciate the great support of the Firm option.
Due to the lack of memory foam, this isn’t a mattress you’ll sink into so if you’re looking for that ‘hug’ the Saatva Classic isn’t the right choice for you. Even the softest version of this mattress will keep you lying on top of it. Of course, this is what helps the Saatva Classic provide superior lumbar support and pressure relief. There is some motion transfer on the Saatva, so if you share your bed with a restless sleeper this again might not be the best choice. (The comparable WinkBed further down the list performs better in this regard.) But these are the only small blemishes in an otherwise perfect mattress.
Considering how luxurious it is, the Saatva Classic is incredibly well-priced – thanks to an almost permanent Saatva mattress sale, you can usually pick up a queen for under $1,700. We’d still recommend buying around major holidays, as this is when Saatva is most likely to bring out its very best offers.
Extras with the Saatva Classic are also extremely generous. You’ll get a 365-night trial along with a lifetime warranty, giving you plenty of time to decide whether the mattress is right for you. There’s free White Glove delivery as well, with the mattress delivered flat to a room of your choosing and your old mattress and foundation taken away if necessary. It is worth noting, however, that Saatva charges $99 for returns.
- Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review
Best value pillow-top mattress
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want to customize your mattress (for less): With three different firmness ratings, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is another mattress that allows sleepers to customize it for the perfect fit – but for less than Saatva, WinkBeds and Stearns & Foster.
✅ You share your bed with a restless partner: Despite the responsiveness of the foam and springs, this mattress has good motion isolation. The plushness of the pillow-top absorbs movement and will prevent you from being disturbed by your partner at night.
✅ You need an unusual size: There are loads of size options for the Signature Hybrid, including RVs beds and less common dimensions like short queen and split California king.
❌ You’re a hot sleeper: Despite a GlacioTex cover, this mattress does not stay cool and could disturb your sleep if you run hot at night The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe (#5) will be a better choice if you regularly overheat.
❌ You want strong edges all over: The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid has great edge support on its sides, but it’s very weak at the corners and ends.
❌ You'd rather not pay for returns: You get 120 nights to trial it at home but beware of the $99 fee if you decide to send it back.
🔎 The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid offers customizable firmness plus a broad range of sizes at a lower cost than the other beds on this list. The pillow-top adds plush comfort to even the firmest option, and there’s plenty of bounce so it's easy to change positions at night.
If you can't quite splurge on a premium pillow-top mattress, the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid may be more your speed. It's often on sale for at least 25% off the MSRP. The pillow-top isn't included – it's an add-on worth up to $400. Even then, a queen Brooklyn Signature Hybrid with pillow-top will fetch less than $1,300 after discount, which is comfortably within the upper-mid range bracket. Among the broader market, it's one of the cheapest pillow-top mattresses around.
Like the Saatva Classic above, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid comes in three firmness options, allowing customers to tailor the mattress to their particular sleeping style. Our tester slept on the Firm version with the optional extra Cloud Pillow Top, and our Sleep Editor tried out the Medium option on a visit to the 3Z Brands showroom.
The mattress is made with individually wrapped coils alongside layers of CertiPUR-US-certified foams. There’s no memory foam in this mattress and you shouldn’t expect to sink into it at all. Rather, it uses more responsive foam that makes it easy to move about. With a bouncy, springy feel, this is a mattress that you lie ‘on’ rather than sink into, although the pillow-top does give it some plushness.
The pillow top softens up the mattress overall. We thought that it made the Firm version, which is rated at 7/10, feel more like a 6.5/10. With the pillow-top, the firm version is best suited to back sleepers and some lighter-weight stomach sleepers. The medium firmness should also be fine for back sleepers, whereas side sleepers should seek the soft version. This bouncier feel can take time to get used to and, although the spine is kept aligned in all sleeping positions, some sleepers may find that there’s not enough ‘give’ in the mattress for adequate cushioning at their pressure points. But combination sleepers in particular should enjoy this mattress, as it's very easy to change position throughout the night.
For our weeks-long test, we added the pillow-top for more cushioning and plushness – and it includes a cover made from GlacioTex fibers to help keep sleepers cool. Whilst the pillow top has a cooling cover, temperature regulation on the Brooklyn Bedding mattress was otherwise disappointing, and our tester frequently woke up at night feeling too hot. Meanwhile, edge support is good along the sides, but poor at the corners and ends. On the other hand, motion isolation is excellent, with the pillow top doing a fantastic job of absorbing any movement. If you share your bed with a restless partner, this mattress is one to consider.
Another big plus point of the mattress is the sheer choice of sizes it comes in. There are lots of niche options, including a good range of sizes for RVs, and we rate the mattress as one of the best queen size mattresses on the market. The mattress trial and warranty are fairly standard at 120 nights and 10 years, and you do need to be aware that there’s a return fee of $99. Overall, this is a deservedly popular mattress with customers, providing a comfortable and supportive night’s sleep at a reasonable price.
