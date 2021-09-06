Best Labor Day mattress bundles: up to $499 in free bed accessories

Still shopping for the right Labor Day mattress sale? While there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of, we're spotting an uptick in Labor Day mattress bundles. A mattress bundle can include anything from a free sheet set to a much-needed mattress protector. These extras are usually added for free (although some mattress manufacturers will only discount them with the purchase of a new mattress).

So as the holiday begins to wind down, we're rounding up the best Labor Day mattress bundles you can still get. We're spotlighting including deals on beds featured in our best mattress guide. (Looking for more deals? Make sure to follow our mattress sale guide for the best deals at any time of the year).

Best Labor Day mattress bundles

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Free $399 bedding bundle: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $1,099 now $999 @ Helix

Free $199 pillow set: We gave the Helix Midnight mattress a big thumbs up in our in depth review. In fact, both our reviewers were found the mattress to be genuinely supportive. It’s plush to the touch, but firm with deep pressure relief. Helix has a variety of coupons that save you up to $200 sitewide. After discount, you can get the Midnight Luxe twin for $999 (was $1,099), whereas the queen is $1,749 (was $1,949). View Deal

GhostBed Luxe: was $1,795 now $1,202 @ GhostBed

Free $170 pillow set: Ghostbed calls the Luxe the "coolest bed in the world" and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-the-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. Use exclusive coupon code "FUTURE33" to drop the twin price to $1,202 (was $1,795), whereas the queen costs $1,504 (was $2,245). The coupon can be used on any mattress, but the Luxe is our top pick. View Deal

Awara Organic Hybrid: was $1,798 now $899 @ Awara

Free $499 sleep bundle: Awara's naturally-sourced mattresses are now $400 off. Plus, you get $499 in free accessories with each mattress purchase. After discount, the Awara Organic Hybrid twin Mattress starts at $899 (was $1,798), whereas the queen costs $1,199 (was $2,098). View Deal

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud

Free $399 bedding bundle: The 14-inch DreamCloud Hybrid mattress features five layers of memory foam alongside innerspring coils that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. As part of its official sales — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $699 (was $1,198) or the queen for $999 (was $1,598). Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Free $199 pillows + sheets bundle: While many mattresses claim to wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. After discount, the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Amerisleep AS2 Foam mattress: was $1,049 now $734 @ Amerisleep

Free $130 cooling pillow set: Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". After coupon, you can get the AS2 Foam Mattress (twin) for $734 (was $1,049) or the AS2 Foam Mattress (queen) for $979 (was $1,399). Plus, get two free cooling pillows ($119 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Leesa Original: was $799 now $699 @ Leesa

Free $158 pillow set: Free The Original Mattress is Leesa's entry-level, all-foam mattress. As part of its latest deals — Leesa is taking up to $200 off all sizes of its Original Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $699 (was $799), whereas the queen costs $949 (was $1,099). Plus, you'll get 2 free Leesa pillows with any mattress purchase. View Deal