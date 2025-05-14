Eight Sleep has unveiled its fifth generation smart bed system, calling it the first fully immersive sleep system powered by AI and real time biometric sensing that can actually predict illness. The Pod 5 Ultra starts at $5,849 at Eight Sleep from today.



The new smart mattress cover upgrades the sleep tracking and thermal regulation features we know and love in the Eight Sleep Pod 4, currently our best smart bed of the year, and then some. New elements include a hydro-powered blanket and adjustable bed base offering cocoon temperature regulation, surround sound and zero-gravity elevation.

Eight Sleep Pod 5 specs Release date: May 2025

Sizes: 4 (full, queen, king, Cal king)

Warranty: 2 years (5 years with Enhanced subscription)

Trial: 30 nights

Eight Sleep take a more data-driven approach to sleep than most other brands behind the best mattresses we've tested and recommended this year, employing the latest technology to bring you better sleep and tracking.

Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, says: "Our goal is to transform your bedroom into a sleeping improvement machine."

There are three models in the Pod 5 range — Core, Plus and Ultra. The Core is a makeover of the Pod 4, complete with the smart mattress cover and bedside control hub. The Plus includes the climate-control blanket too. The Pod 5 Ultra is the full sleep tech package comprising the smart mattress cover, hub, blanket and smart bed base.

This model measures and responds to your movements, snoring and temperature through the night so you can cruise through essential sleep cycles undisturbed.

The Pod 5 has been through clinical tests which suggest it can boost daytime energy levels by up to 34%, reduce nighttime awakenings and help you fall asleep up to 7 minutes faster, saving 3.5 hours of trying to fall asleep each month.

Plus, 57% of participants in the clinical trials reported the blanket actually made it easier to wake up in the morning as it changes temperature in line with your natural circadian rhythm, so you feel more well-rested upon waking.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essentially, this bed does everything technically possible to help you get deeper, better quality slumber and improved health outcomes, says Franceschetti. Here's everything you need to know about the Eight Sleep Pod 5...

Eight Sleep Pod 5 Ultra: queen from $6,099 $5,849 at Eight Sleep

The latest innovation from Eight Sleep is available with an introductory $250 discount. A queen will set you back $5,849 (down from $6,099). The Pod 5 Core (comparable with the previous Pod 4) is currently $150 off, taking a queen from $3,049 to $2,899. These are small savings (in comparison to the overall cost) but still the biggest discounts we tend to see from Eight Sleep.

The Eight Sleep Pod 5 hit the market on Wednesday 14th May 2025. Building on the features of previous generations equates to an increase in cost.

All models are available in queen, king and Cal king sizes, but only the Core comes in a full size. Here's the official launch prices of each size of the Pod 5 smart bed system...

Eight Sleep Pod 5 Core:

Full MSRP: $2,849

$2,849 Queen MSRP: $3,049

$3,049 King MSRP: $3,249

$3,249 Cali King MSRP: $3,249

Eight Sleep Pod 5 Plus:

Queen MSRP: $4,099

$4,099 King MSRP: $4,299

$4,299 Cali King MSRP: $4,299

Eight Sleep Pod 5 Ultra:

Queen MSRP: $6,099

$6,099 King MSRP: $6,299

$6,299 Cali King MSRP: $6,299

An Eight Sleep mattress sale has knocked $150, $200 and $250 off MSRP of the Pod 5 Core, Pod 5 Plus and Pod 5 Ultra respectively as a welcome deal. This means you can shop a queen size Pod 5 Ultra for $5,849 now.

We'd like to say hold tight for even bigger discounts in the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, but we doubt they'll get better than this. Previously, Eight Sleep sales tended to range between just $50 and $150, making the current discount pretty good.

Do note you'll have to budget for Eight Sleep's Autopilot subscription to access all features the Pod 5 has to offer. This will set you back at least $17 per month.

While this may sound a large financial commitment, you will save elsewhere as you're getting a range of sleep gadgets in one and can forget bills for sleep headphones, wearable sleep trackers and bedroom fans with the Pod 5 Ultra.

According to a CNET survey, which found Americans are willing to spend $78 per month ($936 per year) to improve their sleep quality, the Pod 5 is in budget (assuming it will last several years).

Eight Sleep Pod 5 smart mattress: New features

Eight Sleep's Autopilot sleep tracker keeps tabs on your sleep architecture, cardiovascular recovery, overnight temperature and snoring habits.

While the Pod 5 Ultra overhauls the existing sleep tracking, temperature control, adjustable positioning and snoring mitigation in the Pod 4 Ultra, it also packs three new key innovations including a hydro-powered blanket for enhanced cooling, a built-in sound system and a new set of AI-algorithms that are able to detect fever.

Here's a breakdown of the new features on offer...

AI sensors that predict illness

The Eight Sleep Pod 5 Ultra built-in speakers lull you to sleep with calming soundscape (Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Perhaps the most impressive feature of them all, the pod will be able to warn you when you're about to get sick. How will it do this? By reporting any anomalies in your heart rate and respiration.

"Usually what you start seeing a few days before you get sick is your heart rate starts going up compared to your baseline, your HRV starts going down and respiration might be accelerated," says Franceschetti. The Eight Sleep algorithm kicks up on these nuances and alerts you via the app, where you also find your nightly sleep metrics.

He adds that the Pod 5's new health check feature is "one of the biggest innovations from an AI perspective in health" and explains the dozens of sensors in the pod work like a doctor's statoscope "transformed to modern times and empowered by AI."

Double the cooling for hot sleepers

Eight Sleep have always excelled at smart, personalised temperature regulation with their pods rivalling even the best cooling mattresses on the market thanks to dual-sided manual and automatic temperature regulation.

Now, the new blanket offers 2x more temperature control compared to the Pod 4 Ultra, allowing you to wrap yourself up in your own controlled temperature bubble, which you can heat up or cool down according to your preferences. This makes easy work of reaching the best temperature for sleeping, regardless of whether you're a hot sleeper.

The Eight Sleep hydro-powered blanket heats up or cool down while you sleep (Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Franceschetti explains: "This time we launch immersive temperature. Instead of having this temperature regulation only on your back, it will be top to bottom. There will be a thermo-regulated blanket that pairs with your cover, and you will be surrounded in this cocoon effect of amazing temperature. It doesn't matter if you like it cold or warm."

Surround sound for deeper sleep

The Pod 5 Ultra is also complete with surround sound speakers which play sleep sounds and a library of non-sleep deep rest sounds delivered by Stanford University neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman, which help you breathe, relax and eventually fall asleep. This is great news for the 38% of Americans who struggle to sleep in silence, according to findings from Talker Research.

Franceschetti says: "I really like these soundscapes because my pod starts playing them before I go to my bedroom in the night. It's almost like I have a butler who prepares the bedroom for me."