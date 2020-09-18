Black Friday mattress sales 2020

Black Friday mattress sales for 2020 are expected to be better than ever. In fact, some manufacturers like Nectar and Saatva are already offering sales that beat their Black Friday mattress sales from the previous year. And it's not even October yet.

Like many home goods, mattresses tend to see the biggest price cuts of the year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whereas last year we saw price cuts of about $150 on select mattress purchases, we're now seeing sales that take from $200 to $300 off.

So we're here to make sure you pick the right mattress — and the right deal — this holiday season. Below you'll find the best Black Friday mattress sales of the season, including some best mattress sales you can get right now. (Looking for other deals on home and tech? Make sure to check out our guide to 2020's Black Friday deals).

Black Friday mattress sales — deals you can get now

Picking the best Black Friday mattress sales

Buying a new mattress can be very intimidating. So if you don't know what you're looking for, one of the best places to start is with our best mattress guide. Our list spotlights the best companies and breaks down their mattresses based on price and sleep preference.

Keep in mind that while you may see ultra cheap mattress sales on Black Friday, a mattress is something you will use every night of your life. In other words, if there's one item you should splurge on — a mattress would be it.

That said, our favorite overall mattress comes from Nectar. The company has crafted a mattress that's both comfortable and economical. Other noteworthy brands include Saatva, Allswell, and Purple. Below you'll find our Black Friday mattress sales predictions for these — and other — top-rated brands.

Black Friday mattress sales — Nectar

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Nectar makes our favorite overall mattress. Last year, the company took $100 off its entire line of mattresses and bundled two free memory foam pillows ($150 value). In total, you saved $250.

However, Nectar's current deal absolutely trumps last year's sale. Right now Nectar is taking up to $400 off its entire line of mattresses and its offering a free bundle that's worth $399. At the very least we expect Nectar to match this sale and could even sweeten it with a slightly bigger dollar-off discount, which will likely apply to its pricier/premium line of mattresses.

Read more: best Nectar mattress deals

Black Friday mattress sales — Saatva

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you're looking for luxury, Saatva makes our favorite premium mattress. Even better, they provide free white glover delivery and they will even remove your old mattress for you.

During last year's Black Friday mattress sales, Saatva knocked $150 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. However, this past summer Saatva has already topped its previous sale by taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. In fact, it's a sale you can still get right now. Given that shoppers have less money to spend in 2020 and the fact that Saatva may have potentially more stock on hand, there's a good chance we may see a better Black Friday mattress sale from Saatva. Whether it comes in the form of a larger dollar-off discount or free bundle remains to be seen.

Read more: best Saatva mattress deals

Black Friday mattress sales — Purple

(Image credit: Purple)

Few mattress companies are as widely known as Purple Mattress. The company is known for being one of the most innovative brands, thanks to its unique "Purple grid" layer that's found inside each of the company's three mattresses.

Last year, Purple's Black Friday mattress sales offered a mix of dollar-off discounts and free bundles. The discounts ranged from $50 to $200 off and every mattress purchase was accompanied by free sheets and a sleep mask. Purple's 2020 deals haven't quite beaten last year's sale, but they've come close. Earlier in the month, Purple was taking up to $150 off its mattresses and taking an extra $200 off mattress bundles.

We think the company's Black Friday mattress sales in 2020 could offers steeper discounts and free sleep bundles. In addition, we expect to see at least 15% off Purple bedding, including its sheets, pillows, weighted blankets, and duvets.

Read more: best Purple mattress deals

Black Friday mattress sales — tips to remember