Purple mattress review (2020)

The Purple mattress offers a premium sleep at a mid-range price. The breathable, dynamic grid feels soft to touch, while delivering a firmly supportive sleeping experience: it's like floating on air. We found it better at relieving pressure and more comfortable than typical foam mattresses or airbeds. Some people find its unique feel takes a little while to get used to - but we say it's worth the wait.

The Purple mattress is a budget-friendly bed-in-a-box mattress that’s best known for both its innovative grid layer and its silly commercials. Invented by two Utah-based engineering brothers - one a rocket scientist; the other a manufacturing expert - it exploded onto the scene in 2015, quickly standing out from other mattresses thanks to its innovative Purple Grid technology. This patented material is a dynamic and durable hyper-elastic gel that flexes under pressure to deliver tailored support.

The flagship Purple mattress is the cheapest of the company’s range. Purple calls it ‘the bed that broke the internet’ and it’s stacked up numerous industry awards, but not everyone gets on with the unique feel of the Purple Grid. So is it the best mattress for you? We reviewed the Purple mattress for two weeks to help you decide.

What is the Purple Mattress?

Mid-range bed-in-a-box mattress

Medium-firm comfort level

9.25 inches deep

The Purple mattress is the company’s first and most affordable mattress. It’s made from a unique layer of proprietary hyper-elastic polymer material, plus dual layers of foam. These work to softly cradle your pressure points - whether you’re sleeping on your front, back or side - while keeping the rest of your body fully supported.

On top of the Purple mattress there’s a soft, cooling, knit top cover that’s non-toxic and fire retardant. This breathable soft flex cover is designed to promote air flow, and it can be removed, although Purple recommends spot-cleaning any spills rather than putting it in the washing machine (if you do, it’ll shrink and lose its plush sensation).

The next layer consists of two inches of Purple Grid. This unique material is designed to flex under your shoulders and hips, while supporting your spine. There are also thousands of air channels inside the grid, which boost airflow, and the material itself is temperature-neutral so it won’t trap your body heat. Instead, the mattress stays at a cool, comfortable temperature all night long.

Purple mattress: specs Depth: 9.25 inches

Firmness: 6/10

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, Cal King and Split Cal King

Material: Foam

Flip? No

Delivery fee: Free

Return fee: Free

Trial length: 100 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Under the Purple Grid is a dual layer of comfort foam. First, 3.5 inches of soft, cushioning polyurethane foam creates a slight sink-in feeling; then a firmer 4-inch layer of high-density polyurethane foam provides support and stability across the mattress. Together, all the layers combine to deliver a firmer mattress experience than some bed-in-box options, resulting in the Purple mattress feeling different to a regular foam mattress.

When it comes to buying the Purple mattress, you can order it from Purple directly, or via Amazon and other online outlets. It’s also sold at some of Purple’s brick-and-mortar retail partners, including Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rooms to Go and Mattress Firm.

The mattress is delivered straight to your door, vacuum packed and rolled up inside a well-packed purple box with easy-to-carry handles. Like all Purple’s mattresses, it comes with a 100-night risk-free trial, giving you three full months to decide whether the Purple mattress is right for you. If you’re not happy with it after 21 days, Purple’s minimum trial period, you’ll get a complete refund.

The Purple mattress also comes with a 10-year warranty that covers defects, separation of the grid material and any permanent body indentations an inch in depth or greater. It also covers the zippered top cover for defects and workmanship issues for two years after original purchase.

Purple Mattress: sizing Size Dimensions Height Weight Twin 38” x 75” 9.25” Not listed Twin XL 38” x 80” 9.25” 70 lbs Full 54” x 75” 9.25” 81 lbs Queen 60” x 80” 9.25” 110 lbs King 76” x 80” 9.25” 140 lbs Cal king 72” x 84” 9.25” 140 lbs Split Cal king 76” x 80” 9.25” 2 packages 70 lbs each

Purple mattress: Price

Mid-range mattress

Costs more than some competitors

Can buy online or in brick-and-mortar stores

The Purple mattress is officially priced from $599 (twin) to $1,598 (California split king). It’s a mid-range mattress, and one of the more expensive bed-in-a-box options: a queen-size Purple mattress costs $1,149, compared to $1,095 for a Casper queen or $999 for a Leesa queen.

Here's the official pricing for all sizes

Twin: $599

$599 Twin XL: $799

$799 Full: $999

$999 Queen: $1,149

$1,149 King: $1,449

$1,449 Cal King: $1,449

$1,449 Split Cal King: $1,598

There are often Purple mattress deals to be found that add value to the mattress though. Purple regularly gives away a free $99 sheet set with every mattress purchase, for example, and during larger sale periods such as Black Friday discounts of up to $400-$500 can be available when you buy your Purple mattress as part of a bundle deal.

Purple mattress: comfort

7 out of 10 firmness

Very little motion transfer

Excellent temperature regulation

Purple classifies the Purple mattress as a medium-firm comfort level, or 6-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale (with 10 being the firmest). Our reviewers agreed: they found the mattress to be a 7, noting that it had a soft, plush feel on top, while also offering surprisingly firm support. It was squishy when pressed, but firm when we lay down.

Though technically an all-foam mattress, the Purple mattress feels different. The gel grid gives the impression that you’re floating while you sleep: there’s a simultaneous sensation of feeling completely supported, while hovering on the top of the mattress.

Our reviewers gave the Purple mattress high marks across the board. It was easy to order, and when it arrived it was fairly simple for two people to unzip, unpack and unroll, with no off gassing or plastic smell.

When sleeping on the Purple mattress, our reviewers' pressure points - shoulders, hips and knees - were snuggly supported, with weight distributed easily. Side and back sleeping was super comfortable: if you’re a combination back and side sleeper, you’ll likely find the Purple mattress a great fit. If you’re a stomach sleeper, you still may appreciate the soft, firmness of the Purple mattress - but some may prefer a firmer option.

Overall, we think the Purple mattress will suit most people. Heavier back or stomach sleepers may prefer the Purple Hybrid mattress, though, which uses a layer of coils to provide even better pressure relief and support.

We slept on the Purple mattress for several weeks and could find little to complain about. However, if you’re not used to a foam mattress, you may need some adjustment time. Similarly, if you’ve been sleeping on a sub-standard mattress for a while, Purple advises giving the mattress 21 days to get used to it. According to Purple, some people’s bodies can become used to compensating for improper support, and it can take a few weeks to unwind back into a balanced state.

We found the Purple mattress to be a good option for couples. The unique polymer technology was excellent for reducing motion transfer, making it a particularly good choice for anyone with a restless partner - you’ll be much less likely to notice them tossing and turning.

As far as temperature goes, our reviewers remained cool and comfortable throughout the night. Whether that’s due to the polymer grid system - there are over 2,800 open air channels to allow cooling throughout the mattress - or the breathable foams and soft flex cover, we noticed little heat being trapped while sleeping. As a result, we think the Purple mattress is an excellent option for anyone who tends to overheat at night.

Anything not so good to know about?

Edge support could be better

Purple mattress box is heavy when it arrives

One area in which the Purple mattress could be better is edge support. While this feature has improved since the last iteration of the mattress, and is adequate, it’s still not best-in-class. When sitting on the edge of the bed, our reviewers notably sank in more than they did when lying on either side, or in the middle. We’re not saying it’s easy to roll right off, because we didn’t have that problem, but getting proper edge support is a challenge in a foam mattress bed-in-box, and the Purple does have this issue.

We also found that when the Purple mattress box arrived, it was a very heavy bundle and easily took two people to unpack and unroll. One of our reviewers could barely carry it inside alone, and noticed that the delivery driver used a dolly.

Purple Mattress: user reviews

Our experience with the Purple mattress was extremely positive, but all mattresses are subjective. One person’s experience can be very different to that of another: your height, weight, sleeping style, body temperature and more all affect how you find a mattress. So to create a more rounded picture of what the Purple mattress is like to sleep on, we researched thousands of Purple mattress reviews from users on sites including Amazon, Google reviews and Consumer Affairs, and pulled out some recurring themes.

The Purple mattress has an excellent average score of 4.4 out of 5 from over 25,000 user reviews on the Purple website. It’s rated similarly on Amazon, with 4.3 out of 5 from a much smaller user review pool of just over 100 people.

Many users say the Purple mattress relieved their pressure points and eased joint pain. Lots of people comment that they love the mattress and are sleeping far better than they were before. Some praise the mattress for its temperature regulation, saying they no longer wake up sweating. A few comment that they don’t notice any movement when their partner gets in and out of bed too.

However, some were not happy with the support the mattress offered. Of the comparatively few negative Purple mattress reviews, one recurring theme involved people waking up with aches and pains. Many of these complaints came from customers still within the 21 adjustment period, who were frustrated they couldn’t return their mattress until after the three weeks were up.

A handful of negative reviews also came from people who either weighed under 130 pounds or over 230 pounds. The lighter reviewers felt that the mattress was too hard; some heavier users said they could feel the grid material beneath them while lying down.

Should you buy the Purple mattress?

Our reviewers give the Purple mattress serious props. We found it more supportive, comfortable and cooler than typical foam mattresses or airbeds, and enjoyed the responsive, soft yet firm experience. Plus, the ease of ordering, and the convenience of setting it up (with a friend) when it arrives - along with its 100-night trial - make this mattress an easy choice to recommend.

However, if you weigh 300lbs or more, we’d recommend the Purple Hybrid mattress instead ($1,399-$2,798). This option gives you two inches of the purple grid on top of a coil layer for added support. Purple’s top-tier Purple Hybrid Premiere mattress ($1,999-$4,798) is even more supportive, mixing coils with your choice of either three or four inches of Purple grid.

Alternatively, if you weigh under 130lbs you may find the Purple mattress too firm. In this case, we’d recommend the Nectar Memory Foam mattress. For most people, though, we think the Purple mattress is an excellent choice of mattress.