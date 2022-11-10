The best mattress for heavy people is one that's firm, has excellent edge support, and most importantly is comfortable. In this instance, we are talking about people who weigh 250+ pounds, who may benefit from a mattress with extra support and increased firmness that’s not found in every mattress on the market (for other mattresses that address different concerns, check out our best mattress guide for a full list of models you’ll want to consider).

For this article, we’ve gathered a list of the best mattresses for heavy people based on our research and customer reviews. All of our picks will help heavier people achieve a more restful night sleep, and fewer aches and pains in the morning. Oh, and you can say goodbye to the dreaded sagging, since these mattresses are built to withstand heavy weight and pressure for years. From brands including Saatva, Big Fig Mattress, Helix, DreamCloud and more, here are the best mattresses for heavy people that you can choose from when it’s time to replace an old model.

The best mattress for heavy people in 2022 - as chosen by experts

1. Saatva HD The best mattress for most heavy people Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Recommended sleeper weight: 300 to 500 lbs Firmness: 7 (firm) Height: 15.5 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 20 year Price (MSRP): $1,525 - $2,995 Reasons to buy + Patented Lumbar Zone technology + Treated with Guardin antimicrobial treatment + Ideal edge support Reasons to avoid - $99 fee to return or exchange - Very tall

Saatva’s HD Mattress features 5-zone natural latex for additional support in the lumbar region of the body. Additionally, it boasts pressure relief properties for tight hips and back pain thanks to its 5-pound memory foam layer that contours and cradles to the body. The Saatva Classic mattress is our very favorite mattress, and we can confidently recommend this brand for its quality products.

Side and stomach sleepers will enjoy this bed the most since it’s pretty firm and you won’t sink too much under your own weight, which makes it great for heavy bodies. And if you run hot, you’ll enjoy the cooling properties of this mattress thanks to its steel coils that allow for optimal airflow. Saatva promises no sagging edges, whick will make getting up and out of bed nice and easy.

At time of writing, there's only 26 reviews on the Saatva website, but this bed scores an impressive 4.9 star average. There's praise for the amount of firmness, luxurious feel, motion isolation and customer service. Keep an eye out for a Saatva sale or deal to take the price down.

2. The PLUS WinkBed The best mattress for heavy people with back pain Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Recommended sleeper weight: 250lb + Firmness: 8 (firm) Height: 13.5 inches Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime limited Price (MSRP): $1,049 - $1,899 Reasons to buy + Lifetime limited warranty + Dedicated back support system Reasons to avoid - Slight off-gassing smell - $49 fee to exchange

The PLUS WinkBed is a version of the original WinkBed – you choose between Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, or PLUS sleep feel when you go to purchase. The makeup is slightly different here; to boost support for heavier bodies, WinkBed has added a 2.5" layer of pure latex and a 2.5" layer of temperature regulating, pressure-relieving foam. In our WinkBed Mattress review we tested the Luxury Firm option, and judged it to be ideal for those with hip and back pain thanks to its 3-Step Back Relief System which reduces muscle tension while keeping the spine and joints aligned.

The Plus version skips right over the Euro-pillow top and goes straight in with a layer of anti-sag foam for optimal support. Additionally, the coils on the plus version are banded together and reinforced for extra durability ideal for heavy bodies.

It also includes offer extra edge support that's ideal for couples who like to spread out across the entire bed while sleeping without having to worry about rolling right off. Plus it’s great if you want to be able to sit on the bed to get dressed, or need something firmer to push on to stand up easily. Consult our WinkBed mattress sales guide to make sure you don't miss a price-drop if you do decide to buy one.

Reviews can't be filtered by firmness level, but scrolling through we found several hugely enthusiastic customers, commenting that this mattress delivers the right balance of softness and firm support, and praising the motion isolation.

3. Big Fig Mattress The best firmer mattress for heavy bodies Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Recommended sleeper weight: 550 lb Firmness: 7-8 (firm) Height: 13 inches Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 20-year full replacement Price (MSRP): $1,099 - $2,499 Reasons to buy + Can support up to 1,100 pounds + Cooling technology + Little to no sinkage Reasons to avoid - Too firm for some tastes

The Big Fig Mattress markets itself as being 'the mattress for a bigger figure'. With high density poly foam and over 1,600 individually wrapped coils, the promises a completely sag-free sleep surface, designed to remain sturdily supportive for many years. Although firm, this mattress it’s still comfortable and soft enough for a restful sleep you’ll look forward to each night. And because with two people in the bed it can get a bit hot, especially as the night progresses, this hybrid mattress features Thermogel-treated fabric that actively works to lower body temperature and ward off unwanted night sweats. The mattress is tufted together in 16 places to keep the layers in place for 20+ years.

At time of writing, it'd earned a 4.7 star average over 3,300+ reviews. While the vast majority are very positive, the thing that crops up repeatedly is that is really quite firm. We'd recommend a firmer mattress for heavier people in any case, and it's also the best option for back or stomach sleepers who want to ensure their back is properly supported. However, personal preference comes into it too, and if you know you don't get on with firmer beds, check out the Helix Plus or DreamCloud Premier Hybrid below.

4. Helix Plus The best mattress for heavy bodies for all sleep positions Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Recommended sleeper weight: Up to 500 lb Firmness: 6-7 (medium) Height: 12.5 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-15 years Price (MSRP): $849 - $1,899 Reasons to buy + Designed for big and tall sleepers + Can hold up to 1000 pounds + CertiPUR-US certified Reasons to avoid - Upcharge for cooling pad - Must keep mattress for 30 days before issuing a return

Although we haven't had a chance to test this mattress, based on our research we can say the Helix Plus mattress (opens in new tab) is one of the best mattresses for heavy people with its medium-firm foam that contours to the body for optimal support throughout the night. To be precise, the mattress has four pounds of foam, which is great not only for those with larger bodies, but it’s also designed to provide comfort for all sleep positions – side, back, and front.

The mattress’s individually wrapped springs limit motion transfer, making it an ideal option for couples with different sleep habits and wake patterns. And the edge support is next-level thanks to its reinforced sides that’ll keep bodies sturdy while asleep and upright. That means no slipping and sliding when putting on your socks or getting up in the morning.

The Helix Plus can hold up to 1,000 pounds total, which is enough for two 500-pound individuals. And to keep cool, sleepers can opt to purchase a GlacioTex Cooling Cover which pulls heat away from the body while you sleep for a more comfortable temperature. Keep an eye out for a Helix mattress sale to take the price down.

5. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid The best mattress for heavy bodies and hot sleepers Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Recommended sleeper weight: not stated Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm) Height: 15 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price (MSRP): $799 - $1,699 Reasons to buy + Great edge support + Breathable cashmere layer for cooling + Minimal motion transfer Reasons to avoid - Very tall

Although the DreamCloud Hybrid Premier Mattress isn't specifically made for heavier people, reviews suggest it's a good choice for heavy bodies, with its cashmere layer, gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The cashmere layer works to keep you cool as it allows for maximum airflow making it a great mattress for not only heavy bodies, but also hot bodies. Around the perimeter of the bed, the coils are even thicker to provide more durable edge support making it a sturdy place to sleep and even sit when working or watching television. Plus, you can sleep soundly knowing that your partner will barely feel your tosses and turns, thanks to its minimal motion transfer.

Still not sold? The seven-layer mattress is ideal for side, back, and front sleepers, so whichever position you are used to, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid will deliver a comfortable night’s sleep. See how we got on with the cheaper model in the lineup in our DreamCloud mattress review, and don't forget to check our DreamCloud mattress sales page for discounts before you hit Buy.

What's the best mattress type for heavy people?

The best mattress type for heavy people is a hybrid that features durable innerspring coils and soft memory foam. The coils will help provide the firmness and support that help to alleviate back and joint pain while the memory foam aids in pressure relief that feels great after a long day. The mattress should contour to the individual's body to provide support in every region while refraining from sagging over time.

A strictly memory foam mattress may be too soft for heavier people who might want more support and stability for the mattress – sometimes the 'sinking in' feeling isn’t always the best kind depending on the person. A mattress that can be slept on, rather than in, is typically more ideal for heavy bodies, and a hybrid provides just the right balance between the two for a restful night's sleep. It’s all about finding the happy medium between comfort and support when looking for the best mattress for heavy people.

Do heavy people need a soft or firm mattress?

A majority of heavy people prefer a firm mattress that they can sleep on when it’s time to hit the sack. This provides ample support for the body without any unwanted sagging that may cause pain over time.

For front and back sleepers, we typically recommend a firm mattress to promote optimal alignment and a softer mattress for side sleepers who may require a bit more wiggle room. However, in general, heavy bodies will benefit most from a firm mattress that can not only support their weight, but also remain durable and intact over time without losing its stability and strength.