The best mattress on Amazon in 2022

Amazon is home to everything you could possibly want, including mattresses. If it’s been close to a decade since you last changed your mattress, then you’re probably in need of an upgrade. Fortunately, you can buy some of this year’s best mattresses for sale online at Amazon.

With hundreds of mattresses on offer at the retail giant, it can be difficult to navigate the clutter. That’s why we’ve created this expert-driven guide to the best mattresses on Amazon. Most of the names on this list will be familiar to you, such as Nectar and Zinus, but some may be lesser known. In any case, we'll be breaking down the key features of each of these beds and how they may benefit your sleep needs. We also have some helpful tips for mattress shopping on Amazon.

Whether you’re looking for a reliable cooling mattress or one of this year’s top-rated memory foam mattresses, here are the five best Amazon mattresses you can buy right now. And keep an eye on our guide to this year’s Labor Day mattress sales too, as we anticipate some of the below beds will see price drops come early September.

The best mattresses on Amazon in 2022 - as chosen by experts

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress The best mattress on Amazon overall Specifications Best for: All types of sleepers Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: (6.5 - medium-firm) Trial length: 365 nights Warranty: Forever Warranty Price (RRP): $499 - $1,199 Reasons to buy + Quilted cooling cover + Minimal motion transfer + Fantastic value, especially at larger sizes Reasons to avoid - Cover isn't machine washable - Lacks freebies the brand offers direct

The best mattress on Amazon is one that does it all — think both comfort and support. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress offers a place for sleepers of all stripes to enjoy a restful night’s sleep with its five-layer design made to contour every joint and bounce back in seconds. In our Nectar mattress review, we rated it as the best memory foam mattress for most sleepers. During testing, we found it delivers a keen balance of softness and firmness — offering luxury comfort without a dreaded sinking feeling.

For hot sleepers, the Nectar has extensive cooling properties to not only keep air flowing through the mattress but it also feels cool to the touch. (Although the Nectar Premier Copper mattress may be better suited for anyone who chronically overheats at night.) Meanwhile, if you suffer from achy joints and muscles, you’ll want to consider this bed as many user reviews claim the Nectar's pressure relief has helped alleviate their back pain. Low motion transfer makes it a great choice for couples, too.

A queen Nectar mattress is typically on sale for $799, which is a great value. (It even tops our list of the best mattresses under $1,000.) Amazon tends to match sale prices from Nectar direct, although the $400 worth of free accessories (cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector) is an exclusive offer if you buy from the brand. On the flip side, purchasing from Amazon will usually qualify you for free 2-day shipping with Prime, so it's a good alternative if you'd like your mattress to arrive sooner.

Read our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review

2. Classic Brands Cool Gel 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress The best Amazon mattress for hot sleepers Specifications Best for: Hot sleepers Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm) Trial length: 30 nights Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $260 - $480 Reasons to buy + Cool Gel Foam draws heat away + Open-cell foam is self-ventilating + Also has pressure-relieving comfort foam Reasons to avoid - Can't use it with electric blankets - Only have 30 nights to try it

For hot sleepers, having a mattress that works to keep you cool is essential. Cooling mattresses are typically made with a mix of materials to regulate in-bed temperature — but they can also be quite costly. The Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam mattress features some innovative cooling tech at a price that won't heavily dent your wallet.

A layer of proprietary Cool Gel-infused memory foam plus a layer of open-cell comfort foam work together to draw heat away from the body and maximize airflow for increased comfort. It’s also cool to the touch so no more searching for those “cool patches” that are hard to come by.

In addition to its cooling properties, the Classic Brands Cool Gel mattress has a dense foam base that works to promote alignment and support for muscles and joints all night long. When it comes to sleeping with a partner, this mattress provides low motion transfer so you won’t feel much if there’s movement on the other side of the bed for a more restful night’s sleep.

Amazon shoppers hold the Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam mattress in high regard, with a 4.5-out-of-5 star rating based on over 13,000 reviews as of August 2022. At under $400 for a queen, it's certainly worth checking out. Beware that you won't enjoy the months-long trial that bigger-name mattress brands provide, but you'll still get 30 days to test it, which is still enough time for your body to adjust to a new bed.

3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress The best Amazon mattress for small budgets Specifications Best for: Most sleep styles, small budgets Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm) Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $150 - $545 Reasons to buy + Green tea-infused foam for fresher sleep + Pressure relief foam reduces pain + Low price and multiple sizes Reasons to avoid - Weak edge support - Sleeps warm

Finding a brand that provides high-quality mattresses to accommodate small budgets is difficult, but not impossible, as our best cheap mattress guide proves. The ZInus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is our top pick for small budgets — it's consistently ranked as an Amazon #1 best-selling mattress, too.

Customers can choose from a narrow twin to a California king, and select from four different heights: 6, 8, 10, or 12 inches. This gives sleepers some flexibility in picking out a mattress that'll comfortably fit within their space and provide the ideal height for them to comfortably enter and leave their bed.

In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we tried out the 10-inch queen model. We found this is the best mattress for side sleepers looking for pressure relief along their hips, shoulders and knees. Back and stomach sleepers may be keen to buy either the 6- or 8-inch model, which are more firm.

The brand's signature green tea-and-charcoal-infused memory foam absorbs moisture and neutralizes odor to keep things fresh. And like its more expensive counterparts, the Zinus Green Tea mattress is CertiPUR-US certified and made to meet the highest standards for emissions, quality, performance, and durability.

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam is a mainstay in Amazon mattress sales, with a queen-size 10-inch going for under $300 a lot of the time. A 10-year warranty applies, as does a 100-night trial (although it's unclear if Amazon honors the latter).

Read our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review

4. Novilla Bliss Gel Memory Foam Mattress The best Amazon mattress for allergies Specifications Best for: Side sleepers, people with allergies Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 5.5 (medium) Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $190 - $541 Reasons to buy + Has a hypoallergenic bamboo cover + Decent motion isolation for co-sleepers + Cooling gel foam good for hot sleepers Reasons to avoid - Strong off-gassing smell

Side sleepers who also suffer from allergies can rejoice with the Novilla Bliss Gel Memory Foam mattress. Made with four memory foam layers, it offers sturdy support and pressure point relief. The top cover is made from a breathable bamboo rayon that's adept at keeping allergens at bay, especially when used in conjunction with the best mattress protector. It's also machine-washable so you can easily keep it fresh.

The Novilla Bliss is comprised of a cooling gel-infused foam layer that helps regulate temperature, a comfort foam layer to evenly distribute pressure, and dual layers of high-density foam for durability. Choose from either 10 or 12 inches of foam depending on your sleep needs and preferences. For those light sleepers with a restless partner, motion isolation here is very good per Amazon customer reviews; sleepers will feel nearly no movement if a partner hops into bed or moves during the night.

This mattress is CertiPUR-US certified and much cheaper than opting for any of the best organic mattresses if allergies are a primary concern for you. (A 10-inch queen-size Novilla Bliss mattress retails for just $330.) However, it is a memory foam bed prone to some strong mattress off-gassing according to several Amazon user reviews — but if you learn how to effectively mitigate that you'll be well on your way towards more pleasant sleep.

5. Linenspa Hybrid Mattress The best cheap hybrid mattress on Amazon Specifications Best for: All sleep styles Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: Varies Trial length: 30 nights Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): $144 - $530 Reasons to buy + Contouring comfort with bounce + Springs promote adequate airflow + Comes in three firmness levels Reasons to avoid - Very short trial period

Looking for a mattress that is suitable for all sleepers? The Linenspa Hybrid mattress combines the best of both worlds with layers of memory foam atop a base of individually-wrapped innersprings. Better yet, it comes in three profiles that vary in firmness: 8-inch (medium-firm), 10-inch (medium), or 12-inch (plush). That'll allow you to choose the right bed for your sleep needs and body type.

The best part? It’s a cheap hybrid mattress. Those aren’t easy to come by because they are typically more expensive than memory foam-only beds. However, the Linenspa Hybrid mattress starts at just under $250 for an 8-inch queen, making it a budget-friendly pick for those looking for a more affordable alternative to some of the best hybrid mattresses on the market.

Although it’s more cost-efficient, that doesn’t diminish the quality. (The 92,000 5-star reviews on Amazon can help attest to this.) Additionally, it’s CertiPUR-US certified so it meets the criteria for content, emissions, and durability. A 10-year warranty applies, but the trial period maxes out at 30 nights — still enough time for your body to adjust to a new bed, but not as generous as the 100 nights typical of most other brands.

Amazon mattress FAQs

How to choose the best Amazon mattress for you

When it comes to finding the best mattress on Amazon, you’ll want to consider three things: material, cost, and ease of returns should it not work out for you.

Regarding material, are you looking for memory foam? Springs? A combo of each (hybrid)? Regardless, make sure you’re searching for a mattress that best suits your needs whether you want more of a firm feel or a soft, plush one. Also consider other sleep issues you hope to remedy — for instance, overheating, back pain, or sharing a bed with a restless partner — and seek a bed that can address those.

Cost is important, as well. Amazon offers a wide variety of mattresses at different price points. Depending on what your budget looks like, you can shop mattresses from as low as $199 or exceeding $500. Mattress sales are highly competitive but if you're hoping to spend as little as possible on a new mattress, Amazon is often your best bet.

This last point is the most crucial: ease of returns. For most mattresses, it takes nearly 30 days to break it in. Major brands (like Nectar or Saatva) understand the risk that goes into purchasing a bed online, which is why they offer generous months-long trial periods and seamless return policies.

However, when these major mattress brands sell on Amazon, it's not always clear whether perks like year-long trials and free returns apply. We strongly suggest that you check the Warranty and Support section of the mattress listing on Amazon or contact the manufacturer directly to learn what their trial and return policies are if you purchase from Amazon (or any third-party seller).

Read more: How to return a mattress to Amazon

Does Amazon make its own mattress?

Unsurprisingly, Amazon does manufacture its own mattresses. For instance, there's the Amazon Basics Foam PillowTop mattress (opens in new tab), which ranges in price from $130 to $365, depending on the size and profile you choose. Made from three dense layers of memory foam, this basic mattress serves its purpose as a place to sleep at night. It only has about 300 reviews as of this writing, but they're quite solid so far with a 4.4-out-of-5 star rating.

Meanwhile, there's also Revel, an Amazon private label meant to compete with the likes of Nectar and Tuft & Needle. These memory foam mattresses are more mid-range than budget, though they're still quite affordable. The Revel Custom Cool mattress (opens in new tab) retails for $389 in queen and the Revel Premium Cool mattress (opens in new tab) goes for $499 in queen.