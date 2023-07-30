The best queen size mattress {2023}

The best queen size mattresses are perfect for solo sleepers seeking more space than a twin, plus couples who wish to bedshare yet have a compact bedroom. Here we’ve tested five of the most popular queen mattresses to see how they perform in terms of comfort and support. So if you want the best mattress for your queen bed frame, look no further.

How big is a queen bed size? The queen size mattresses measure 60x80 inches, making them shorter and slimmer than king size mattresses. You can even find queen mattresses for RVs. After compiling our test data, we declare the Saatva Classic as this year’s best queen size mattress overall. It suits every type of sleeper and is often discounted by up to $300 in monthly mattress sales.

The Saatva is expensive though, so we also recommend the DreamCloud as an excellent alternative that costs up to $900 less. It’s also one of the highest rated queen size mattresses for back pain, plus the Dreamcloud sleeps cool, just like the Saatva. Read on for the full selection of queen mattresses that have impressed our product testers the most this year…

The best queen size mattress in 2023 – as chosen by experts

1. Saatva Classic mattress The best queen size mattress overall – our highest rated bed Our expert review: Specifications Type: Innerspring hybrid Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, or 8 Height: 11.5 or 14.5" Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free in-home delivery; $99 returns fee Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com Reasons to buy + Three firmness levels + Pillowy-soft mattress top + Sleeps cool year-round Reasons to avoid - $99 fee to return it - Some minor motion transfer

The Saatva Classic is the best queen size mattress for most sleepers because it comes in three firmness levels and two heights to support a wider variety of body types. As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this luxury hybrid is made from recycled steel coils paired with CertiPUR-US certified foam to offer a superb blend of comfort and support. The use of coils also increases airflow, so you sleep cooler whether alone or sharing your bed.

During testing, the queen size luxury firm version of this mattress relieved pressure across our hips, shoulders and back. As such we’d recommend it as a good option for people with back pain. While Saatva has added a pillow top, don’t expect the Saatva Classic to mould to your body like an all-foam bed would – the Nectar below is a marginally better choice for that.

Yes the Classic is expensive, but monthly Saatva mattress deals can lower the price of a queen size by around $200. Ultimately, if you want the best queen size mattress for every sleeper, the Saatva Classic is our top recommendation. You’ll have 365 nights to try it, with free at-home delivery and setup in your bedroom, plus free old mattress removal.

2. Nectar mattress The best affordable queen size mattress Our expert review: Specifications Type: All-foam Firmness (1-10): 6.5-7 Height: 12" Trial: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price range: Lower mid-range Materials: Memory foam, other foams Today's Best Deals View at Nectar Sleep Reasons to buy + Isolates motion well + Cradles your body + Cooler than most foam beds Reasons to avoid - Edge support isn’t great

Finding a good queen size bed on a budget usually means compromising on quality or comfort. However the Nectar Mattress doesn’t cut corners and is actually one of the highest-rated memory foam mattresses. It isn’t fancy to look at, and doesn’t come close to the comfort of the more expensive Saatva Classic above, but for $699 for a queen (thanks to monthly Nectar mattress deals) it’s an excellent choice for the money.

The Nectar is made of breathable memory foam, so it sleeps cooler than the average all-foam queen bed. Don’t choose it if you sleep very hot though and need a proper cooling mattress, as the Nectar just won’t cut it. It isolates motion well, so you shouldn’t be disturbed by your partner getting in or out of bed, and contours lightly to your body. As we noted in our Nectar Mattress review this isn’t the best choice for heavier bodies, but otherwise it suits most sleepers wanting a top-rated queen size mattress with an affordable price tag.

3. The DreamCloud mattress The best queen size mattress for the money Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid Firmness (1-10): 8 Height: 14" Trial: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Materials: Memory foam, other foam, springs Reasons to buy + Good back support + Excellent value for money + Relieves pressure points Reasons to avoid - Firmer than advertized - Will be too firm for some

While there’s no disputing that the Nectar is a bargain, the DreamCloud is actually the best queen size mattress for the money overall. That’s because it offers a higher level of comfort and plushness than the Nectar, yet it only costs $100 more at $799 for the queen size. Like the best-selling Saatva Classic, the DreamCloud is designed to relieve pressure across your hips, back and shoulders. It uses a combination of gel memory foam and innerspring coils to achieve this, with a quilted top adding sink-in softness.

That’s needed, as the DreamCloud feels firmer to us than the advertised medium-firm rating. Keep that in mind if you weigh under 150lb and sleep on your side, as you’ll be better off choosing a softer mattress such as the Saatva Classic (#1). During testing we found that the DreamCloud slept cool, thanks to increased airflow from the coils, but lackluster edge support lets it down. Everything else, from the design and finish to the CertiPUR foam, is hard to fault for under $800.

4. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress The best queen size mattress for hot sleepers Our expert review: Specifications Type: All foam Firmness (1-10): 6 Height: 10" Trial: 100 days Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Lower-mid Materials: Memory foam, other foams Today's Best Deals View at Cocoon By Sealy Reasons to buy + Cooling fabric tech + Good pressure relief + Responsive sleep surface Reasons to avoid - Middling edge support

While this is rated as having a medium-firm feel, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress is softer than most beds in this guide. We therefore recommend it to people with a lighter to medium body weight, and to side sleepers who need extra cushioning around their hips, shoulders and knees. If you weigh over 250lbs, look at the DreamCloud (#3) instead.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is also the best queen size mattress for hot sleepers on a budget as it uses phase change material to dissipate heat. You normally find this type of mattress technology in premium cooling beds, so to find it in a $699 offering is excellent value for money.

When we slept on the Cocoon Chill we found the surface to be responsive, which means it’s easy to move around on. The downside is that you will feel your partner moving around more on the Cocoon compared to the Nectar – and both cost the same.

To choose between these highest-ranking queen size mattresses, consider your biggest sleep challenges. If you overheat during sleep, pick the Cocoon. If you sleep with a very restless partner, choose the Nectar (#2).

5. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress The best queen mattress for RV and home use Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid Firmness (1-10): 3, 5 or 7 Height: 11.5" Trial: 120 nights Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Mid / upper-mid Materials: Memory foam, other foams, coils Today's Best Deals View at Brooklyn Bedding Reasons to buy + Over a dozen sizes + Good pressure relief + Supportive and bouncy feel Reasons to avoid - Can sleep warm - No returns before 30 days

If you’re searching for a good quality queen mattress for use in your home or RV, consider the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid. This mid-range mattress is sold direct and on Amazon and comes in three firmness levels, just like the Saatva, so it’s capable of relieving pressure for a range of body types.

Brooklyn Bedding’s top-selling mattress in a box is made with a quilted cover, followed by a comfort layer of gel-infused TitanFlex polyfoam. 8-inch pocketed coils, reinforced with polyfoam, form the support core across all three versions. Stomach, back and side sleepers should each feel comfortable on the Signature Hybrid, with the soft to medium mattresses suiting side sleepers weighing up to 230lbs. If you have a heavier body or sleep on your back or stomach, choose the medium or firm.

There are three different queen sizes for the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid, including short queen (60x74) and olympic queen (66x80), so you’ll be able to find the best size for your custom bed or RV. During our tests, we found this mattress delivered excellent pressure relief and isolated movements well, but that it did sleep slightly warm. If you're a hot sleeper, consider the Cocoon Chill (#3) instead, or if you need an unusually sized queen mattress, check the Brooklyn Aurora or Dreamfoam Essential.

How to choose the best queen size mattress

Picking a good queen size mattress involves the same considerations you make when choosing any other size mattress. If you know you need a queen bed size, which measures 60 inches wide by 80 inches long (see our how big is a queen bed for more), then focus on getting everything else right on your mattress.

Our mattress methodology covers all the main elements we look at when testing mattresses, and these include pressure relief, support and breathability. All of these things are important to you when choosing the best queen size mattress for your sleep needs.

Firmness (comfort) is perhaps the most important decision you’ll make. Most queen size mattresses are sold in soft, medium-firm (also called luxury firm) and firm comfort ratings. The vast majority of people with an average body weight and no special sleep needs will rest comfortably on a medium-firm queen mattress.

Lighter bodies and side sleepers will prefer a softer mattress, while heavier than average bodies and stomach or back sleepers will find more pressure relief and spinal alignment from firm queen size mattresses.

What is the average price of a queen size mattress? The average price of a queen size mattress has risen in the past three years, as shipping delays and higher material costs following the pandemic led to greater manufacturing costs. Some sleep brands passed these costs on to customers, with an average price increase of around $100 per mattress. Whereas previously you could find several great queen size mattresses for under $800, the average price of a top-rated queen mattress is now closer to $1,000. We consider these to be mid-priced mattresses, with luxury queens costing upwards of $1,500. That said, there are still some top-rated queen size mattresses for under $800. In this price bracket we recommend the Nectar Memory Foam and the DreamCloud, both of which are usually on sale for anywhere between $699 and $799. The best queen size mattress of 2023 is the Saatva Classic and while it’s normally on sale too (discounts of around $200 to $250 are not uncommon), it is more expensive with an MSRP of $1,995 for a queen.

When is the best time to buy a queen size mattress?

If you need a new queen size mattress and you can’t wait for major sales to land, then our shopping software above will help you find the best prices for the mattress you’re considering.

If you can wait for the next big sale, we recommend the following as the best times to buy a queen size mattress:

February – the Presidents’ Day mattress sales usually usher in good discounts, yet quite often the best price drops are on past-season queen size mattresses. These are still excellent beds – they’re just not part of the current line.

May – summer is notorious for mattress price increases, as many companies introduce new beds and reign in discounts ahead of Labor Day. That means the Memorial Day mattress sales in May contain the cheapest queen size prices before the summer price hikes hit.

September – if you can’t wait for Black Friday, then the Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent time to buy a queen size mattress for less. We use the Labor Day sales as a good barometer of what to expect during Black Friday.

November – queen size mattress prices are at their lowest during the Black Friday mattress sales. This is without question the best time to buy a queen size mattress for the best price. Many brands offer free gifts too, such as bedding and pillows.

December – Cyber Monday mattress deals follow directly on from Black Friday and are your last chance to get a top-rated queen mattress for a much cheaper price before Christmas.